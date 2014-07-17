Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP A1+ 30000 Assigned Indian Cane Power Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 365 Suspended N. C. John & Sons Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 12.5 Upgraded from A3 United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt ST FBL A4 2400 Upgraded Ltd from D United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt ST NFBL A4 200 Upgraded Ltd from D Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 26 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 640 Upgraded / A3 from BB+/ A4+ Enviro Control Associates (I) FB Fac BBB+ 40 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Enviro Control Associates (I) Non-FB Fac BBB+/ 400 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd A2 Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet FB Fac BBB- 10800 Revised from Highways Pvt Ltd BB+ Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Non-FB Fac BBB- 473 Reaffirmed Highways Pvt Ltd (SO) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 82000 Assigned Indian Cane Power Ltd LT loans & working B+ 1300 Suspended capital Fac N. C. John & Sons Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT/ST BBB- 210 Upgraded to interchangeable) / A3 BBB / A3+ Shukla Global Developer TL BBB- 150 Reassigned (India) Pvt Ltd (SO) Shukla Global Developer NFBL BBB- 9.8 Reassigned (India) Pvt Ltd (SO) Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 300 Reaffirmed Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt LT FBL BB 417.9 Upgraded Ltd from D United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt Unallocated Limits BB/ 682.1 Upgraded Ltd A4 from D Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB- 102 Assigned Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)