(Refiling to add more ratings) Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A4 360 Revised from Limits D Apex Auto Ltd Non-FBL A4 110 Revised from D Eastern Gases Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 120 Reaffirmed Elgi Electric And Industries ST FB Fac - sub limit A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Elgi Electric And Industries ST non FB Fac A4+ 55.6 Reaffirmed Ltd JSK Industries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac (LC) A2+ 2850 Upgraded from A2 (Increased from 271 Cr) M R Agro Industries Export Packing Credit A4 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore) Metzeler Automotive Profiles NFBL A1 180 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 9.5 Cr) Modern Communication And LOC A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Modern Communication And BG A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Modern Communication And Bill discounting A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Modern Communication And Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd OHM Highline Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Limits Qualiance International Pvt ST FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Qualiance International Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sai Regency Power Corporation Non-FBL A2 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 15 Cr) Shashvat Jewels Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 40 Suspended Shivam Cotton Industries ST Fund Based A4 2.5 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 4000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 3,500 crore) Srida Knitters ST Non FBL-BG A4 30 Suspended Srida Knitters Proposed Limit* A4 44.4 Suspended * Rated on both Long Term and Short Term scales Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 32.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.29 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADS Spirits Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB 597.5 Upgraded from ICRA]B+ ADS Spirits Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB 2.5 Upgraded from B+ Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. FBL B+ 350 Assigned Ltd Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. TL B+ 1030 Assigned Ltd Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. NFBL B+ 500 Assigned Ltd Apex Auto Ltd TL C 630 Revised from D Apex Auto Ltd CC Limits C 150 Revised from D Eastern Gases Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Elgi Electric And Industries LT FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Elgi Electric And Industries Proposed LT Fac BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Enviiro Buildmate Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - CC BB- 185 Assigned Enviiro Buildmate Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - TL BB- 30 Assigned JSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac (TL) A- 64.4 Upgraded from BBB+ JSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac (CC) A- 620 Upgraded from BBB+ JSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac (BG) A- 2540 Upgraded from BBB+ (Reduced from 268 Cr) M R Agro Industries TL B- 8.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.15 crore) M R Agro Industries FBL B- 24 Reaffirmed Metzeler Automotive Profiles CC A- 350 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 8 Cr) Modern Communication And CC BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd Modern Communication And TL BB+ 6.9 Reaffirmed Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore) National Centre For TL B+ 88 Reaffirmed Development Of Technical Education OHM Highline Pvt Ltd TL Limits B- 35 Revised from B+ OHM Highline Pvt Ltd CC Limits B- 50 Revised from B+ Sai Regency Power Corporation TL BBB+ 3375 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sai Regency Power Corporation FBL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 285 Cr) Shashvat Jewels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 120 Suspended Shivam Cotton Industries LT Fund Based- CC B+ 97 Revised from Facility B (reduced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC and term BB+ 250 Withdrawn liabilities Srida Knitters LT FBL-TL BB- 12.6 Suspended Srida Knitters LT FBL-CC BB- 60 Suspended Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 380 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore) Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 203 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 16.40 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)