Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gmr Hyderabad International NFBL A3+ 1480 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd (enhanced from 128.00 earlier) Grind Chem Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 7 Assigned Grind Chem Non Fund Based - BG A4+ 2 Assigned H. D. Enterprises BG A4 250 Revised from A4+ Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 110 Reaffirmed (PY 7.00cr) Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed (PY 0.25cr) Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A2+ 10 Reaffirmed (PY 1.00cr) Jayesh Electricals Ltd Non FB Fac A4 212.5 Reaffirmed Kothari Fermentation And Non-fund based A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Biochem Ltd facility Maharishi Ayurveda Products Bk Fac A4 125 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Non FBL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CP A2 1500 Revised from A1 Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 15 Upgraded from A2 (reduced from Rs. 2.10 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Gems FBL BBB- 516.2 Reaffirmed Anand Nvh Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB-/ 228 Withdrawn A3 Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 50 Suspended Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 30 Suspended Drs Dilip Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC D 140 Revised from B Drs Dilip Roadlines Pvt Ltd TL D 35 Revised from B Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd TL A+ 103.1 Reaffirmed (SO) Gmr Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL ICRA]BBB 1363.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Gmr Hyderabad Aviation Sez Ltd TL BBB 564.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Gmr Hyderabad International TL BBB 16044 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd Gmr Hyderabad International FBL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd Grind Chem Fund Based - TL BB 5.3 Assigned Grind Chem Fund Based - CC BB 53 Assigned H. D. Enterprises CC Facility BB 75 Revised from BB+ H. D. Enterprises TL BB 125 Assigned Haamid Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD Programme BB 1100 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills LT - TL Fac BB- 15 upgraded from B+ Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills LT - FB Fac BB- 55 upgraded from B+ Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed (PY 11.00cr) Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 152.3 Reaffirmed (PY 23.29cr) Hyderabad Airport Security TL BB+ 408.4 Reaffirmed Services Ltd (SO) Jayesh Electricals Ltd CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Kalyani Tech Park Pvt Ltd TL (LRD) BB 1120 Reaffirmed Kothari Fermentation And Unallocated BB / 35 Revised from Biochem Ltd A4+ BB+/A4+ Kothari Fermentation And FB Fac (CC) BB 50 Revised from Biochem Ltd BB+ Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- - Withdrawn (SO) / A3 (SO) Mohan Enterprises TL (LRD) BB+ 2310 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd LT Loan AA- 972 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL AA- 110 Reaffirmed Puranmal Phoola Devi Memorial LT FB Bk Fac BB 150.7 Assigned Trust Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac D 174.5 Reaffirmed Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 220 Reaffirmed Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Non-FB Fac D 2.6 Reaffirmed Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac D 131.2 Reaffirmed Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 50 Reaffirmed Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL facility BBB 3204 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Rohini Industrial Electricals FBL AA 350 Assigned Ltd (SO) (enhanced from Rs. 25 Crore) Rohini Industrial Electricals NFBL* AA 2000 Assigned Ltd (SO) / A1+ (SO) (emhanced from Rs. 130 Crore) Roll Tubes Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 80 Withdrawn A4 Shree Ram Pulse Mills CC B 50 Reaffirmed Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd CC B+ 52 Assigned Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits B+ 40 Assigned Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd TL B+ 18 Assigned Sri Vidya Educational & TL Fac BB+ 110.8 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 35 Reaffirmed Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Limit B 42.5 Reaffirmed Wave Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 1200 Withdrawn Weener Empire Plastics Ltd TL BBB+ 134 Upgraded from BBB (reduced from Rs. 19.40 crore) Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL BBB+ 260 Upgraded from BBB enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)