Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhawani Industries Ltd Non-FBL [ A4 617 Upgraded from D Chintoo Creations EPC A4 30 Assigned Chintoo Creations FBD A4 30 Assigned Empire Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 200 - Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. ST debt programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 88 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 8.38 crore) Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2 145.7 reassigned from A2+ (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional/(revised from 11.57cr) Nickunj Edm Wires & Non-FBL A4+ 50* Reaffirmed Consumables Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore Nickunj Eximp Entp Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 130 reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.46 crore) Piramal Glass Ltd *FBL A2 3150 - *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315 crore. /(Enhanced from 225.0cr) Piramal Glass Ltd NFBL A2 1500 - (Enhanced from 100.0cr) Piramal Glass Ltd ST Loans A2 5000 - Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA]A4+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.59cr) Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 800 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 40.0 crore) Reliance Power Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A1 10000 placed on 'rating watch' The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL - EPC/ PCFC A4 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL - Limits-LOC A4 200** Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd **Rs 20 crore letters of credit Limit is a sublimit of the Rs. 41 crore Fund based working capital limits The Liberty Marine Syndicate Non Fund Based - A4 10 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 285 reaffirmed Unihira Exports Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4 50 Assigned facility Z V Steels Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL- LOC A4 100* Reaffirmed * Sub-Limit of Long Term Fund Based Limit/(enhanced from Rs.2.50 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action International Bk Fac BBB- 210 Suspended / A3 Ahinsha Builders Pvt Ltd TL B+ 200 Suspended Atpac Industries FB Limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Baldev Metals Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.00 to 10.00cr) Bhawani Industries Ltd FBL B 1983 Upgraded from D Bygging India Ltd line of credit BBB- 900 Suspended / A3 Empire Industries Ltd FBL A- 129.7 - Empire Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 420 Assigned Programme (enhanced from 40.00cr) Grah Avas Vikas Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL D 100 Revised from B+ Grah Avas Vikas Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits D 2.3 Revised from A4 L.S. Mills Ltd LT -TL BB- 1092 upgraded from B L.S. Mills Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 850 upgraded from B La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 91.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.37 crore) La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 36.80 crore) Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt FBL D 218 Revised from Ltd BB- Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt Non-fund Based D 3 Revised from Ltd A4 Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt Unallocated D 24 Revised from Ltd BB- Microtek International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB+/ 593 Suspended A2+ Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - (revised from 6.09cr) Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd CC BBB 210 reassigned from BBB+ (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional/ revised from 24.00cr) Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BBB 26.4 reassigned from BBB+ (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional/ (revised from 2.76cr) Nickunj Edm Wires & CC Limits BB 80* Reaffirmed Consumables Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore Nickunj Eximp Entp Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 290 reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Piramal Glass Ltd TL BBB+ 500 Assigned Piramal Glass Ltd *FBL BBB+ 3150 - *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315 crore. /(Enhanced from 225.0cr) Prakash Estates TL BB- 287.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Estates BG BB- 100 Reaffirmed Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.41cr) Reliance Power Ltd Non-FBL A- / 52000 placed on A1 'rating watch' Selva Maligai LT - FB Fac BBB- 52 withdrawn Selva Maligai LT/ST - Proposed Fac BBB- 48 withdrawn Shapoorji Pallonji Roads Pvt NFBL AA+ 3360 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Sri Hanuma Enterprises CC B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL - TL BB 11.5 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL - CC BB 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL - BG BB 160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - - Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ CC BBB+ 345 Reaffirmed Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ TL BBB+ 61.6 reaffirmed Universal Power Products Bk Fac BBB+/ 240 Suspended A2 Z V Steels Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)