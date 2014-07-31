Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CCL International Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt /CP Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Malleables & Bill Discounting A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Forgings Ltd Facility Indian Construction Company BG A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3 1500 Suspended Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 2000 Suspended Peninsula Land Ltd CP A1 2500 Reaffirmed SML Isuzu Ltd Working Capital A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Demand Loan (revised from Rs. 150.00 Crore) SML Isuzu Ltd LOC A1+ 280 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 40.00 Crore) SML Isuzu Ltd BG A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 15.00 Crore) SML Isuzu Ltd Bill Discounting A1+ 50 Reaffirmed SML Isuzu Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 75.00 Crore) Sree Venkateswara Motors Inventory Funding A4 75 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Limits Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 15 Reaffirmed Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd optionally A4 30 Reaffirmed convertible debenture Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd LOC A3+ 10 Upgraded from A3 Vishal Containers Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarush Building Materials Pvt TL BB- 60.6 Revised from Ltd B+ Aarush Building Materials Pvt CC BB- 22 Revised from Ltd B+ Aarush Building Materials Pvt Unallocated Limits BB-/ 77.4 Revised from Ltd A4 B+ /Reaffirmed Ascend Telecom Infrastructure FB Fac BB+ 6400 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from B (enhanced from 40.0cr) Ccl International Ltd FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Deepak Tea Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore) DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd Bk Loan Ratings A+ 1500 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 240 crore Dinesh Oils Ltd Bk limits BB / 1408.3 Suspended A4 Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 66.6 Upgraded from B+ Hindusthan Malleables & CC Facility BB 70 Reaffirmed Forgings Ltd Indian Construction Company CC Limit B 25 Reaffirmed Jeevan Saar Educational Society FBL D 190 Downgraded from C+ Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 122.9 Suspended Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 2550 Suspended Mahaveer Parboiled Rice FBL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Mahaveer Parboiled Rice Unallocated limits B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Om Sagar Engineering Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 200 withdrawn Peninsula Land Ltd TL - 1250 withdrawn Peninsula Land Ltd NCD A 12600 Reaffirmed Power Tech FBL D 65 Revised from B- RGA Software Systems Pvt Ltd LT limits BB+ 3700 Withdrawn RJ Rishikaran Projects Pvt Ltd RJ Lake Gardenia - Assigned project Bangalore Five-Star Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd TL BBB 31 Revised from BBB- Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 495 Revised from BBB- Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby limits BBB 130 Revised from BBB- Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB / 37.5 Revised from A3+ BBB-/ A3 Shri Dhanpat Rai Memorial Bal TL A- 500 Assigned Shiksha Vikas Society Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle Loan A- - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Pool D.A. Sep-10 IV (SO) Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle & CE A- - Revised from Company Ltd. Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) BBB(SO) Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle Loan A+ - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Pool D.A. Sep-10 III (SO) Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle Loan AA - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Pool D.A. Sep-10 III (SO) Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle Loan AA - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Pool D.A. Sep-10 IV (SO) Shriram Transport Finance STFC Vehicle & CE AAA - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust AAA - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. March 2013 V (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust AAA - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. March 2013 V (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust AAA - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. December 2013-II (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust AAA - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Feb 2014-I (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust BBB - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. March 2013 V (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust BBB - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. December 2013-II (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Sansar Vehicle Trust BBB - Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Feb 2014-I (SO) Silicon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 300 Upgraded from D Silicon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB 50 Upgraded from D SML Isuzu Ltd CC A+ 250 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 50.00 Crore) Sree Venkateswara Motors CC Limits B+ 19 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Sree Venkateswara Motors Unallocated Limits B+ / 16 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd A4 Sri Lakshmi Kantha Boiled And FBL B+ 170 Assigned Raw Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Kantha Boiled And Unallocated limits B+ / 30 Assigned Raw Rice Mill A4 Standard Chartered Bank Purchaser Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool (SO) 2007- III ) Standard Chartered Bank PTC Series A AAA - Reaffirmed Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO) 2006 Series II ) Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO) August 2008) Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO) June 2008) Standard Chartered Bank Acquirer Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed Ltd(Mortgage Loan Pool Trust (SO) March 2008) Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB- 78 Assigned Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 47 Assigned Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech Proposed TL BB+ 4600 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd V.S. Selvamaligai FB Fac BB+ 100 Suspended Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd LT FBL BBB 377.6 Upgraded from BBB- Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd Unallocated BBB 92.4 Upgraded from BBB- Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd BG BBB 5 Upgraded from BBB- Vishal Containers Ltd LT FB Fac BB 127.1 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.