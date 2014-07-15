Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 50 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 250 crore) Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, non FB A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 1225 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 197.5 crore) Okaya Power Ltd Non-FBL A3 190 Reaffirmed Raj Industries Non-fund Based, ST A2 170 Upgraded Fac^ from A3+ ^ Interchangeability of Rs. 10 crore between fund-based and non-fund based limits Somic ZF Components Ltd ST Interchangeable A2+ 317.5 Assigned Superhouse Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 435 Upgraded from A2+ Torque Cars Pvt Ltd BG A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 48 Upgraded from B+ Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, FB Fac AA- 600 Upgraded from A+ Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, TL AA- 1050 Upgraded from A+ (reduced from Rs. 150 crore) M/S Deshraj Jan Kalyaan Samiti TL BB 100 Suspended Mirza International Ltd TL A 590 Upgraded from A- Mirza International Ltd FB Fac A 2360 Upgraded from A- Okaya Power Ltd FBL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Raj Industries TL BBB - Withdrawn (Reduced from Rs. 6.71 crore) Raj Industries FB, LT Fac^ BBB+ 140 Upgraded from BBB ^ Interchangeability of Rs. 10 crore between fund-based and non-fund based limits Shivshakti Realhome Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Realhome Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Somic ZF Components Ltd Unallocated A- 164.3 Upgraded from BBB Somic ZF Components Ltd LT/ST Interchangeable A-/ 50 Assigned A2+ Superhouse Ltd FB Fac A 1676 Upgraded from A- T.S.B. Overseas FB Fac B+ 54 Suspended Torque Cars Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)