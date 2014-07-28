Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based facility A3 300 Upgraded from A4+ Agni Steels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A3 250 Upgraded facility from A4+ Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based Facility A4+ 15 Assigned Hoshiarpur Automobiles BG A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.00 CR earlier) Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd CP Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd CP A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A2+ 1750 Upgraded from A2 Shree Manibhadra Food Product LOC A4 10 - Pvt Ltd Shreenath Ceramics Industries NFB STF A4 68.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.35 crore) Spire Cera Frit Pvt Ltd NFB STF A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.55 crore) Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning FB Fac A4+ 3.5* Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (Revised from Rs. 0.90 crore) Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sumanjali Parboiled Pvt Ltd FBL A4 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarambh (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 130* Downgraded from BB+ * Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 20.00 crore Aarambh (India) Pvt Ltd ST FBL D 130* Downgraded from A4+ * Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 20.00 crore Agni Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 29.6 withdrawn Agni Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BBB- 250 Upgraded from BB+ Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 20* Assigned * Rs 0.6 Crore Sub-limits of Long-Term Fund-based Limits is rated on Short-term scale at A3 Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 90 Assigned Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT loans and the ST D 3500 Suspended Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd NFBL D 350 Assigned Gopal Sweets Pvt Ltd TL Facility BB+ 145 Assigned Hindustan Zircon CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zircon TL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1.43 crore) Hoshiarpur Automobiles CC BB- 59.5 Reaffirmed Hoshiarpur Automobiles TL BB- 15.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.60 CR earlier) Hoshiarpur Automobiles Unallocated BB- / 5.3 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from 1.45 CR earlier) Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 15200 Reaffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 4800 withdrawn Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 14750 Reaffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 250 withdrawn M.V. Waghadkar & Sons LT, FB Fac B+ 85 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL A- 5176.5 Upgraded from BBB+ Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd FBL A- 600 Upgraded from BBB+ Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A- 450 Upgraded from BBB+ Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 2000 Assigned Shree Manibhadra Food Product CC BB 180 - Pvt Ltd Shree Manibhadra Food Product CC BB 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Manibhadra Food Product TL BB 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Shreenath Ceramics Industries CC BB- 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 7.00 crore) Shreenath Ceramics Industries TL BB- 17 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 3.49 crore) Spire Cera Frit Pvt Ltd CC BB- 85 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning TL Fac BB 69* Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (Revised from Rs.6.80 crore) Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning FB Fac BB 120 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Non-FB Fac BB 6.6* Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (Revised from Rs. 0.21 crore) Sumanjali Parboiled Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Assigned Sumanjali Parboiled Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ / 57.5 Assigned A4 Swastik Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ 1000 Upgraded from B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.