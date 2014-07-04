Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhisar Buildwell Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 15 Reaffirmed (SO) Ashok Leyland Ltd CP / ST debt A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac (note) A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd ST: FBL (proposed) A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Mahasemam Trust MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Susee Finance And Leasing Pvt Fixed Deposits MB - Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhisar Buildwell Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 160 Reaffirmed (SO) Abhisar Buildwell Pvt Ltd Unallocated A+ 25 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 22.50cr) Ashok Leyland Ltd NCD A+ 14600 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd LT: FBL (note) A+ 9000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd LT: loans (proposed) A+ 550 Reaffirmed Grant Thornton India Llp FBL A+ 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 8.0 crore) Icici Bank Ltd. (2004) Mbs 2 PTC Series A AAA - Reaffirmed (Nivas Trust Series Ii) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 1 PTC Series A2 AAA - Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 1 PTC Series B^^ AAA - Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 2 PTC Series A2 AAA - Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 2 PTC Series B^^ AAA - Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal Indo Rama Synthetics (India) FB and Non-FBL BB- / 7170 Upgraded Ltd A4 from D Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Proposed Limits BB- / 350 Assigned Ltd A4 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) TL ICRA]BB- 380 Upgraded Ltd from D Mahasemam Trust LT Bk Fac BB+ 680.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.44.81 crore) Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd TL BBB- 3400 Reaffirmed (SO) Susee Finance And Leasing Pvt LT Bk Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA]BBB 240 Assigned Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA]BBB 300 Upgraded from BBB- Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA]BBB 310 Upgraded from BBB- Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA]BBB 160 Upgraded from BBB- Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA]BBB 260 Upgraded from BBB- Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA]BBB 1000 Upgraded from BBB- Walker Chandiok & Company Llp FBL A+ 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)