Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A3+ 240 Assigned Fac (SO) Bafna Enterprises ST FB Fac A2+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Iron And Steel LOC A4 50 withdrawn Industries Pvt Ltd Chadha Sugars And Industries NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Non Fund Based- A4 3 Assigned Ltd Forward Contract Limit Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt NFB BG A4 30 Assigned Ltd Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 30 Upgraded from A4 Elkay Telelinks Ltd FB limit A3 15 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs 1.00 crore) Elkay Telelinks Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 160 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs 10.00 crore) Gujarat Narmada Valley Non FB Fac A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Fertilizers Co. Ltd (Enhanced from Rs 400 Crore) Gujarat Narmada Valley CP A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Fertilizers Co. Ltd (Enhanced from Rs 200 Crore) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Jay Formulations Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 82.5# Assigned # Includes Rs. 3.50 crore bank guarantee as sublimit Mescab India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 3 Assigned Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt FBL (Bill Discounting) A4 10 Assigned Ltd Tata Consultancy Services Ltd CP A1+ 40000 Assigned Venus Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 45 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB 1750 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from 125.00 crore) Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 124.2 Assigned (SO) (Reduced from Rs. 27.42 crore) Balaji Iron And Steel CC BB- 240 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore Chadha Sugars And Industries TL B 1922.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Chadha Sugars And Industries FBL B 1263.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- Working BB- 265 Revised from Ltd Capital Limit B+ Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- TL I* BB- 287.7 Assigned Ltd * Term Loan I under TUF Scheme, Term Loan II under Regular Scheme Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- TL II* BB- 61.3 Assigned Ltd * Term Loan I under TUF Scheme, Term Loan II under Regular Scheme Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 90 Upgraded from BB Elkay Telelinks Ltd FB limits BBB- 120 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs 7.50 crore) Gujarat Narmada Valley LT Bond Programme AA- 13000 Reaffirmed Fertilizers Co. Ltd Gujarat Narmada Valley TL AA- 31560 Reaffirmed Fertilizers Co. Ltd Gujarat Narmada Valley FB Fac AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Fertilizers Co. Ltd (Enhanced from Rs 430 Crore) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 456 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 212 withdrawn Jay Formulations Ltd TL BB- 2 Assigned Jay Formulations Ltd CC Facility BB- 30* Assigned *Includes Rs. 1.20 crore EPC/FBD as sublimit Jay Formulations Ltd LT/ST Proposed Limits BB- 85.5 Assigned M/S. Sohanlal Sons CC B 90 Assigned Madhavi Edible Bran Oils CC BB- 27.5 Upgraded (Raichur) Pvt Ltd from B Madhavi Edible Bran Oils TL BB- 42.5 Upgraded (Raichur) Pvt Ltd from B Madhavi Edible Bran Oils Unallocated BB- 10 Upgraded (Raichur) Pvt Ltd from B Magnum Ventures Ltd FBL D 3098.1 Reaffirmed Malik Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Limits Malik Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1450 Reaffirmed (SO) Mauli Cotex Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B 50 Assigned capital Fac Mescab India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 220 Reaffirmed Mescab India Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed Nandan Sales Corporation working capital Fac BB- 65 Suspended Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 70 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore) Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt FBL (TL) B 14.4 Downgraded Ltd from B+ (reduced from Rs 1.50 crore) Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt FBL (CC) B 40 Downgraded Ltd from B+ (reduced from Rs 3.50 crore) Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.00) Sayaji Hotels Ltd TL BB+ 607.8 Upgraded from BB (PY: Rs 82.89 crore) Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT FBL BB+ 67.5 Upgraded from BB Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 22.3 Upgraded from BB (PY: Rs 4.24 crore) Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BB+ 241.2 Assigned Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Unallocated D 1000 Assigned Venus Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 285 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.