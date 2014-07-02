Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ambica Timber Mart LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Dewan Housing Finance Ltd PTC'S MBS 1 - Withdrawn Essel Shyam Communication Ltd NFBL A1 440 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 29.0) Gangotri Iron & Steel Co. Ltd ST, non fund based LOC D 160 Suspended Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Mehta & Associates Fire NFB /ST A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Fac Protection Systems Pvt Ltd Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL - LOC A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd Export Packaging A4 15 Reaffirmed Limit* *sub-limit of cash credit facility Sjs Healthcare Ltd FB Bk Fac A4+ 191.9 Assigned Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 237 Reaffirmed Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vriksh Transworld Holdings Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 151 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 40000 Upgraded from AA Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 2500 Upgraded from AA Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 6890.33 Upgraded A1+ from AA / A1+ Ambica Timber Mart CC B+ 27 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.25 crore) Avenues Pharmaceutical LT FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Associates Centaur Mercantile Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 300 Reaffirmed Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 66 Assigned Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 32.5 Assigned Essel Shyam Communication Ltd FBL A 100 Reaffirmed Gangotri Iron & Steel Co. Ltd LT loan and CC D 1074.8 Suspended facility Kandalaa LT FB Fac B+ 180 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.00 CR) Krishanamurti Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL D 60 Suspended Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami TL Fac BBB- 430 Assigned Educational Trust Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 500 Reaffirmed Mehta & Associates Fire CC BB- 20 Reaffirmed Protection Systems Pvt Ltd Mehta & Associates Fire BG BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Protection Systems Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 8.25 crore) Micron Instruments Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT/ST Scale) BBB- 50 Assigned Micron Instruments Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (LT/ST BBB- 20 Assigned Scale) Moksh Ornaments Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B+ 130 Upgraded capital Fac from B Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC BB+ 800 Upgraded from BB (enhanced from Rs. 55.00 Crore) Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL BB+ 29.6 Upgraded from BB (reduced from Rs. 3.83 Crore) Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd Untied Limits BB+ / 0.4 Assigned A4+ Prime It Solutions Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac D 164 Assigned Prime It Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac D 134 Assigned Prime It Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac D 2 Assigned San Impex FBL B 220 Suspended Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd TL B 77 Revised from B+ Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd CC B 45 Revised from B+ Sjs Healthcare Ltd FB Bk Fac BB+ 128.1 Assigned Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd WCL B+ 135 Upgraded from B Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5 Upgraded from B Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd LC/BG B+ 110 Reaffirmed Vriksh Transworld Holdings Ltd FB Fac B+ 49 Revised from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 