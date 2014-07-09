Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Emarald Constructions ST, non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed
Emson Tools Manufacturing ST Non-FBL A4 10 Downgraded
Corporation Ltd from
A4+
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Un-allocated Fac A3 650 Upgraded
from
A4+
Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 91 Reaffirmed
Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 24 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barasat Krishnagar Expressways TL D 7056 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emarald Constructions LT, FB Fac BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Emson Tools Manufacturing LT FBL BB- 219.5 Downgraded
Corporation Ltd from BB
Lasco Lifestyle Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 300 Upgraded
from B+
(enhanced from Rs. 22 crore)
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd FB Fac BBB- 2040 Upgraded
from
BB+
(revised from 214 Cr)
Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ^ B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
^enhanced from Rs.5.75 crore
Narayan Cotgin Pvt. Ltd. CC Limits B 70 Reaffirmed
Narayan Cotgin Pvt. Ltd. TL Limits B 8.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1.15 crore)
Nirmal Industries Ltd TL BB+ 56 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 7.05 crore)
Nirmal Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Nirmal Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 34 Reaffirmed
/ A4+
(Enhanced from Rs. 1.95 crore)
Trichy Thanjavur Expressways TL D 2610 Reaffirmed
Ltd
V Care Agritech FBL B 28.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from 5.59 Cr)
V Care Agritech Unallocated Limits B/ 51.5 Reaffirmed
A4
(revised from 2.41 Cr)
Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd TL BBB 87.1 Reaffirmed
Veer-O-Metals Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma TL BB+ 375 Upgraded
Care Services Pvt Ltd from BB
(Enhanced from Rs. 34.5 crore)
Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma CC Facility BB+ 15 Upgraded
Care Services Pvt Ltd from BB
(Enhanced from Rs. 0.5 crore)
Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Unallocated BB+ 22 Upgraded
Care Services Pvt Ltd from BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
