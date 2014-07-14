Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt ST: Non-FBL A1 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Budhale & Budhale Non FB Fac A4+ 10 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 250 Revised from A1+ Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limits A4+ 19000 Revised from A4 Jnb Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd CC Facility A4+ 180 Revised from A4 L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 850 upgraded from A1 Lgb Forge Ltd ST- Non Fund based A1+ 100 upgraded (SO) from A1 (SO) Noble Hospitals Pvt Ltd ST loan and overdraft A4+ 30 Withdrawn Fac Noble Hospitals Pvt Ltd ST loan and overdraft A4+ 30 Withdrawn Fac Nyka Steels Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 150 Withdrawn Fac Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A1 150 Reaffirmed Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd FBL A3 250 Reaffirmed Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 15 Reaffirmed Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Unallocated A3 85 Reaffirmed Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Starlite Lighting Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Assigned (SO) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 2 Suspended facility Veer Hanuman Polyplast BG A4 1.5 Assigned Veer Hanuman Polyplast LOC A4 7.5 Assigned Winsome Textile Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 890.3 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 810.4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT: TL A 384.3 Upgraded Ltd from A- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT: FB limits A 450 Upgraded Ltd from A- Alukkas Gem And Jewellery Pvt FB Fac B+ 300 Suspended Ltd Blb Mall Management Company TL A- 420 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB+ Budhale & Budhale TL facility BB+ 29 Withdrawn Budhale & Budhale CC facility BB+ 30 Withdrawn Exhibitors Syndicate Ltd FBL (Working Capital BB 88.5 Assigned TL) Gangaram Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 190.8 Reaffirmed (previously Rs. 21.90 crore) Gangaram Synthetics Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Limits) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bonds A+ 1064 Revised from A Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated debt A+ 75 Revised from A Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A+ 2000 Revised from A Indian Steel Corporation Ltd TL BB+ 4105.3 Revised from BB (reduced from 454.92 Cr) Indian Steel Corporation Ltd FB Limits BB+ 2100 Revised from BB (reduced from 230 Cr) Jnb Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd TL BB 86 Revised from BB- L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd TL AA- 750 upgraded from A (revised from Rs. 122.07 crore) L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FB Fac AA- 800 upgraded from A L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd LT / ST Proposed AA- / 350 upgraded A1+ from A/ A1 (revised from Rs. 22.53 crore) Lgb Forge Ltd TL AA- 275 upgraded (SO) from A (SO) (revised from 35 Cr ) Lgb Forge Ltd LT- Fund based AA- 170 upgraded (SO) from A (SO) (revised from 24 Cr ) Max Infra India Ltd LT Fund based & BBB 5830 Upgraded Non-fund based Bk from limits BBB- Noble Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 155 Withdrawn Noble Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 155 Withdrawn Nyka Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB working capital BB+ 150 Withdrawn Fac Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL A 546.9 Upgraded from A- Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Limits A 750 Upgraded from A- Prafful Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 69.6 Reaffirmed Prafful Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 12 Reaffirmed Limits) S.S. Construction FBL B 80 Assigned Shanti Devi Charitable Trust Fund Based Bk Fac B+ 450 Assigned Sholingur Textiles Ltd Bk Fac LC 556.3 Withdrawn Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 23.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.30 Cr) Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B 47.5 Reaffirmed Sri Siva Rama Modern Raw & FBL B+ 57.5 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sterlite Networks Ltd TL BBB- 1750 Assigned Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits AA+ 4915.7 Revised Finance Ltd from AA Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt AA+ 2700 Revised Finance Ltd from AA Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD AA+ 1180 Revised Finance Ltd from AA Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Fixed Deposits MAA+ Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Tirthanjali Educational Society LT FB Fac BBB 89 Reaffirmed Tirthanjali Educational Society LT Unallocated BBB 11 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 120 Assigned V.S. Buildcon FBL B+ 100 Assigned Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 105 Suspended Veer Hanuman Polyplast CC B 12.5 Assigned Veer Hanuman Polyplast TL B 35.9 Assigned Winsome Textile Industries Ltd TL BB+ 2836.2 Upgraded from BB Winsome Textile Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 589.9 Upgraded from BB Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Unallocated BB+ 3.2 Upgraded from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)