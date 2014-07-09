Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emarald Constructions ST, non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Emson Tools Manufacturing ST Non-FBL A4 10 Downgraded Corporation Ltd from A4+ Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Un-allocated Fac A3 650 Upgraded from A4+ Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 91 Reaffirmed Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 24 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barasat Krishnagar Expressways TL D 7056 Reaffirmed Ltd Emarald Constructions LT, FB Fac BB- 40 Reaffirmed Emson Tools Manufacturing LT FBL BB- 219.5 Downgraded Corporation Ltd from BB Lasco Lifestyle Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 300 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 22 crore) Manappuram Jewellers Ltd FB Fac BBB- 2040 Upgraded from BB+ (revised from 214 Cr) Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ^ B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed ^enhanced from Rs.5.75 crore Narayan Cotgin Pvt. Ltd. CC Limits B 70 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotgin Pvt. Ltd. TL Limits B 8.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.15 crore) Nirmal Industries Ltd TL BB+ 56 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 7.05 crore) Nirmal Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Nirmal Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 34 Reaffirmed / A4+ (Enhanced from Rs. 1.95 crore) Trichy Thanjavur Expressways TL D 2610 Reaffirmed Ltd V Care Agritech FBL B 28.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.59 Cr) V Care Agritech Unallocated Limits B/ 51.5 Reaffirmed A4 (revised from 2.41 Cr) Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd TL BBB 87.1 Reaffirmed Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma TL BB+ 375 Upgraded Care Services Pvt Ltd from BB (Enhanced from Rs. 34.5 crore) Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma CC Facility BB+ 15 Upgraded Care Services Pvt Ltd from BB (Enhanced from Rs. 0.5 crore) Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Unallocated BB+ 22 Upgraded Care Services Pvt Ltd from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)