Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 144.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.10 crore) Ashapura Volclay Ltd Non-FBL A2 20 Revised from A3 B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 75 Assigned Creations Jewellery ST Scale - FBL A3+ 345 Upgraded Manufacturing Pvt Ltd from A3 Enhanced from Rs. 30 Crore Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt FBL - ST A4 330 Reaffirmed Ltd Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt NFBL - ST A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Forward Sales Contract A4 10 Reaffirmed FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Forward Purchase A4 15 Reaffirmed Contract FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Foreign BG/BG A4 5 Reaffirmed FX Multitech Pvt Ltd FDBN/FDBP limit A4 7.5 Reaffirmed International Cylinders Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB limits D 60 Assigned Paragon Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35* Reaffirmed *within sanctioned fund based facilities Petro Plast Industries Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 500 Assigned Sahuwala High Pressure NFBL D 125 Revised Cylinders Pvt Ltd from A4 Sandhya Marines Ltd FB Fac A3+ 550 Upgraded from A3 (Enhanced from 36.00cr) Sandhya Marines Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 50 Upgraded from A3 (Enhanced from 1.50cr) Torrent Cables Ltd NFBL A1+ 610 # Veeline Media Ltd Non-FBL A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore) Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 35 Reaffirmed Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 40 Reaffirmed Ashapura Volclay Ltd TL BBB+ 123 Revised from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 22.9 crore) Ashapura Volclay Ltd Existing FB Limits BBB+ 210 Revised from BBB- Ashapura Volclay Ltd Proposed FB Limits BBB+ 41 Revised from BBB- B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 50 Assigned D.B. Machines Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit B+ 25 Reaffirmed D.B. Machines Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - FDBP* (under LC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed * Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase Emaar MGF Land Ltd NCDs BB 6000 Assigned FX Multitech Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 20 Reaffirmed FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Packaging Credit Limit BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed FX Multitech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.65 crore) Gold Star Industries FBL B+ 60 Assigned International Cylinders Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 66 Reaffirmed Interra Infotech (India) Pvt FB Fac B+ 55 Suspended Ltd Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) D 147 Assigned Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (TL) D 20 Assigned M/S GCIT CC BB 50 Upgraded form BB- M/S GCIT Unallocated Limits BB 50 Upgraded form BB- National Project Construction LT- Proposed A+ 200 Assigned Corporation Ltd Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk BB- 91.9 Suspended limits Paragon Industries Ltd TL BB 99.1 Revised from B (Revised from Rs. 13.51 crores) Paragon Industries Ltd FB Fac BB 395 Revised from B (Enhanced from Rs. 29.50 crores) Petro Plast Industries Ltd LT, fund based BB 150 Assigned Proseed Foundation Fund Based Bk Fac BB 100 Assigned Ranchi Expressways Ltd TL D 11916 Reaffirmed RNB Cements (P) Ltd FBL -TL D 993 Assigned RNB Cements (P) Ltd FBL - CC D 271.5 Assigned Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB 70 Upgraded from BB- Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB / 1940^ Upgraded A4+; from BB-/ A4 ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs 16.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs.194.00 crore Sahuwala High Pressure TL D 531 Revised Cylinders Pvt Ltd from C- Sahuwala High Pressure CC D 130 Revised Cylinders Pvt Ltd from C- Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 40 Assigned Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 40 Assigned Torrent Cables Ltd FBL A+ 380 # Veeline Media Ltd FBL BB 75 Upgraded from B+ Vinayak Cottex TL B 34.5 Assigned Vinayak Cottex CC B 50 Assigned Zenith Engineering Corporation FBL - CC BB+ 52 Upgraded from BB Zenith Engineering Corporation NFBL - Letter of BB+ 60 Upgraded Guarantee from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)