Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Ambica Timber Mart LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Dewan Housing Finance Ltd PTC'S MBS 1 - Withdrawn
Essel Shyam Communication Ltd NFBL A1 440 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
(enhanced from 29.0)
Gangotri Iron & Steel Co. Ltd ST, non fund based LOC D 160 Suspended
Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A3+ 600 Reaffirmed
Mehta & Associates Fire NFB /ST A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL - LOC A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd Export Packaging A4 15 Reaffirmed
Limit*
*sub-limit of cash credit facility
Sjs Healthcare Ltd FB Bk Fac A4+ 191.9 Assigned
Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 237 Reaffirmed
Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Vriksh Transworld Holdings Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 151 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 40000 Upgraded
from AA
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 2500 Upgraded
from AA
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 6890.33 Upgraded
A1+ from
AA /
A1+
Ambica Timber Mart CC B+ 27 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.25 crore)
Avenues Pharmaceutical LT FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Associates
Centaur Mercantile Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 300 Reaffirmed
Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 66 Assigned
Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 32.5 Assigned
Essel Shyam Communication Ltd FBL A 100 Reaffirmed
Gangotri Iron & Steel Co. Ltd LT loan and CC D 1074.8 Suspended
facility
Kandalaa LT FB Fac B+ 180 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 15.00 CR)
Krishanamurti Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL D 60 Suspended
Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami TL Fac BBB- 430 Assigned
Educational Trust
Megawin Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Mehta & Associates Fire CC BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd
Mehta & Associates Fire BG BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 8.25 crore)
Micron Instruments Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT/ST Scale) BBB- 50 Assigned
Micron Instruments Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (LT/ST BBB- 20 Assigned
Scale)
Moksh Ornaments Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B+ 130 Upgraded
capital Fac from B
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC BB+ 800 Upgraded
from BB
(enhanced from Rs. 55.00 Crore)
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL BB+ 29.6 Upgraded
from BB
(reduced from Rs. 3.83 Crore)
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd Untied Limits BB+ / 0.4 Assigned
A4+
Prime It Solutions Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac D 164 Assigned
Prime It Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac D 134 Assigned
Prime It Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac D 2 Assigned
San Impex FBL B 220 Suspended
Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd TL B 77 Revised from
B+
Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd CC B 45 Revised from
B+
Sjs Healthcare Ltd FB Bk Fac BB+ 128.1 Assigned
Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd WCL B+ 135 Upgraded
from B
Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5 Upgraded
from B
Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd LC/BG B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Vriksh Transworld Holdings Ltd FB Fac B+ 49 Revised from
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
