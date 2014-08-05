Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABF Freight International Pvt ST limits A4 10 Suspended Ltd Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A2 900 Upgraded facility from A3+ Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 500 crore) Annur Satya Textile Ltd Non-fund based A4 7.5 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A2+ 645 upgraded from A3+ Cosmo Ceramics BG A4 17.5 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.1.12 crore) Essen Speciality Films Pvt. Export Packaging A3+ 100 Assigned Ltd. Credit Essen Speciality Films Pvt. LC Limit A3+ 40 Assigned Ltd. Gowra Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 92 Upgraded from A3 Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt. ST, NFBL A3 125 Reaffirmed Ltd. Metal Coatings India Ltd LC/BG A3 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4 cr) NKC Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 2525 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 217.50 Crore) Sigma Corporation India Ltd FBL A2 230 Revised from A3 Topsun Energy Ltd LOC facility A4 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2 crore) Topsun Energy Ltd BG facility A4 115.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.35 crore) Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Revised from A4+ Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4 1 Revised from A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagatjit Industries Ltd Fixed deposits MB+ 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABF Freight International Pvt LT limits C+ 51.5 Suspended Ltd Adino Telecom Ltd FBL BB- 40 Upgraded from B+ Adino Telecom Ltd Non-FBL BB-/ 50 Upgraded A4 from B+/ Reaffirmed Adino Telecom Ltd Proposed Limits BB-/ 110 Upgraded A4 from B+/ Reaffirmed Aercon India LT FB Fac B+ 65 Suspended Annur Satya Textile Ltd TL Fac B- 42.3 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd FB Fac B- 45 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd Non-FB Fac B- 25 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd Proposed LT /ST limits B- / 37.6 Reaffirmed A4 Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB+ 1847.5 Upgraded / A2+ from BBB / A3+ Axis Garment Designer LT, FB Fac - CC B 40 Assigned Axis Garment Designer LT, FB Fac - TL B 25 Assigned Cosmo Ceramics CC BB- 30 - Cosmo Ceramics TL BB- 15 - Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL B+ 2096.4 Upgraded from B Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC B+ 2610 Upgraded from B Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 1293.5 Upgraded from B Essen Speciality Films Pvt. TL BBB 60 Assigned Ltd. Essen Speciality Films Pvt. CC* BBB 100 Assigned Ltd. *Sub limit of Export Packaging Credit Global Art Exports FBL B+ 30 Assigned Global Art Exports TL B+ 77 Assigned Global Art Exports Unallocated B+ 23 Assigned Gowra Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT fund based and BBB 186 Upgraded non-FBL from BBB- Haamid Real Estate Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB 1100 Assigned (SO) Hyderabad Institute Of FBL (TL) BBB+ 487.8 Upgraded Oncology Pvt Ltd from BBB Hyderabad Institute Of FBL (CC) BBB+ 60 Upgraded Oncology Pvt Ltd from BBB Hyderabad Institute Of Unallocated BBB+ 129.2 Upgraded Oncology Pvt Ltd from BBB JMC Constructions Pvt Ltd Issuer rating Ir D - Downgraded from C- Kalinga Commercial Corporation CC limits BB+ 470 Suspended Ltd / A4+ Kalinga Commercial Corporation BG facility BB+ 80 Suspended Ltd / A4+ Kalinga Commercial Corporation ST fund based facility BB+ 480 Suspended Ltd / A4+ Kalinga Commercial Corporation ST non-FBL BB+ 20 Suspended Ltd / A4+ Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt. LT, FBL - CC BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. LT Foods Ltd Group Raghunath Agro BBB 600 - Industries (RAI) LT Foods Ltd Group LT Fooptionally BBB / 9181 - convertible A3+ debentures Limited (LTF) LT Foods Ltd Group Daawat Fooptionally BBB / 2960 - convertible A3+ debentures Limited (DFL) LT Foods Ltd Group Nature BBB / 720 - Bio-Fooptionally A3+ convertible debentures Limited (NBFL) Metal Coatings India Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.0cr) NKC Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB 420 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 32.50 Crore) NKC Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB 55 Assigned Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac BBB- 20 Assigned Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd Proposed Non FB Fac BBB- 4.4 Assigned Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd CC Facility* B- 60 Revised from B * LC sublimit of Rs. 2.00 crore Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B- 74.5 Revised from B Sadasat Corn Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 55 Assigned Shankar Industries Rice Mill LT limits B- 60 Suspended Tara Minerals And Chemicals Bk limits BB 59.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd Topsun Energy Ltd CC facility BB 211.5 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 8.50 crore) Topsun Energy Ltd TL BB 81.9 Revised from BB- Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Long/ST NFBL A+ 50 Revised (SO)/ A+ A1+(SO) (SO)/ A1+(SO) Voith Paper Technology (India) Long/ST NFBL A+ 230 Revised from Ltd (SO) / A+(SO) A1+(SO) / A+(SO) (revised from Rs 15 crore) Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB 3.3 Revised from BB+ Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FBL BB 72.5 Revised from BB+ Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 13.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)