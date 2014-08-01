Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Associate High Pressure ST, Fund based and D 200 Suspended
Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL
Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A3+ 120 Assigned
Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - FDB/FBE* A3+ 60 Assigned
*Foreign Demand Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2+ - Assigned
E.G. Pharmaceuticals Non-FB Fac (LOC) A4 20 Reaffirmed
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST FB Fac D 346.5 Revised from
A2@
@-Rating watch with negative implications, (reduced from 45.00 earlier)
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac D 180 Revised from
A2@
@-Rating watch with negative implications, (enhanced from 0.00 earlier)
Jm Financial Group Entities LT scale A1+ - Assigned
M/S Malti Enterprises Non FBL - BG A4+ 50 Assigned
Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Packaging Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rk Powergen Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 10 Revised from
A3
Shashwat Cables Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Suspended
Suryakiran International Ltd NFBF A4+ 12.5 withdrawn
The Woodind ST - LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amm Engineering Works CC BB- 67.5 Assigned
Amm Engineering Works TL BB- 32.5 Assigned
Asian Hotels (West) Ltd NCD^ BB+ 632.5 withdrawn
^ reduced from Rs. 100 crore. Balance amount repaid.
Associate High Pressure TL D 630 Suspended
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Bala Sundri Rice Mills FBF B 15 Assigned
Bala Sundri Rice Mills Proposed Limits B 65 Assigned
Berar Finance Ltd FB Bk Lines BBB- 260 Upgraded
from BB+
(Enhanced from 18.00 CR)
Bhavana Ispat Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC D 120 Suspended
facility and ST
non-fund based LOC facility
E.G. Pharmaceuticals FB Fac (CC) BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Family Credit Ltd NCD AA 5000 Assigned
Family Credit Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA 500 Assigned
Gandhi Enterprises LT/ST, FB Fac* BB 509.5 Reaffirmed
* Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 50.95 crore at any point of
usage.
Giovani Fashions Ltd Bk limits D 140 Suspended
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT FB Fac D 1704.8 Revised from
BBB@
@-Rating watch with negative implications,(enhanced from 36.13
earlier)
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT non FB Fac D 22.5 Revised from
BBB@
@-Rating watch with negative implications,(enhanced from 0.75 earlier)(enhanced from 0.75
earlier)
Jyoti Ingots Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 65 Suspended
K.K. Steel LT fund based CC D 900 Suspended
facility
M/S Malti Enterprises FBL - CC BB 10 Assigned
Madurai Tuticorin Expressways TL D 5980 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mail Order Solutions (India) Long-TL BBB 55 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
(enhanced from Rs. 1.10 crore) BBB-
Mail Order Solutions (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 220 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
(enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore) BBB-
Mas Rural Housing And Mortgage LT Bk Fac A- 1500 Assigned
Finance Ltd
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD / Sub. Debt AA- 4000 Assigned
Programme*
* - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 400 crore
Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 110 Upgraded
from B
(enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 7.6 Upgraded
from B
(reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore)
Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd Untied Limits BB- / 82.4 Upgraded
A4 from B /
(reduced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Reaffirmed
Navkiran Techno Feeds FBL B+ 84 Assigned
Navkiran Techno Feeds Unallocated Limits B+ 16 Assigned
Oil Country Tubular Ltd TL/Buyer's credit BBB+ 579.4 Reaffirmed
Oil Country Tubular Ltd FBL BBB+ 1500^ Reaffirmed
^ A2 reaffirmed for short term sub limits
Oil Country Tubular Ltd NFBL BBB+ 980^ Reaffirmed
^ A2 reaffirmed for short term sub limits
Oil Country Tubular Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 550.6 Reaffirmed
/ A2
Pavan Cold Storage LT FB Fac D 56.3 Suspended
Phoenix Udyog Pvt Ltd CC BB- 125 Assigned
Phoenix Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BB- 79.7 Assigned
Phoenix Udyog Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- / 35.3 Assigned
A4
Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt TL B+ 186 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Overdraft Facility B+ 144 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rk Powergen Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 41 Revised from
BBB-
(revised from 8.00 CR)
Rk Powergen Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 18.9 Revised from
BBB-
(revised from 8.00 CR)
Rkm Powergen Pvt Ltd TL B 11596.3 Revised from
B
(revised from 1024.11 CR)
Rkm Powergen Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 2550 Revised from
B
(revised from 785 CR)
S.R. Chaddha Industries Ltd FBL B+ 110 Assigned
S.R. Chaddha Industries Ltd BG limits B+ 85 Assigned
Sai Traders LT Fund Based- CC B+ 120 Assigned
Sfs Global Ltd TL B+ 170 Assigned
Shakti Refoils And Agro Food LT FB Fac BB- 126.8 Suspended
Products Pvt Ltd
Shamli Sugar Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 70 Suspended
Shashwat Cables Pvt Ltd FBL B- 40 Suspended
Sri Ayyappa Rice Industries LT FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill LT FBL B+ 90 Revised from
B
Suryakiran International Ltd TL BB+ 71.1 withdrawn
Suryakiran International Ltd FBF BB+ 30 withdrawn
Tamil Nadu Dindigul Karur TL D 2240 Reaffirmed
Expressways Ltd
The Woodind LT - CC Fac (Sub B 20 Reaffirmed
limit of LOC)
Uttarayan Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 70 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
