Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Analogics Tech India Ltd Non Fund based A4 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12.50 crores) Iifl Holdings Ltd (Formerly ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Ltd) Iifl Holdings Ltd (Formerly ST Bk lines A1+ 6050 Reaffirmed India Infoline Ltd) Iifl Realty Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Mastek Ltd ST, Non-FBL* A1+ 160 Reaffirmed *Mastek's Rs. 6 crore limits are interchangeable between long term fund based and short term non-fund based/ (enhanced from 11.0cr) Suncraft Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP2C - Assigned projects. Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) Swastik International Foreign Documentary A4 70 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase (FDBP) Swastik International Export Packing Credit A4 40* Reaffirmed * Sublimit of FDBP, # one way interchangeable to EPC Terra Energy Ltd ST Non Fund based A3 110 Reaffirmed The Indian Electric Company ST - Fund Based A3 15 Assigned The Indian Electric Company ST - Non Fund Based A3 10 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation Of India CP/STD A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 200 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Analogics Tech India Ltd Fund based B+ 230 revised from B (enhanced from Rs.10.35 crores) Deedi Resorts Pvt Ltd TL B 164.7 upgraded from B- (revised from 19.63cr) Deedi Resorts Pvt Ltd LT - CC Fac B 5 upgraded from B- Deedi Resorts Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed FB Fac B 55.3 upgraded from B- (revised from 2.37cr) Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL BBB 2413.5 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam Non-fund Based BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL BBB 1869 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd (earlier 200.1cr) Gmr Tuni Anakapalli Non-fund Based BBB 450 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Iifl Holdings Ltd (Formerly LT debt programme AA 200 Upgraded India Infoline Ltd) from AA- Iifl Realty Ltd LT Debt Programme AA 3000 Upgraded from AA- India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA 10000 Upgraded from AA- India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA 20250 Upgraded from AA- India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt Programme AA 25100 Upgraded from AA- India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principle PP-MLD 4000 Upgraded protected Equity AA from Linked Debenture PP-MLD AA- India Infoline Housing Finance LT Bk Lines AA 1600 Upgraded Ltd from AA- India Infoline Housing Finance Subordinated debt AA 3000 Upgraded Ltd programme from AA- India Infoline Housing Finance LT Debt Programme AA 1000 Upgraded Ltd from AA- K. B. Products Pvt Ltd TL B 8.7 Reaffirmed K. B. Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC B 54.5 Reaffirmed K. B. Products Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated B 6.8 Reaffirmed Kdj Hospital Ltd TL D 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore) Mastek Ltd LT, FBL* A+ 100 Reaffirmed *Mastek's Rs. 6 crore limits are interchangeable between long term fund based and short term non-fund based Reliable Polyester Pvt Ltd LT loan BB- 5 Reaffirmed Reliable Polyester Pvt Ltd LT CC facility BB- 55 Reaffirmed Sei Solar Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BBB+ 2400 Upgraded from BBB Terra Energy Ltd TL BBB- 286.5 Reaffirmed Terra Energy Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Terra Energy Ltd Proposed fund based BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed The Indian Electric Company LT - CC BBB- 155 Reaffirmed The Indian Electric Company LT - TL BBB- 16 Reaffirmed Vama Infra FBL - TL BB 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 