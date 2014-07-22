Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chetan Vyas & Associates BG A4 110 Reaffirmed
Core Carbons Pvt Ltd Fund based A1 150 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Magneti Marelli Shock NFBL A4 $ 60
Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd
Mangalore Cashew Industries ST FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Manibhadra Food Product TL A4 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Manibhadra Food Product LOC A4 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd Non fund based A1+ 968.8 Reaffirmed
working capital limits
Zetatek Industries Ltd ST non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Auto Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd TL BBB- 40 Suspended
/ A3
Auto Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd FBL BBB- 125 Suspended
/ A3
Auto Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd Non-fund based BBB- 50 Suspended
facility / A3
Auto Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd Un-allocated limits BBB- 5 Suspended
/ A3
Caramanor Ifmr Capital 2013 PTC Series A2 A- Revised from
(SO) BBB-
(SO)
Caramanor Ifmr Capital 2013 PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from
(SO) A- (SO)
Caramanor Ifmr Capital 2013 PTC Series A3 BBB- Revised from
(SO) BB (SO)
Chetan Vyas & Associates CC BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Core Carbons Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 150 Reaffirmed
Hiraco India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB working BB / 400 Reaffirmed
capital Fac A4+
(reduced from 70 Cr)
Indian Mfi Trust - Series Viii PTC Series A1 AA(SO) Revised from
A(SO)
K.P. Packaging Ltd FB limits D 60 Suspended
K.P. Packaging Ltd TL facility D 40 Suspended
K.P. Packaging Ltd NFBL D 30 Suspended
Kalyani Industries Bk Fac B / 60 Suspended
A4
Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 130 Suspended
Magneti Marelli Shock LT Loan BB $ 190
Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd
Magneti Marelli Shock FBL BB $ 195
Absorbers (India) Pvt Ltd
Mangalore Cashew Industries TL BB 4.8 Reaffirmed
Mangalore Cashew Industries LT FBL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt TL BB- 51.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 1.53 Cr)
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 4 Cr)
Printotech Global Ltd FBL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed
Printotech Global Ltd Unallocated BB+ 132 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Suspended
Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd TL A 48670 Upgraded
from A-
Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd FBL A / 14000 Upgraded
A1 from
A-/
Reaffirmed
Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd NFBL A / 1500 Upgraded
A1 from
A-/
Reaffirmed
Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd LER Limits A / 1640 Upgraded
A1 from
A-/
Reaffirmed
Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial FB Fac B 55 Reaffirmed
Charitable Society
Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial TL B 85.8 Reaffirmed
Charitable Society
Saraf Agencies Pvt Ltd TL BB 1530 Upgraded
from B+
Shamal & Shamal Pvt Ltd fund based / non-FBL BB / 94.3 Suspended
A4
Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 215 Upgraded
from B
Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based BB 30 Upgraded
from B
Shree Manibhadra Food Product CC BB 180 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Siyaram Yarn Pvt. Ltd. LT loan B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Yarn Pvt. Ltd. LT CC facility B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi Bk Fac B+ 55 Suspended
Raw & Boiled Rice Trading
Company
Sri Valluramma Raw & Par Bk Fac D 70 Suspended
Boiled Rice Mill
Super Floorings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/ 150 Suspended
A4
TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd TL AA- 1205 Reaffirmed
TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd Fund based working AA- 1320 Reaffirmed
capital limits
Zetatek Industries Ltd LT fund based and BB 210 Reaffirmed
non-FBL
