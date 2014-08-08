Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 10 Revised from A4 Chw Forge Pvt Ltd CP/STD A1 200 Assigned Damara Gold Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 315 Suspended Fac Indigo Jewellery (India) ST FBL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 25 crore) Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Non fund based ST Fac A3 4250 Reaffirmed Joseph Leslie & Company Llp Short- term, non-fund A4 21 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Mim Components (Bangalore) Pvt ST NFBL A4 6.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Oswal Knit India Ltd ST Limits A4 167 Assigned Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Cash A1+ Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Management Fund mfs R. R. Energy Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 110 Assigned R. R. Energy Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 21 Assigned Repco Micro Finance Ltd MFI Grading M3 Assigned Smpp Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & ST (ST) - non fund A4 550 Assigned Exports India Pvt Ltd based facility Zeco Aircon Ltd NFBL A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B. Motions Pvt. Ltd. Bk TL BB 420.5 Reaffirmed A.B. Motions Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits BB 312.4 Reaffirmed Acme Solar Technologies TL BBB- 1400 Revised from (Gujarat) Pvt. Ltd. BBB- (revised from Rs 149 crores) Amit Realty Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 225 Assigned Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd TL BB+ 40 Revised from BB- Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd LT FBL BB+ 38.5 Revised from BB- Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ 11.5 Revised from BB- Baba Construction Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB- 85 Suspended Baba Construction Pvt. Ltd. NFBL BB- 65 Suspended Baba Construction Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Non-FBL BB- 125 Suspended Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd TL BB- 114.9 Assigned Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 181.5 Assigned Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limited BB- 3.6 Assigned Damara Gold Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 44.2 Suspended Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 200 Assigned Forel Labs Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Assigned Indraprastha Gas Ltd Bk Fac AAA 12000 Outstanding / A1+ Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL BBB- 33552.5 Reaffirmed Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd FB Fac-CC BBB- 5800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 535 crore) Joseph Leslie & Company Llp Long- TL B+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Joseph Leslie & Company Llp Long- term, FB Bk Fac B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3.95 crore Kranti Cotton And Oil Fund Based- CC cum B 45 Assigned Industries optionally convertible debentureBD* *ODBD- Overdraft against Book Debt Kranti Cotton And Oil Fund Based- TL B 13.5 Assigned Industries Mim Components (Bangalore) Pvt LT FBL-TL B- 82 Reaffirmed Ltd Mim Components (Bangalore) Pvt LT FBL-CC B- 11.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Oswal Knit India Ltd LT Limits C 213 Assigned Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Debt AAA Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Opportunities Fund - mfs Conservative Plan R. R. Energy Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 620 Assigned R. R. Energy Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 240 Assigned Ramprastha Promoters And TL BB+ 1000 Outstanding Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And Proposed TL BB+ 500 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And NFBL BB+ 189.5 Outstanding Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And Proposed Non-FBL BB+ 1000 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And Unallocated Limits BB+ 10.5 Outstanding Developers Pvt Ltd Repco Micro Finance Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 120 Assigned Smpp Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Smpp Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund based/ BB+/ 200 Reaffirmed NFBL A4+ Spectra Equipments Pvt Ltd LT fund based and NFBL D 115 Suspended Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & LT (LT) - fund based BB- 140 Assigned Exports India Pvt Ltd facility Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & LT/ ST- Unallocated BB- / 10 Assigned Exports India Pvt Ltd limits A4 Usha Tubes And Pipes Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 155 Suspended capital Fac Zeco Aircon Ltd TL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Zeco Aircon Ltd FBL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)