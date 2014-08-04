Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasu Exim Pvt Ltd ST Fac A4 55 Suspended Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Revised from D Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Revised from D B.P.Sangle Constructions Pvt ST non-FBL ICRA]A4 75 Suspended Ltd Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt ST non-FBL A4 136.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Raasvin Rubbers Pvt Ltd BG A4 2 Assigned Remsons Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 7 Upgraded from A3 Remsons Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 7 Upgraded from A3 Royal Exports ST scale - FB Fac A3 100 Assigned Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 20 Assigned Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 20 Assigned Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Tirupati Cement Products NFBL A4+ 205 Assigned Titan Co. Ltd NFBL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3,200 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasu Exim Pvt Ltd LT loans B+ 30 Suspended Aasu Exim Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 5 Suspended Anukampa Homes Pvt. Ltd. Anukampa Platina - Assessed project Jaipur Five-Star Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 22.5 Revised from D Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 43.8 Revised from D Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 22.5 Revised from D Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 43.8 Revised from D B.P.Sangle Constructions Pvt LT FB limit BB 120 Suspended Ltd M.E. Project Pvt Ltd sanctioned FBL B+ 100 Suspended M.E. Project Pvt Ltd non-FBL B+ 50 Suspended Maruti Cotton Ginning And LT Fund based - CC B 80 Reaffirmed Pressing Maruti Cotton Ginning And LT Fund Based- TL B 6 Reaffirmed Pressing Maruti Cotton Ginning And LT Fund based - CC B 80 Reaffirmed Pressing Maruti Cotton Ginning And LT Fund Based- TL B 6 Reaffirmed Pressing Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt LT FBL B+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Ltd R&B Infraproject Pvt Ltd FBL; BB- 200 Suspended R&B Infraproject Pvt Ltd non-FBL BB- 150 Suspended R&B Infraproject Pvt Ltd unallocated Bk line BB- 100 Suspended limit R&B Infraproject Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Suspended R&B Infraproject Pvt Ltd sanctioned non-FBL BB- 150 Suspended R&B Infraproject Pvt Ltd unallocated Bk line BB- 100 Suspended limit Raasvin Rubbers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 25 Assigned Raasvin Rubbers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 26 Assigned Raasvin Rubbers Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 13.9 Assigned A4 Remsons Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 180 Upgraded from BBB- Remsons Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 180 Upgraded from BBB- Remsons Industries Ltd TL BBB- - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Remsons Industries Ltd TL BBB- - Withdrawn Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 81.3 reaffirmed Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 2.5 Assigned Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 81.3 Reaffirmed Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 2.5 Assigned Shanti Developers LT FBL (TL) B- 74 Assigned Shree Hans Rice And General Unallocated Bk Fac B+ 40 reaffirmed Mills Shree Hans Rice And General Unallocated Bk Fac B+ 40 Reaffirmed Mills Shree Hans Rice And General FBL B+/ 660 reaffirmed Mills A4 Shree Hans Rice And General FBL B+/ 660 Reaffirmed Mills A4 Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd TL BB- 32.1 Assigned Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 30 Assigned Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd TL BB- 32.1 Assigned Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 30 Assigned Tirupati Cement Products FBL BB+ 95 Assigned Titan Co. Ltd CP programme - 100 withdrawn Titan Co. Ltd FBL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 