Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.S Metals Ltd FBF A4 578.2 Suspended A.R.S Metals Ltd fund based (sub A4 175 Assigned limit) A.R.S Metals Ltd NFBF A4 1410 Assigned Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 80 Suspended Bas Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4+ 643 Suspended Biharilal Fashions ST, Fund Based, A4 60 Assigned Packing Credit Biharilal Fashions ST, Fund Based, Bill A4 30 Assigned Discounting Biharilal Fashions ST, Non-fund based, A4 10 Assigned Proposed Biharilal Fashions ST, Unallocated A4 50 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And CP / ST debt A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And ST Working Capital A1+ 33250* Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Fac from Bks * Rs. 3,325 crore bank limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 3,325 Crore Dianare Exports ST Fund based A4+ 80 Reaffirmed -Foreign Currency Bills Purchase Durga Monolithics Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 15 Assigned G B Engineering Enterprises ST FBL A4 50^ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ^ Sub-limit of Long term fund based limits G B Engineering Enterprises NFBL A4 226.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 22.28 CR) India Dairy Products Ltd NFBL (BG) A3 12.5 Assigned M.M. Brothers NFBF A4 210 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd FBL A4+ 65 Upgraded from A4 Primo Pick N Pack Ltd NFBL A4+ 9 Upgraded from A4 Primo Pick N Pack Ltd Unallocated ST Limits A4+ 1 Upgraded from A4 RBL Bank (Erstwhile The CD A1+ 15000 Assigned Ratnakar Bank Ltd) (from Rs 1,000 crore) S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (SO) Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd CP A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1,600 crore) Shapoorji Pallonji CP A1+ 1000 withdrawn Infrastructure Capital Co. Ltd (SO) ! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd NFBL A2 2000 Upgraded from A3 (Enhanced from Rs. 150.00 crore) Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd NFBL - LC / BG A4 115 Assigned Standard Retail Pvt Ltd ST, non FB limits A3 3150* Assigned *Includes Rs. 185.0 crore Buyer's Credit and Rs. 20.0 crore export packing credit as sub-limit of Rs.315.0 crore Letter of Credit limit Supra Craft Packaging Pvt. Ltd FBL A4 5 Suspended Techmech Engineers ST Non-FB Fac A4 3.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Aluminium Ltd FD MAA- 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.S Metals Ltd TL Fac BB 3068.8 Suspended Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B 50 Suspended Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL B 38.5 Suspended Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL - Stand by B 7.5 Suspended line of Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B- 180 Suspended Celcon Green Ltd TL B+ 195 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 45763 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 16050 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 21750 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And CC Fac from Bks AA 33250* Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd * Rs. 3,325 crore bank limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 3,325 Crore Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 2500 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Programme Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 10800 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Programme Dharampal Satyapal Sons Pvt Ltd TL A 250.6 Upgraded from A- Dharampal Satyapal Sons Pvt Ltd Unallocated A 129.4 Upgraded from A- Durga Monolithics Pvt Ltd FBF C+ 55 Assigned Eminent Dealers Pvt. Ltd. CC (Proposed) BB- 50 Assigned Eminent Dealers Pvt. Ltd. TL (Proposed) BB- 200 Assigned Floreat Investments Ltd NCD AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed (SO) G B Engineering Enterprises LT FBL B- 240 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 23.00 CR) G B Engineering Enterprises Proposed Bk Fac B- / 383.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 (reduced from 39.72 CR) General Composites Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Suspended Gokak Power & Energy Ltd FBL (TL) A-(SO) 860 Reaffirmed Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed Series A (SO) Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed Series B (SO) Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed Series C (SO) H.M. Industries CC BB- 195 Assigned H.M. Industries TL BB- 44.8 Assigned India Dairy Products Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) India Dairy Products Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 10 Reaffirmed India Dairy Products Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL BBB- 5 Assigned (Untied Limit) / A3 Krishna Oils & Proteins Pvt. LT FBF D 190.5 Suspended Ltd M.M. Brothers FBF B+ 40 Reaffirmed M/S Rajvir & Co FBL B+ 10 Assigned M/S Rajvir & Co NFBL B+ 70 Assigned Mona Townships Pvt Ltd TL BB- 200 Assigned Primo Pick N Pack Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Upgraded from BB S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCD AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (SO) Sesha Sai Cotton Company FBL B 60 Assigned Sesha Sai Cotton Company Unallocated Limits B 60 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd FBL AA+/ 30000 Reaffirmed / A1+ Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 2,400 crore) Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd NFBL AA+/ 65000 Reaffirmed / A1+ Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 4,500 crore) Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB BBB+ 2973 Upgraded from BBB- (Enhanced from Rs. 230.00 crore) Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BBB+ 3247.1 Upgraded from BBB- (Enhanced from Rs. 239.83 crore) Sheetal Cool Products Pvt Ltd CC B+ 12.5 Assigned Sheetal Cool Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 65 Assigned Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - CC C+ 510.2 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 24.02 Crores) Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - TL C+ 2034.7 Assigned Sri Banke Behari Builder & Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Developers Standard Retail Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 100 Assigned Supra Craft Packaging Pvt. Ltd LT FBF BB- 145 Suspended Techmech Engineers LT Loans B+ 28 Assigned Techmech Engineers LT FB Fac B+ 92 Assigned Techmech Engineers Unallocated B+ 36.5 Assigned The Rubber Products Ltd FB ,NFBL D 80 Suspended Vatshal Industries CC B 49.3 Assigned Vatshal Industries TL B 1.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 