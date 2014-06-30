Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Fund Based A2+ 2390 Anand Engineering Products Pvt ST : Non FB Fac D 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Non-Fund Based A2+ 2210 Reaffirmed Accutest Research Laboratories ST Non-FBL A3+ 20 Upgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 1.10 crore) E Durables NFBL A3 184 Suspended Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A3 125 Reaffirmed M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals FBL (PC, PCFC, PSC, A2+ 27 Assigned Ltd EBRD) Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals NFBL (LOC) A2+ 225 Assigned Ltd Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 15 Suspended Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd NFBL - LC / BG A4 115 Reaffirmed Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt Non-FBL - LOC A3 570 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 52 crore Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt Non-FBL - BG A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Velnet Non-Conventional Energy off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 2075.3 Revised to A- / Stable Aarti Drugs Ltd LT - CC BBB+ 167.5 Revised to A-/ Stable Aarti Drugs Ltd LT/ST - Unallocate BBB+ 457.2 Revised to A-/ A2+ Accutest Research Laboratories TL BBB 187.1 Upgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 10.74 crore) Accutest Research Laboratories LT FBL BBB 210.1 Upgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 22.26 crore) Allied Vyapar Pvt Ltd CC facility and B+ 126 Suspended standby line of credit Amrita Developers (Indore) Pvt LT FB Bk Fac D 120 Downgraded Ltd from B Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: TL D 168.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs.18.69 Cr) Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: Working Capital D 29.4 Reaffirmed Ltd TL Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: Proposed TL D 298.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs.27.96 Cr) Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: FB Fac D 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar TL BB 450 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd (reduced from Rs. 48.60 crore) Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar FBL BB 920 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 52.40 crore) Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar Basal Dose Loan BB 90 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Bpr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bpr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Bpr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Classy Investments Pvt Ltd fund based, non fund B / 80 Suspended based and untied Fac A4 E Durables FB Fac BBB- 296 Suspended Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 315 Reaffirmed ^enhanced from Rs.15.0 crore K World Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 500 Downgraded from BB Karnataka State Industrial And LT Non Convertible A+(SO) Withdrawn Infrastructure Development Bond Programme Corporation M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 330 Reaffirmed Mas Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC/TL) A- 18500 Assigned Mas Financial Services Ltd Issuer rating IrA- Assigned Miraj Metals LT fund based CC BB- 80 Suspended facility/ ST non-fund based LOC facility and untied limits Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals FBL (CC) A- 50 Assigned Ltd Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals Proposed Limits A-/ 55 Assigned Ltd A2+ Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 244.3 Suspended Patel Kenwood Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB- / 0.1 Suspended A4 Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 190 Upgraded from B Selva Maligai Bk Fac BBB- 100 Notice of withdrawal Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - CC C+ 240.2 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - TL C+ 2034.7 Reaffirmed Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Upgraded from B- Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 49.4 Upgraded from B- Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 40.6 Upgraded from B- Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt FBL - TL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs. 4.01 crore Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 20 crore Vaishnodevi Cold Storage LT FB Fac B 52 Suspended Wirecom (India) Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB- 20 Reaffirmed Wirecom (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Zensar Technologies Ltd FBL AA/ 400 Reaffirmed A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.