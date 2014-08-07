Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. ICRA for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10* Reaffirmed *Short term limits are interchangeable with long term limits to the extent of Rs. 1.00 crore. If the limits are long-term, rating of BB- Stable will be applicable. Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Cbc Fashions Asia Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 210 Suspended Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 85 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking ST Scale - NFBL ICRA]A4 1200 Reaffirmed Company Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 63 upgraded from A4+ Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills ST: Non-FB Fac A4 10 upgraded Pvt Ltd from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac BB- 215 Reaffirmed Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd Unallocated/ Proposed BB- 2.5 Assigned Bk Fac Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 22 Reaffirmed Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 38 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Sales Corporattion FBL - CC BB- 65 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Sales Corporattion Non- FBL- BG BB- 30 Reaffirmed Cbc Fashions Asia Pvt Ltd LT term FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Daaj Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd FBL C+ 795 Upgraded from D Ds Assam Hospitality Ltd TL A+ 1138.9 Reassigned SO from BB+ Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 45 Reaffirmed J. J. Constructions LT, FBL - TL B 150 Reaffirmed Jalan Jodhawat Properties LT, FBL - TL D 50 downgraded from B L&T Panipat Elevated Corridor NCD BBB- 2450 Reaffirmed Ltd Maxheal Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Bk lines D 178.1 Suspended Rahul Conductors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 80 withdrawn A4 Sankalp Engineering & Services LT FBL D 450 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Sankalp Engineering & Services TL D 90.9 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Sankalp Engineering & Services Working Capital TL D 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Sub-limit: LT Scale- BB 250 Reaffirmed Company FBL Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 876.2 upgraded from BB Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 139.1 upgraded from BB Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills LT: TL C+ 24.4 upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills LT: FB Fac C+ 50 upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills LT: Non-FB Fac C+ 6.7 upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Thanga Prataph Spinning Mills LT: Proposed Fac C+ 38.1 upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Vardhman Electro-Mech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 80 withdrawn A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com