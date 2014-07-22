Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chetan Vyas & Associates BG A4 110 Reaffirmed Core Carbons Pvt Ltd Fund based A1 150 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Magneti Marelli Shock NFBL A4 $ 60 Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd Mangalore Cashew Industries ST FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Naturagreen Food Products Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Manibhadra Food Product TL A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Manibhadra Food Product LOC A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd Non fund based A1+ 968.8 Reaffirmed working capital limits Zetatek Industries Ltd ST non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd TL BBB- 40 Suspended / A3 Auto Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd FBL BBB- 125 Suspended / A3 Auto Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd Non-fund based BBB- 50 Suspended facility / A3 Auto Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd Un-allocated limits BBB- 5 Suspended / A3 Caramanor Ifmr Capital 2013 PTC Series A2 A- Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Caramanor Ifmr Capital 2013 PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from (SO) A- (SO) Caramanor Ifmr Capital 2013 PTC Series A3 BBB- Revised from (SO) BB (SO) Chetan Vyas & Associates CC BB- 15 Reaffirmed Core Carbons Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 150 Reaffirmed Hiraco India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB working BB / 400 Reaffirmed capital Fac A4+ (reduced from 70 Cr) Indian Mfi Trust - Series Viii PTC Series A1 AA(SO) Revised from A(SO) K.P. Packaging Ltd FB limits D 60 Suspended K.P. Packaging Ltd TL facility D 40 Suspended K.P. Packaging Ltd NFBL D 30 Suspended Kalyani Industries Bk Fac B / 60 Suspended A4 Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 130 Suspended Magneti Marelli Shock LT Loan BB $ 190 Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli Shock FBL BB $ 195 Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd Mangalore Cashew Industries TL BB 4.8 Reaffirmed Mangalore Cashew Industries LT FBL BB 140 Reaffirmed Naturagreen Food Products Pvt TL BB- 51.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 1.53 Cr) Naturagreen Food Products Pvt CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 4 Cr) Printotech Global Ltd FBL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed Printotech Global Ltd Unallocated BB+ 132 Reaffirmed Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Suspended Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd TL A 48670 Upgraded from A- Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd FBL A / 14000 Upgraded A1 from A-/ Reaffirmed Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd NFBL A / 1500 Upgraded A1 from A-/ Reaffirmed Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd LER Limits A / 1640 Upgraded A1 from A-/ Reaffirmed Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial FB Fac B 55 Reaffirmed Charitable Society Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial TL B 85.8 Reaffirmed Charitable Society Saraf Agencies Pvt Ltd TL BB 1530 Upgraded from B+ Shamal & Shamal Pvt Ltd fund based / non-FBL BB / 94.3 Suspended A4 Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 215 Upgraded from B Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based BB 30 Upgraded from B Shree Manibhadra Food Product CC BB 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Siyaram Yarn Pvt. Ltd. LT loan B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed Siyaram Yarn Pvt. Ltd. LT CC facility B+ 15 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi Bk Fac B+ 55 Suspended Raw & Boiled Rice Trading Company Sri Valluramma Raw & Par Bk Fac D 70 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill Super Floorings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/ 150 Suspended A4 TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd TL AA- 1205 Reaffirmed TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd Fund based working AA- 1320 Reaffirmed capital limits Zetatek Industries Ltd LT fund based and BB 210 Reaffirmed non-FBL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.