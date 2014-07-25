GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST, non-FBL A3+ 200 Upgraded from A3 Bharat Industrial Enterprises SLC A4 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Deem Roll Tech Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 122.5 Suspended Everest Industries Ltd NFBL A1 2300 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CP A1 400 Reaffirmed Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd NFBL A3 16350 Assigned Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 70 withdrawn Fac Labdhi International Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LC A4 120 Reaffirmed Labdhi International Pvt Ltd Inland BG A4 25 Reaffirmed M/S Sg Engineers ST NFBL A4 40 Suspended M/S Verma Tractors Inventory Funding A4 60 Reaffirmed National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 11000 Assigned Development Corporation enhanced from Rs 800 crore Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Non-Fund Based LOC A4 75 Assigned Ltd Limits* * One way interchangeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 3.00 crore Sterling & Wilson Ltd Off-grid solar SP 1A Assigned projects Zamil Steel Buildings India ST Fund Based - A3 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Working Capital Demand Loans# # - sublimit to the long term fund based facilities MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Delhi Safe Deposit Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd TL BBB 160 Upgraded from BBB- Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, FB limits BBB 490 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 34.0 crore) Athena Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 1000 Withdrawn A4 Baroda Agro Chemicals Ltd CC B+ 85 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs 2.50 crore) Baroda Agro Chemicals Ltd TL B+ 75 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs 5.44 crore) Bharat Industrial Enterprises Export Packing Credit BB 460 Upgraded Ltd from BB- (stable) Deem Roll Tech Ltd LT FBL BBB- 235 Suspended Deem Roll Tech Ltd TL BBB- 92 Suspended Everest Industries Ltd FBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 4000 Assigned Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 310.2 Assigned Gulbarga Electricity Supply TL & FBL BBB- 6110 Assigned Co. Ltd Industrial Solvents & FBL (TL) A- 250 Assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd Industrial Solvents & FBL (CC/PC/PSC) A- / 550 Assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd A2+ Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB working capital BB+ 60 withdrawn Fac Labdhi International Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 70 Reaffirmed M/S Sg Engineers LT FBL B+ 40 Suspended Nachiketa Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Fund Based CC Limits* BB 105 Assigned Ltd * One way interchangeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 3.00 crore Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limits BB 120 Assigned Ltd R.T. Exports Ltd FBL- TL D 250 Downgraded from C Ramprastha Promoters And FBL BB+ 1000 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And NFBL BB+ 189.5 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And Unallocated Limits BB+ 10.5 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Zamil Steel Buildings India LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
