Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit A4 10 Assigned Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 80 Assigned Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt. NFBL D 65 Revised from Ltd. A4 (earlier 12.5 CR CR) Dinesh Alloys And Engineers NFB A4 10 Reaffirmed Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3 53 Upgraded from A4+ Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4+ 280 Assigned Gulabdas & Co Fund based- A3 200 Assigned FDB/FBE/BRD* *Includes sublimit of Rs. 1.50 crore FCDB and Rs. 4.50 crore of direct bills Gulabdas & Co Proposed Limit A3 200 Assigned Jai Hanuman Rice Industries NFBL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd NFBF A2 486 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A2 100 Reaffirmed facility Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt NFBL A4 55.9 Suspended Ltd Magnum Estates Ltd ST FB export packing A4 125 Suspended credit Magnum Estates Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 13.5 Suspended Fac Magnum Sea Foods Ltd FB WCF A4 340 Suspended MD India Healthcare Services ST NFB A3 320 Reaffirmed (TPA) Pvt Ltd ROJ Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 70 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 5.50 CR) ROJ Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 13 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 3.30 CR) ROJ Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed FB Fac A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sadhu Forging Ltd BG A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Sanoor Cashews FBL - Pledge Loan A4 50 Reaffirmed Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper ST: Non-FBL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.3.11 crore) Sumanglam Wood Products (I) ST FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (enhanced from Rs 8 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCM Shriram Ltd FD MA+ 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - TL B 30.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 1.70 crore) Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - CC B 55 Reaffirmed Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST - NFBL - LOC B 20* Reaffirmed *Sub limit of LT fund based limits Adinath Sortex CC B 25 Assigned Adinath Sortex TL B 25 Assigned Agmatel India Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 50 Withdrawn / A3 Agrawal Traders LT, FBL - CC B 60 Assigned All India Arya Samajis Society FBL BB+ 200 Suspended For Higher & Technical Education Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 10 Assigned Carrycon India Ltd FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Carrycon India Ltd NFBL B+ 53* Reaffirmed *Rs. 1.5 crore of non-fund based limits are interchangeable with fund based limits Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd CC C+ 40 Assigned Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd WCTL C+ 30 Assigned Devang Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Long Tern Fund B+ 30 Reaffirmed Based-CC Devang Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based -TL B+ 59.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.50 crore) Dhanalakshmi Educational Trust TL BB+ 77.5 Suspended Dhanalakshmi Educational Trust FBF BB+ 2.5 Suspended Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt. TL D 85 Revised from Ltd. B (earlier 13.5 CR) Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt. FBL D 400 Revised from Ltd. B Dinesh Alloys And Engineers Fund Based/ CC BB- 55 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.5 crore) Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 230 Upgraded from BB+ Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 49.5 Upgraded / A3 from BB+/A4+ Epsilon Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 400 Suspended Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 205.7 Suspended GWASF Quality Castings Pvt Ltd CC BB- 64 Revised from B+ (reduced from Rs. 6.9 crore) GWASF Quality Castings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 31 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 2.6 crore) Indera Ethnic & Designs Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B 49.7 Assigned Indera Ethnic & Designs Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B 7.7 Assigned Indu Navayuga Infra Projects NCD A(SO) 2920 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jai Hanuman Rice Industries FBL B 76.6 Reaffirmed (Previously rated Rs. 6.51 crore) Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Unallocated (Proposed B 13.2 Reaffirmed Limits) (Previously rated Rs. 2.47 crore) JMT Auto Ltd TL BBB+ 988 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd FBF BBB+ 770 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd Proposed limits BBB+ 246 Reaffirmed K P Sanghvi & Sons LT / ST, FB Fac BBB+ 12100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 850 crore) Kiwi Wines And Beverages Pvt. LT FBL BB- 700 Reaffirmed Ltd. Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt FBL B- 129 Suspended Ltd Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt FBL B- 10 Suspended Ltd Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt unallocated limits B- 20 Suspended Ltd Laxmi Grits Pvt Ltd CC B 32.5 Assigned Laxmi Grits Pvt Ltd TL B 24 Assigned Magnum Estates Ltd CC BB 116 Suspended Magnum Sea Foods Ltd TL BB 113.8 Suspended MD India Healthcare Services LT CC BBB- 230 Reaffirmed (TPA) Pvt Ltd MD India Healthcare Services LT TL BBB- 57.8 Reaffirmed (TPA) Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 6.35 crore) Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Bklines BB- / 145 Withdrawn A4 Peninsula Projects (Bangalore) TL BB- 99.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 11.27 CR) Rajita Cotton Mills FBF B 70 Suspended Royal Beverages Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL BB- 800 Reaffirmed Sadhu Forging Ltd TL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Sadhu Forging Ltd CC BBB 475 Reaffirmed Sadhu Forging Ltd CC BBB 25 Reaffirmed (convertible to Letter of Credit) Sanjeevani Health Care FBL B 55 Suspended Sanoor Cashews FBL - CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Seven India Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 120 Suspended Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper LT: FBL (TL) BB+ 114.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 8.25 crore) Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper LT: FBL (CC) BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Shree Tikam Chand Educational FBL TL D 60 Downgraded And Charitable Trust from B- Shubh Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Withdrawn Sumanglam Wood Products (I) LT FBL B- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 