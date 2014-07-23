Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 144.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 12.10 crore)
Ashapura Volclay Ltd Non-FBL A2 20 Revised from
A3
B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 75 Assigned
Creations Jewellery ST Scale - FBL A3+ 345 Upgraded
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd from A3
Enhanced from Rs. 30 Crore
Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt FBL - ST A4 330 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt NFBL - ST A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Forward Sales Contract A4 10 Reaffirmed
FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Forward Purchase A4 15 Reaffirmed
Contract
FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Foreign BG/BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
FX Multitech Pvt Ltd FDBN/FDBP limit A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB limits D 60 Assigned
Paragon Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35* Reaffirmed
*within sanctioned fund based facilities
Petro Plast Industries Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 500 Assigned
Sahuwala High Pressure NFBL D 125 Revised
Cylinders Pvt Ltd from
A4
Sandhya Marines Ltd FB Fac A3+ 550 Upgraded
from A3
(Enhanced from 36.00cr)
Sandhya Marines Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 50 Upgraded
from A3
(Enhanced from 1.50cr)
Torrent Cables Ltd NFBL A1+ 610 #
Veeline Media Ltd Non-FBL A4 15 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore)
Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 35 Reaffirmed
Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 40 Reaffirmed
Ashapura Volclay Ltd TL BBB+ 123 Revised from
BBB-
(reduced from Rs. 22.9 crore)
Ashapura Volclay Ltd Existing FB Limits BBB+ 210 Revised from
BBB-
Ashapura Volclay Ltd Proposed FB Limits BBB+ 41 Revised from
BBB-
B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 50 Assigned
D.B. Machines Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit B+ 25 Reaffirmed
D.B. Machines Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - FDBP* (under LC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed
* Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase
Emaar MGF Land Ltd NCDs BB 6000 Assigned
FX Multitech Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 20 Reaffirmed
FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Packaging Credit Limit BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
FX Multitech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5.6 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 0.65 crore)
Gold Star Industries FBL B+ 60 Assigned
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 66 Reaffirmed
Interra Infotech (India) Pvt FB Fac B+ 55 Suspended
Ltd
Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) D 147 Assigned
Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (TL) D 20 Assigned
M/S GCIT CC BB 50 Upgraded
form
BB-
M/S GCIT Unallocated Limits BB 50 Upgraded
form
BB-
National Project Construction LT- Proposed A+ 200 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk BB- 91.9 Suspended
limits
Paragon Industries Ltd TL BB 99.1 Revised from
B
(Revised from Rs. 13.51 crores)
Paragon Industries Ltd FB Fac BB 395 Revised from
B
(Enhanced from Rs. 29.50 crores)
Petro Plast Industries Ltd LT, fund based BB 150 Assigned
Proseed Foundation Fund Based Bk Fac BB 100 Assigned
Ranchi Expressways Ltd TL D 11916 Reaffirmed
RNB Cements (P) Ltd FBL -TL D 993 Assigned
RNB Cements (P) Ltd FBL - CC D 271.5 Assigned
Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB 70 Upgraded
from
BB-
Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB / 1940^ Upgraded
A4+; from
BB-/
A4
^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the
extent of Rs 16.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short
term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund
based limits cannot exceed Rs.194.00 crore
Sahuwala High Pressure TL D 531 Revised
Cylinders Pvt Ltd from
C-
Sahuwala High Pressure CC D 130 Revised
Cylinders Pvt Ltd from
C-
Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 40 Assigned
Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 40 Assigned
Torrent Cables Ltd FBL A+ 380 #
Veeline Media Ltd FBL BB 75 Upgraded
from B+
Vinayak Cottex TL B 34.5 Assigned
Vinayak Cottex CC B 50 Assigned
Zenith Engineering Corporation FBL - CC BB+ 52 Upgraded
from BB
Zenith Engineering Corporation NFBL - Letter of BB+ 60 Upgraded
Guarantee from BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
