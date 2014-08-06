Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd NFBF A3 6455 Reaffirmed (earlier 850.50 CR) Enterprising Enterprises ST, fund based A4 18 Affirmed Enterprising Enterprises ST, non-fund based A4 7 Affirmed Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 85 Reaffirmed Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Short - Term Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.50 Cr) Health Care Energy Foods Pvt. Non - FBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Jasmine Industrial Corporation ST, non fund based A4 200 Suspended LOC Fac Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd NFBL D 170 Downgraded from A4 Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST - FB Fac A1 650 Upgraded from A2+ Kitex Childrenswear Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1 60 Upgraded from A2+ Kitex Garments Ltd ST - FB Fac A1 1170 Upgraded from A2+ (revised from 95 CR) Kitex Garments Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1 200 Upgraded from A2+ Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd Inventory funding A4 200 Suspended Marketing Rex ST, FBL A4+ 30 Assigned Marketing Rex ST, NFB limits A4+ 40 Assigned Nilgiri Food Products Pvt. Ltd Non - FBL- BG A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Perfect Engineering Associated LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6,500 crore) RBL Bank (Erstwhile The ST Fixed Deposit A1+ - Reaffirmed Ratnakar Bank Ltd) Programme Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Contract Singh Suppliers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk A4+ 120 Withdrawn limits Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd NFBL D 340 Downgraded from A4 Ultra Drytech Engineering Ltd ST Fac D 34 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- RBL Bank (Erstwhile The Fixed Deposit MAA - Reaffirmed Ratnakar Bank Ltd) Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.H. Memorial Education Trust TL A- 212 Upgraded from BBB+ Aircel Ltd FB/NFB BBB+ 253670 Revised from BBB- BCC Estates Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 80 Reaffirmed BCC Estates Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated D 170 Reaffirmed Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd FBF BBB- 113.501 Reaffirmed (earlier 243.90 CR) Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 3355 Reaffirmed / A3 (earlier 0.10 CR) Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd TL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 140 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 24 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT ELD (principal PP-MLD 1000 Revised protected) AA from PP-MLD AA- Enterprising Enterprises LT, fund based B 230 Upgraded from B- Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd TL BB 105.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 13.87 crore) Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd CC/SLC BB 149.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 11 crore) Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Foreign Bill BB 115 Reaffirmed Discounting (Enhanced from Rs. 8 crore) Health Care Energy Foods Pvt. FBL BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Ltd Jasmine Industrial Corporation FB WCF BB- 8.5 Suspended JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Fund based and non-FBL BB- 145 Suspended Ltd Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd FBL D 30 Downgraded from BB Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 0.5 Downgraded from BB Khosla Agro Overseas FBL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Kitex Childrenswear Ltd TL A+ 310.3 Upgraded from A- Kitex Garments Ltd TL A+ 430.2 Upgraded from A- (revised from 52 CR) Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 7.5 Suspended Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 42.5 Suspended A4 LNJ Power Ventures Ltd TL BBB 842.4 Upgraded from BBB- Marketing Rex LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Assigned Nilgiri Food Products Pvt. Orma Marble Palace Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based facility B+ 80 Assigned Perfect Engineering Associated CC B- 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Perfect Engineering Associated TL B- 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Perfect Engineering Associated BG B- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rexon Strips Ltd WC C 220 Assigned Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 140 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 96.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 14.16 crore) Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied B 44.7 Assigned Singh Suppliers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits BB+ 80 withdrawn Swarupa Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended Swastik Traders LT: FBL B+ 30 Assigned Swastik Traders LT: Non-FBL B+ 30 Assigned Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd FBL D 50 Downgraded from BB Ultra Drytech Engineering Ltd LT Fac D 116 Suspended  