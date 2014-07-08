Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gmr Hyderabad International NFBL A3+ 1480 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
(enhanced from 128.00 earlier)
Grind Chem Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 7 Assigned
Grind Chem Non Fund Based - BG A4+ 2 Assigned
H. D. Enterprises BG A4 250 Revised from
A4+
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 110 Reaffirmed
(PY 7.00cr)
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
(PY 0.25cr)
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
(PY 1.00cr)
Jayesh Electricals Ltd Non FB Fac A4 212.5 Reaffirmed
Kothari Fermentation And Non-fund based A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Biochem Ltd facility
Maharishi Ayurveda Products Bk Fac A4 125 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Non FBL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CP A2 1500 Revised from
A1
Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 15 Upgraded
from A2
(reduced from Rs. 2.10 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrut Gems FBL BBB- 516.2 Reaffirmed
Anand Nvh Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/ 228 Withdrawn
A3
Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 50 Suspended
Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 30 Suspended
Drs Dilip Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC D 140 Revised from
B
Drs Dilip Roadlines Pvt Ltd TL D 35 Revised from
B
Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd TL A+ 103.1 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Gmr Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL ICRA]BBB 1363.4 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Gmr Hyderabad Aviation Sez Ltd TL BBB 564.4 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Gmr Hyderabad International TL BBB 16044 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
Gmr Hyderabad International FBL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
Grind Chem Fund Based - TL BB 5.3 Assigned
Grind Chem Fund Based - CC BB 53 Assigned
H. D. Enterprises CC Facility BB 75 Revised from
BB+
H. D. Enterprises TL BB 125 Assigned
Haamid Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD Programme BB 1100 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills LT - TL Fac BB- 15 upgraded
from B+
Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills LT - FB Fac BB- 55 upgraded
from B+
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
(PY 11.00cr)
Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 152.3 Reaffirmed
(PY 23.29cr)
Hyderabad Airport Security TL BB+ 408.4 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd (SO)
Jayesh Electricals Ltd CC BB 30 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Tech Park Pvt Ltd TL (LRD) BB 1120 Reaffirmed
Kothari Fermentation And Unallocated BB / 35 Revised from
Biochem Ltd A4+ BB+/A4+
Kothari Fermentation And FB Fac (CC) BB 50 Revised from
Biochem Ltd BB+
Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- - Withdrawn
(SO) /
A3 (SO)
Mohan Enterprises TL (LRD) BB+ 2310 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd LT Loan AA- 972 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL AA- 110 Reaffirmed
Puranmal Phoola Devi Memorial LT FB Bk Fac BB 150.7 Assigned
Trust
Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac D 174.5 Reaffirmed
Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 220 Reaffirmed
Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Non-FB Fac D 2.6 Reaffirmed
Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac D 131.2 Reaffirmed
Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 50 Reaffirmed
Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL facility BBB 3204 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Rohini Industrial Electricals FBL AA 350 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 25 Crore)
Rohini Industrial Electricals NFBL* AA 2000 Assigned
Ltd (SO) /
A1+ (SO)
(emhanced from Rs. 130 Crore)
Roll Tubes Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 80 Withdrawn
A4
Shree Ram Pulse Mills CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd CC B+ 52 Assigned
Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits B+ 40 Assigned
Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd TL B+ 18 Assigned
Sri Vidya Educational & TL Fac BB+ 110.8 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 35 Reaffirmed
Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Limit B 42.5 Reaffirmed
Wave Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 1200 Withdrawn
Weener Empire Plastics Ltd TL BBB+ 134 Upgraded
from
BBB
(reduced from Rs. 19.40 crore)
Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL BBB+ 260 Upgraded
from
BBB
enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
