Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac # A4 250 Reaffirmed # sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A4 500 Reaffirmed AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB limits # A4 100 Reaffirmed # sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore/[enhanced from Rs. 5 crore] Almadina Steel BG A4 3.5 Assigned Arcotech Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1050 Upgraded from A3 / (earlier Rs. 95 crore) Crystal Engineers ST- Non Fund Based A4+ 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Globe Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 47.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Jewellers fund based Bk facility A4 65 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac # BB- 100 Reaffirmed # sub-limit of non fund based limits; Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Almadina Steel CC B+ 20 Assigned Almadina Steel TL B+ 30 Assigned Arcotech Ltd FBL BBB 1900 Upgraded from BBB-/ (earlier Rs. 145 crore) Atlantis Builders India Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 200 Assigned Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd FBL BBB+ 12.5 Assigned Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 59.5 Assigned Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd Proposed limits BBB+ 128 Assigned Crystal Engineers LT- CC BB 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2 crore) Crystal Engineers LT- TL BB 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.42 crore) Globe Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 90 Reaffirmed Kare Power Resources Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB- 1120 Upgraded from B+ Meghalaya Infratech Ltd TL B+ 1730 Suspended Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 512.5 Reaffirmed Securitrans India Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 350 Assigned (SO) / A1+(SO) Securitrans India Pvt Ltd NFBL A+ 350 Assigned (SO) / A1+(SO) Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. LT Bk Limits (CC) BBB- 125 Assigned STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A+ - Withdrawn Nov-10 (SO) STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn Nov-10 (SO) STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A+ - Withdrawn Sep-10 VI (SO) STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn Sep-10 VI (SO) Vijay Jewellers fund based Bk B+ 125 Withdrawn facility (CC) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)