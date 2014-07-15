BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 50 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 250 crore) Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, non FB A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 1225 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 197.5 crore) Okaya Power Ltd Non-FBL A3 190 Reaffirmed Raj Industries Non-fund Based, ST A2 170 Upgraded Fac^ from A3+ ^ Interchangeability of Rs. 10 crore between fund-based and non-fund based limits Somic ZF Components Ltd ST Interchangeable A2+ 317.5 Assigned Superhouse Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 435 Upgraded from A2+ Torque Cars Pvt Ltd BG A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 48 Upgraded from B+ Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, FB Fac AA- 600 Upgraded from A+ Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, TL AA- 1050 Upgraded from A+ (reduced from Rs. 150 crore) M/S Deshraj Jan Kalyaan Samiti TL BB 100 Suspended Mirza International Ltd TL A 590 Upgraded from A- Mirza International Ltd FB Fac A 2360 Upgraded from A- Okaya Power Ltd FBL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Raj Industries TL BBB - Withdrawn (Reduced from Rs. 6.71 crore) Raj Industries FB, LT Fac^ BBB+ 140 Upgraded from BBB ^ Interchangeability of Rs. 10 crore between fund-based and non-fund based limits Shivshakti Realhome Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Realhome Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Somic ZF Components Ltd Unallocated A- 164.3 Upgraded from BBB Somic ZF Components Ltd LT/ST Interchangeable A-/ 50 Assigned A2+ Superhouse Ltd FB Fac A 1676 Upgraded from A- T.S.B. Overseas FB Fac B+ 54 Suspended Torque Cars Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: