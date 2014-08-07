Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency
Ltd. ICRA for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10* Reaffirmed
*Short term limits are interchangeable with long term limits to the extent of Rs. 1.00 crore. If
the limits are long-term, rating of BB- Stable will be applicable.
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed
Cbc Fashions Asia Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 210 Suspended
Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 85 Reaffirmed
Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking ST Scale - NFBL ICRA]A4 1200 Reaffirmed
Company
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 63 upgraded
from
A4+
Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills ST: Non-FB Fac A4 10 upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac BB- 215 Reaffirmed
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd Unallocated/ Proposed BB- 2.5 Assigned
Bk Fac
Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 22 Reaffirmed
Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 38 Reaffirmed
Balkrishna Sales Corporattion FBL - CC BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Balkrishna Sales Corporattion Non- FBL- BG BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Cbc Fashions Asia Pvt Ltd LT term FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended
Daaj Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd FBL C+ 795 Upgraded
from D
Ds Assam Hospitality Ltd TL A+ 1138.9 Reassigned
SO from
BB+
Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
J. J. Constructions LT, FBL - TL B 150 Reaffirmed
Jalan Jodhawat Properties LT, FBL - TL D 50 downgraded
from B
L&T Panipat Elevated Corridor NCD BBB- 2450 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Maxheal Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Bk lines D 178.1 Suspended
Rahul Conductors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 80 withdrawn
A4
Sankalp Engineering & Services LT FBL D 450 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB
Sankalp Engineering & Services TL D 90.9 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB
Sankalp Engineering & Services Working Capital TL D 300 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Sub-limit: LT Scale- BB 250 Reaffirmed
Company FBL
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 876.2 upgraded
from
BB
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 139.1 upgraded
from
BB
Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills LT: TL C+ 24.4 upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills LT: FB Fac C+ 50 upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills LT: Non-FB Fac C+ 6.7 upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills LT: Proposed Fac C+ 38.1 upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Vardhman Electro-Mech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 80 withdrawn
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO -
Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
