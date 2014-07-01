Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber International ST FBL-FDBP A4 50 Reaffirmed Amber International ST FBL-Packaging A4 30* Reaffirmed Credit * Sub Limit of FDBP Ashoka Foam Multi Plast Ltd LC A4 40 Reaffirmed Ashoka Poly Laminators Ltd LC A4 5 Reaffirmed Benlon India Ltd ST, non fund based, A4+ 400 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Durga Polyesters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 360 Assigned Eros For Sanitarywares BG A4+ 13.5 Upgraded from A4 Eros For Sanitarywares LOC A4+ 10 Upgraded from A4 Eros For Sanitarywares CEL A4+ 7 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from Rs. 0.53 crore) Jaswant & Co. ST non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - FB Fac A4+ 354 Assigned Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 14.4 - Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - ST A3 37.5 Revised from A4+ (enhanced from 2.75cr) Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt non fund based Bk Fac A4 5 Suspended Ltd M/S. Diamond Seafood Exports ST - FB Fac A4+ 146 Assigned (enhanced from 12.15CR) M/S. Diamond Seafood Exports ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ - Withdrawn (revised from 1.11CR) Religare Housing Development ST Debt Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned Finance Corporation Ltd RMS Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 450 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 35.00 crore) Sarveshvar Commodities India Import LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 22.0 crore) Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 245 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Techno Process Equipments ST Non-FB (BG and LC) A3 270 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 30.00 crore) Theva & Co. ST - FB Fac A4+ 600 Assigned (enhanced from 34.80CR) TRW Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 10 upgraded from A2 UKB Electronics Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4+ 34.1 Suspended Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd ST FBL D 40 Reaffirmed Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL D 7.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Automobiles (Unit Of CC Fac BB- 109.5 Suspended Amber Commodeal Pvt Ltd) Amber International FBL - CC B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ashoka Foam Multi Plast Ltd Working Capital BB- 175 Upgraded from B+ Ashoka Foam Multi Plast Ltd TL BB- 60 Upgraded from B+ Ashoka Foam Multi Plast Ltd Unallocated BB- 25 Upgraded from B+ Ashoka Poly Laminators Ltd Working Capital BB- 110 Reaffirmed Ashoka Poly Laminators Ltd TL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Avon Cottex Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac-TL B+ 110 Assigned Avon Cottex Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac- CC B+ 25 Assigned Benlon India Ltd LT loans, working BB+ 1350 Suspended capital Fac and unallocated Fac Bharath Builders Bk Fac BB 70.3 Suspended DSR Steel Pvt Ltd fund based and non-FBL B+ 220 Suspended / A4 Durga Polyesters Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 51.6 Reaffirmed Durga Polyesters Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 14.8 Reaffirmed Eros For Sanitarywares Working Capital Limits BB+ 70 Upgraded from BB Eros For Sanitarywares TL BB+ 117.9 Upgraded from BB (reduced from Rs. 15.69 crore) Frontier Emporio Working Capital Limits BB- 35 Assigned Frontier Emporio TL BB- 40 Assigned Geekay Infrastructures LT FB Fac D 230 Suspended Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 7110 Upgraded from BBB- Jain Kusum Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 200 Assigned Jaswant & Co. LT FB Fac B 40 Suspended Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT - TL BB 18.7 Reaffirmed Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT BBB- 146.9 Revised from BB+ (Reduced from 16.35cr) Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt fund based Bk Fac BB- 66.5 Suspended Ltd M/S Guru Nanak Rice Mills LT FBL B 100 Reaffirmed M/S. Diamond Seafood Exports LT - TL BB - Withdrawn (revised from 0.95CR) Mela Singh Memorial LT - FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Nagesh Enterprises TL B- 30 Assigned Nagesh Enterprises FB Fac B- 55 Assigned P.R. Nayak Associates Fund Based Working BBB- 50 Revised from Capital Limits BB+ P.R. Nayak Associates Non Fund Based BBB- 235 Revised from Working Capital Limits BB+ (enhanced from 17.50cr) Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd LT: TL Facility BB- 23 Assigned Pashupati Prints Pvt Ltd LT: CC Facility BB- 55 Assigned PSR & Sons TL Fac BB+ 73.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.58cr) PSR & Sons LT FB Fac BB+ 200 Reaffirmed PSR & Sons Proposed LT FB Fac BB+ 2.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.04cr) R.R. Teleservices Proposed FBL - Cash BB 70 Assigned Ramawat Construction Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 20 Reaffirmed Ramawat Construction Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Fac B- 20 Reaffirmed Ramawat Construction Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated B- 20 Reaffirmed Religare Housing Development Sub. Debt Programme A+ 1500 Assigned Finance Corporation Ltd Sai Infra line of credit B+ 60 Suspended Sara Soule Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 1569.8 Suspended Sarveshvar Commodities India CC/EPC BB-/ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 2.25 crore) Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 100 Revised from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd Unallocated - LT/ ST, BB / 55 Assigned FB/ non-FBL A4+ Shanders Properties Pvt Ltd NCD programme BB- 350 Suspended Shri Ram Impex(India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 230 Suspended Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 51 revised from B Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 90 revised from B Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG D 7 revised from B Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 2 revised from B Surya Oil And Agro Industries LT Fund Based- TL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.38 crore) Surya Oil And Agro Industries LT Fund Based - CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Facility Techno Process Equipments TL - - Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1.06 crore) Techno Process Equipments LT FB limits (CC) BBB- 43 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Theva & Co. LT - TL BB 18.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.75CR) TRW Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 40.1 upgraded from BBB TRW Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 29 upgraded from BBB UKB Electronics Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 189 Suspended Viraj International FBL B+ 165 Suspended Zenbrain Systems Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL D 467.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 