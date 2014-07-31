Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
CCL International Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt /CP Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Hindusthan Malleables & Bill Discounting A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Forgings Ltd Facility
Indian Construction Company BG A4 32.5 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3 1500 Suspended
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 2000 Suspended
Peninsula Land Ltd CP A1 2500 Reaffirmed
SML Isuzu Ltd Working Capital A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
(revised from Rs. 150.00 Crore)
SML Isuzu Ltd LOC A1+ 280 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 40.00 Crore)
SML Isuzu Ltd BG A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 15.00 Crore)
SML Isuzu Ltd Bill Discounting A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
SML Isuzu Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 75.00 Crore)
Sree Venkateswara Motors Inventory Funding A4 75 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd Limits
Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 15 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd optionally A4 30 Reaffirmed
convertible debenture
Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd LOC A3+ 10 Upgraded
from A3
Vishal Containers Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarush Building Materials Pvt TL BB- 60.6 Revised from
Ltd B+
Aarush Building Materials Pvt CC BB- 22 Revised from
Ltd B+
Aarush Building Materials Pvt Unallocated Limits BB-/ 77.4 Revised from
Ltd A4 B+
/Reaffirmed
Ascend Telecom Infrastructure FB Fac BB+ 6400 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from B
(enhanced from 40.0cr)
Ccl International Ltd FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Deepak Tea Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore)
DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd Bk Loan Ratings A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs 240 crore
Dinesh Oils Ltd Bk limits BB / 1408.3 Suspended
A4
Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 66.6 Upgraded
from
B+
Hindusthan Malleables & CC Facility BB 70 Reaffirmed
Forgings Ltd
Indian Construction Company CC Limit B 25 Reaffirmed
Jeevan Saar Educational Society FBL D 190 Downgraded
from
C+
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 122.9 Suspended
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 2550 Suspended
Mahaveer Parboiled Rice FBL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Mahaveer Parboiled Rice Unallocated limits B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Om Sagar Engineering Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 200 withdrawn
Peninsula Land Ltd TL - 1250 withdrawn
Peninsula Land Ltd NCD A 12600 Reaffirmed
Power Tech FBL D 65 Revised from
B-
RGA Software Systems Pvt Ltd LT limits BB+ 3700 Withdrawn
RJ Rishikaran Projects Pvt Ltd RJ Lake Gardenia - Assigned
project Bangalore
Five-Star
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd TL BBB 31 Revised from
BBB-
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 495 Revised from
BBB-
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby limits BBB 130 Revised from
BBB-
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB / 37.5 Revised from
A3+ BBB-/
A3
Shri Dhanpat Rai Memorial Bal TL A- 500 Assigned
Shiksha Vikas Society
Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle Loan A- - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. Pool D.A. Sep-10 IV (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle & CE A- - Revised from
Company Ltd. Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) BBB(SO)
Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle Loan A+ - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. Pool D.A. Sep-10 III (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle Loan AA - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. Pool D.A. Sep-10 III (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle Loan AA - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. Pool D.A. Sep-10 IV (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle & CE AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. March 2013 V (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. March 2013 V (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. December 2013-II (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. Feb 2014-I (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust BBB - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. March 2013 V (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust BBB - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. December 2013-II (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust BBB - Reaffirmed
Company Ltd. Feb 2014-I (SO)
Silicon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 300 Upgraded
from D
Silicon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB 50 Upgraded
from D
SML Isuzu Ltd CC A+ 250 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 50.00 Crore)
Sree Venkateswara Motors CC Limits B+ 19 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
Sree Venkateswara Motors Unallocated Limits B+ / 16 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd A4
Sri Lakshmi Kantha Boiled And FBL B+ 170 Assigned
Raw Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Kantha Boiled And Unallocated limits B+ / 30 Assigned
Raw Rice Mill A4
Standard Chartered Bank Purchaser Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed
Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool (SO)
2007-
III )
Standard Chartered Bank PTC Series A AAA - Reaffirmed
Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO)
2006 Series II )
Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed
Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO)
August 2008)
Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed
Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO)
June 2008)
Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed
Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO)
March 2008)
Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB- 78 Assigned
Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 47 Assigned
Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech Proposed TL BB+ 4600 Assigned
Developers Pvt Ltd
V.S. Selvamaligai FB Fac BB+ 100 Suspended
Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd LT FBL BBB 377.6 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd Unallocated BBB 92.4 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd BG BBB 5 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Vishal Containers Ltd LT FB Fac BB 127.1 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)