Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST, non-FBL A3+ 200 Upgraded from A3 Bharat Industrial Enterprises SLC A4 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Deem Roll Tech Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 122.5 Suspended Everest Industries Ltd NFBL A1 2300 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CP A1 400 Reaffirmed Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd NFBL A3 16350 Assigned Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 70 withdrawn Fac Labdhi International Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LC A4 120 Reaffirmed Labdhi International Pvt Ltd Inland BG A4 25 Reaffirmed M/S Sg Engineers ST NFBL A4 40 Suspended M/S Verma Tractors Inventory Funding A4 60 Reaffirmed National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 11000 Assigned Development Corporation enhanced from Rs 800 crore Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Non-Fund Based LOC A4 75 Assigned Ltd Limits* * One way interchangeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 3.00 crore Sterling & Wilson Ltd Off-grid solar SP 1A Assigned projects Zamil Steel Buildings India ST Fund Based - A3 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Working Capital Demand Loans# # - sublimit to the long term fund based facilities MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Delhi Safe Deposit Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd TL BBB 160 Upgraded from BBB- Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, FB limits BBB 490 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 34.0 crore) Athena Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 1000 Withdrawn A4 Baroda Agro Chemicals Ltd CC B+ 85 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs 2.50 crore) Baroda Agro Chemicals Ltd TL B+ 75 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs 5.44 crore) Bharat Industrial Enterprises Export Packing Credit BB 460 Upgraded Ltd from BB- (stable) Deem Roll Tech Ltd LT FBL BBB- 235 Suspended Deem Roll Tech Ltd TL BBB- 92 Suspended Everest Industries Ltd FBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 4000 Assigned Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 310.2 Assigned Gulbarga Electricity Supply TL & FBL BBB- 6110 Assigned Co. Ltd Industrial Solvents & FBL (TL) A- 250 Assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd Industrial Solvents & FBL (CC/PC/PSC) A- / 550 Assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd A2+ Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB working capital BB+ 60 withdrawn Fac Labdhi International Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 70 Reaffirmed M/S Sg Engineers LT FBL B+ 40 Suspended Nachiketa Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Fund Based CC Limits* BB 105 Assigned Ltd * One way interchangeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 3.00 crore Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limits BB 120 Assigned Ltd R.T. Exports Ltd FBL- TL D 250 Downgraded from C Ramprastha Promoters And FBL BB+ 1000 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And NFBL BB+ 189.5 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And Unallocated Limits BB+ 10.5 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Zamil Steel Buildings India LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.