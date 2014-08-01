Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associate High Pressure ST, Fund based and D 200 Suspended Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A3+ 120 Assigned Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - FDB/FBE* A3+ 60 Assigned *Foreign Demand Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2+ - Assigned E.G. Pharmaceuticals Non-FB Fac (LOC) A4 20 Reaffirmed Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST FB Fac D 346.5 Revised from A2@ @-Rating watch with negative implications, (reduced from 45.00 earlier) Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac D 180 Revised from A2@ @-Rating watch with negative implications, (enhanced from 0.00 earlier) Jm Financial Group Entities LT scale A1+ - Assigned M/S Malti Enterprises Non FBL - BG A4+ 50 Assigned Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Packaging Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Rk Powergen Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 10 Revised from A3 Shashwat Cables Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Suspended Suryakiran International Ltd NFBF A4+ 12.5 withdrawn The Woodind ST - LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amm Engineering Works CC BB- 67.5 Assigned Amm Engineering Works TL BB- 32.5 Assigned Asian Hotels (West) Ltd NCD^ BB+ 632.5 withdrawn ^ reduced from Rs. 100 crore. Balance amount repaid. Associate High Pressure TL D 630 Suspended Technologies Pvt Ltd Bala Sundri Rice Mills FBF B 15 Assigned Bala Sundri Rice Mills Proposed Limits B 65 Assigned Berar Finance Ltd FB Bk Lines BBB- 260 Upgraded from BB+ (Enhanced from 18.00 CR) Bhavana Ispat Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC D 120 Suspended facility and ST non-fund based LOC facility E.G. Pharmaceuticals FB Fac (CC) BB- 40 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd NCD AA 5000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA 500 Assigned Gandhi Enterprises LT/ST, FB Fac* BB 509.5 Reaffirmed * Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 50.95 crore at any point of usage. Giovani Fashions Ltd Bk limits D 140 Suspended Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT FB Fac D 1704.8 Revised from BBB@ @-Rating watch with negative implications,(enhanced from 36.13 earlier) Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT non FB Fac D 22.5 Revised from BBB@ @-Rating watch with negative implications,(enhanced from 0.75 earlier)(enhanced from 0.75 earlier) Jyoti Ingots Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 65 Suspended K.K. Steel LT fund based CC D 900 Suspended facility M/S Malti Enterprises FBL - CC BB 10 Assigned Madurai Tuticorin Expressways TL D 5980 Reaffirmed Ltd Mail Order Solutions (India) Long-TL BBB 55 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from (enhanced from Rs. 1.10 crore) BBB- Mail Order Solutions (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 220 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from (enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore) BBB- Mas Rural Housing And Mortgage LT Bk Fac A- 1500 Assigned Finance Ltd Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD / Sub. Debt AA- 4000 Assigned Programme* * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 400 crore Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 110 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 7.6 Upgraded from B (reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd Untied Limits BB- / 82.4 Upgraded A4 from B / (reduced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Reaffirmed Navkiran Techno Feeds FBL B+ 84 Assigned Navkiran Techno Feeds Unallocated Limits B+ 16 Assigned Oil Country Tubular Ltd TL/Buyer's credit BBB+ 579.4 Reaffirmed Oil Country Tubular Ltd FBL BBB+ 1500^ Reaffirmed ^ A2 reaffirmed for short term sub limits Oil Country Tubular Ltd NFBL BBB+ 980^ Reaffirmed ^ A2 reaffirmed for short term sub limits Oil Country Tubular Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 550.6 Reaffirmed / A2 Pavan Cold Storage LT FB Fac D 56.3 Suspended Phoenix Udyog Pvt Ltd CC BB- 125 Assigned Phoenix Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BB- 79.7 Assigned Phoenix Udyog Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- / 35.3 Assigned A4 Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt TL B+ 186 Reaffirmed Ltd Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Overdraft Facility B+ 144 Reaffirmed Ltd Rk Powergen Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 41 Revised from BBB- (revised from 8.00 CR) Rk Powergen Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 18.9 Revised from BBB- (revised from 8.00 CR) Rkm Powergen Pvt Ltd TL B 11596.3 Revised from B (revised from 1024.11 CR) Rkm Powergen Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B 2550 Revised from B (revised from 785 CR) S.R. Chaddha Industries Ltd FBL B+ 110 Assigned S.R. Chaddha Industries Ltd BG limits B+ 85 Assigned Sai Traders LT Fund Based- CC B+ 120 Assigned Sfs Global Ltd TL B+ 170 Assigned Shakti Refoils And Agro Food LT FB Fac BB- 126.8 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Shamli Sugar Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 70 Suspended Shashwat Cables Pvt Ltd FBL B- 40 Suspended Sri Ayyappa Rice Industries LT FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill LT FBL B+ 90 Revised from B Suryakiran International Ltd TL BB+ 71.1 withdrawn Suryakiran International Ltd FBF BB+ 30 withdrawn Tamil Nadu Dindigul Karur TL D 2240 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd The Woodind LT - CC Fac (Sub B 20 Reaffirmed limit of LOC) Uttarayan Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.