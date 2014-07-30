Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhawani Industries Ltd Non-FBL [ A4 617 Upgraded
from D
Chintoo Creations EPC A4 30 Assigned
Chintoo Creations FBD A4 30 Assigned
Empire Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 200 -
Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. ST debt programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 88 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 8.38 crore)
Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2 145.7 reassigned
from
A2+
(SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional/(revised from 11.57cr)
Nickunj Edm Wires & Non-FBL A4+ 50* Reaffirmed
Consumables Pvt Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore
Nickunj Eximp Entp Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 130 reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 11.46 crore)
Piramal Glass Ltd *FBL A2 3150 -
*Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and
hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315 crore. /(Enhanced from
225.0cr)
Piramal Glass Ltd NFBL A2 1500 -
(Enhanced from 100.0cr)
Piramal Glass Ltd ST Loans A2 5000 -
Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA]A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 6.59cr)
Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 800 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 40.0 crore)
Reliance Power Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A1 10000 placed on
'rating
watch'
The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL - EPC/ PCFC A4 350 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL - Limits-LOC A4 200** Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
**Rs 20 crore letters of credit Limit is a sublimit of the Rs. 41 crore Fund based working
capital limits
The Liberty Marine Syndicate Non Fund Based - A4 10 reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Forward Contract
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 285 reaffirmed
Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4 50 Assigned
facility
Z V Steels Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL- LOC A4 100* Reaffirmed
* Sub-Limit of Long Term Fund Based Limit/(enhanced from Rs.2.50 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action International Bk Fac BBB- 210 Suspended
/ A3
Ahinsha Builders Pvt Ltd TL B+ 200 Suspended
Atpac Industries FB Limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Baldev Metals Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 8.00 to 10.00cr)
Bhawani Industries Ltd FBL B 1983 Upgraded
from D
Bygging India Ltd line of credit BBB- 900 Suspended
/ A3
Empire Industries Ltd FBL A- 129.7 -
Empire Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 420 Assigned
Programme
(enhanced from 40.00cr)
Grah Avas Vikas Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL D 100 Revised from
B+
Grah Avas Vikas Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits D 2.3 Revised from
A4
L.S. Mills Ltd LT -TL BB- 1092 upgraded
from B
L.S. Mills Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 850 upgraded
from B
La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 91.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 12.37 crore)
La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 36.80 crore)
Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt FBL D 218 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt Non-fund Based D 3 Revised from
Ltd A4
Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt Unallocated D 24 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Microtek International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB+/ 593 Suspended
A2+
Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated - -
(revised from 6.09cr)
Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd CC BBB 210 reassigned
from
BBB+
(SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional/ revised from 24.00cr)
Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BBB 26.4 reassigned
from
BBB+
(SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional/ (revised from 2.76cr)
Nickunj Edm Wires & CC Limits BB 80* Reaffirmed
Consumables Pvt Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore
Nickunj Eximp Entp Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 290 reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore)
Piramal Glass Ltd TL BBB+ 500 Assigned
Piramal Glass Ltd *FBL BBB+ 3150 -
*Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and
hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315 crore. /(Enhanced from
225.0cr)
Prakash Estates TL BB- 287.5 Reaffirmed
Prakash Estates BG BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 120 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 18.41cr)
Reliance Power Ltd Non-FBL A- / 52000 placed on
A1 'rating
watch'
Selva Maligai LT - FB Fac BBB- 52 withdrawn
Selva Maligai LT/ST - Proposed Fac BBB- 48 withdrawn
Shapoorji Pallonji Roads Pvt NFBL AA+ 3360 Reaffirmed
Ltd (SO)
Sri Hanuma Enterprises CC B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed
The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL - TL BB 11.5 reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL - CC BB 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL - BG BB 160 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - -
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ CC BBB+ 345 Reaffirmed
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ TL BBB+ 61.6 reaffirmed
Universal Power Products Bk Fac BBB+/ 240 Suspended
A2
Z V Steels Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.12.50 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
