Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac # A4 250 Reaffirmed
# sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore
AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A4 500 Reaffirmed
AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB limits # A4 100 Reaffirmed
# sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0
crore/[enhanced from Rs. 5 crore]
Almadina Steel BG A4 3.5 Assigned
Arcotech Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1050 Upgraded
from
A3 /
(earlier Rs. 95 crore)
Crystal Engineers ST- Non Fund Based A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore)
Globe Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 47.5 Reaffirmed
Vijay Jewellers fund based Bk facility A4 65 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac # BB- 100 Reaffirmed
# sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore
Almadina Steel CC B+ 20 Assigned
Almadina Steel TL B+ 30 Assigned
Arcotech Ltd FBL BBB 1900 Upgraded
from
BBB-/
(earlier Rs. 145 crore)
Atlantis Builders India Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 200 Assigned
Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd FBL BBB+ 12.5 Assigned
Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 59.5 Assigned
Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd Proposed limits BBB+ 128 Assigned
Crystal Engineers LT- CC BB 30 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2 crore)
Crystal Engineers LT- TL BB 10 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1.42 crore)
Globe Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Kare Power Resources Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB- 1120 Upgraded
from B+
Meghalaya Infratech Ltd TL B+ 1730 Suspended
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 512.5 Reaffirmed
Securitrans India Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 350 Assigned
(SO)
/ A1+(SO)
Securitrans India Pvt Ltd NFBL A+ 350 Assigned
(SO)
/ A1+(SO)
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. LT Bk Limits (CC) BBB- 125 Assigned
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A+ - Withdrawn
Nov-10 (SO)
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn
Nov-10 (SO)
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A+ - Withdrawn
Sep-10 VI (SO)
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn
Sep-10 VI (SO)
Vijay Jewellers fund based Bk B+ 125 Withdrawn
facility (CC)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
