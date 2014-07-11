(Refiling to add more ratings) Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR2 Reaffirmed practices Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL * A4+ 400 Assigned * Bank Guarantee limit of Rs. 12.00 crore and Loan Equivalent Risk (of instruments used to cover fluctuations in foreign currency) of Rs. 34.00 crore Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 9.00 crore to Rs. 1.50 crore Exide Industries Ltd CP A1+ 500 Assigned Indira Damper Industries ST non-FB Fac A3 50 Reaffirmed Indira Industries ST FB Fac * A3 100 Reaffirmed *Full-interchangeability between EPC and cash credit Indira Industries ST non-FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.00cr) Indira Industries ST - Unallocated A3 20 Reaffirmed Intercontinental Consultants & Fund Based - WCDL A1 210 Revised from Technocrats Pvt Ltd A1+ Intercontinental Consultants & ST Non Fund Based A1 20 Revised from Technocrats Pvt Ltd A1+ Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd Non-FBL (LC/BG/ILC) A3 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd. Non Fund Based A4 54 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Metal Co. Non Fund Based- BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Panda Technologies India Pvt LOC A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Ltd Panda Technologies India Pvt BG A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed RNS Motors Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 50 Reaffirmed S&IB Services Pvt Ltd Non - FBL - BG A2+ 140 Upgraded from A2 Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore Sejal Exports (India) FBL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Shivalik Polyadd Industries LOC* A4 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd *Sublimit of Cash Credit Smart Lights CC/LOC A4+ 81.1 Revised from A4 V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vistaar Financial Services Pvt CP A2 200 Revised from Ltd A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 60 Upgraded from BB Arihant Jewels CC B+ 50 Assigned Belaire Hotels Pvt Ltd TL * BB 16260 Assigned * includes an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) of USD 31.15 million (equivalent to and capped at Rs. 160.314 crore) and a Rupee Term Loan of Rs. 2.286 crore Chandi Steel Industries Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 100 Reaffirmed Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B+ 138 Reaffirmed Eta Technopark Ltd LT FB Fac BB 4250 Suspended Exide Industries Ltd FBL AAA 3000 Assigned Exide Industries Ltd NFBL AAA 7000 Assigned Express Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB 200 Upgraded from BB- Express Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB 900 Upgraded from BB- FFSL Ptc 5 (Trust/ Spv) PTC Series A1 BBB 145.7 Assigned (SO) Hind Rectifiers Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 215 downgraded from BBB Hind Rectifiers Ltd Non-FBL (LG/LC) BBB- 140 downgraded / A3 from BBB /A2 Indira Damper Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Indira Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (revised from 15.00cr) Intercontinental Consultants & Non Fund Based - BG A+ 600 Reaffirmed Technocrats Pvt Ltd Intercontinental Consultants & Fund Based - CC A+ 300 Reaffirmed Technocrats Pvt Ltd Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd TL BBB- 70.7 Reaffirmed Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd FBL (CC)# BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed #Long-term limits are interchangeable with short-term limits to the extent of Rs. 75 crore; if the limits are short-term, rating of A4 will be applicable Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd Unallocated BBB- 24.3 Reaffirmed ITD Cementation India Ltd TL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed ITD Cementation India Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 8000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 60 crore) ITD Cementation India Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 30000 Reaffirmed / A2+ (enhanced from Rs. 745 crore) Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd. TL B- 472 Downgraded from B Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd. FBL B- 600 Downgraded from B Laxmi Cotton FBL B+ 80 Assigned Laxmi Goldorna House Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 80 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) M/S Matrix Homes Bk Fac B+ 55 Withdrawn Mahaveer Metal Co. Fund Based- CC BB 80 Reaffirmed Medha Power & Infratech India FBL B+ 340 Suspended Pvt Ltd Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd TL AA- 4451 Revised from A+ Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Fund based & Non-fund AA- / 7000 Revised from based Bk Fac A1+ A+ / A1+ Panda Technologies India Pvt TL BB+ 4 Revised from Ltd BB Panda Technologies India Pvt CC BB+ 80 Revised from Ltd BB Ramky Pharma City (India) Ltd FBL B- 150 Assigned Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd CC BB- 20 Upgraded from B+ RNS Earthmovers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 200 Reaffirmed RNS Motors Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 380 Reaffirmed S&IB Services Pvt Ltd FBL - Overdraft BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 9.10 crore S&IB Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non FBL - BBB+ 200 Assigned Untied limit / A2+ Enhanced from Rs. 0.90 crore Shivalik Polyadd Industries CC B+ 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shivalik Polyadd Industries TL B+ 1.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Balaji Literary And LT: Fund Based D 120 Assigned Charitable Society Singhania Merlin Estate FBL - TL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Smart Lights TL BB+ 38.9 Revised from B+ Sona Hi Sona Jewellers CC Limits BB- 100 Revised from (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd B+ Swastik Copper (P) Ltd Fund based and Non FB B+/ 501.3 Suspended Fac A4 V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 56 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.84 Cr) V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+/ 44 Reaffirmed A4 (revised from 1.16 Cr) Vaibhav Cotton Corporation FBL B+ 120 Assigned Vaibhav Cotton Corporation Unallocated Limits B+ 80 Assigned Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 83.9 Reaffirmed Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 29.1 Reaffirmed Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Bk Fac BBB 1545.3 Revised from Ltd BBB- Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD BBB 950 Revised from Ltd BBB- Wonderla Holidays Ltd TL A 830 upgraded from A- (revised from Rs.96.54 crore) Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT FBL A 60 upgraded from A- Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT proposed FBL A 150 upgraded from A- (revised from Rs.67.46 crore) Zacci Diamond India Pvt Ltd CC B- 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)