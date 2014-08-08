Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 10 Revised from
A4
Chw Forge Pvt Ltd CP/STD A1 200 Assigned
Damara Gold Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 315 Suspended
Fac
Indigo Jewellery (India) ST FBL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 25 crore)
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Non fund based ST Fac A3 4250 Reaffirmed
Joseph Leslie & Company Llp Short- term, non-fund A4 21 Reaffirmed
based Bk Fac
Mim Components (Bangalore) Pvt ST NFBL A4 6.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Oswal Knit India Ltd ST Limits A4 167 Assigned
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Cash A1+ Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Management Fund mfs
R. R. Energy Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 110 Assigned
R. R. Energy Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 21 Assigned
Repco Micro Finance Ltd MFI Grading M3 Assigned
Smpp Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & ST (ST) - non fund A4 550 Assigned
Exports India Pvt Ltd based facility
Zeco Aircon Ltd NFBL A3 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.B. Motions Pvt. Ltd. Bk TL BB 420.5 Reaffirmed
A.B. Motions Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits BB 312.4 Reaffirmed
Acme Solar Technologies TL BBB- 1400 Revised from
(Gujarat) Pvt. Ltd. BBB-
(revised from Rs 149 crores)
Amit Realty Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 225 Assigned
Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd TL BB+ 40 Revised from
BB-
Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd LT FBL BB+ 38.5 Revised from
BB-
Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ 11.5 Revised from
BB-
Baba Construction Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB- 85 Suspended
Baba Construction Pvt. Ltd. NFBL BB- 65 Suspended
Baba Construction Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Non-FBL BB- 125 Suspended
Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd TL BB- 114.9 Assigned
Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 181.5 Assigned
Bairathi Shoe Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limited BB- 3.6 Assigned
Damara Gold Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 44.2 Suspended
Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 200 Assigned
Forel Labs Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Assigned
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Bk Fac AAA 12000 Outstanding
/ A1+
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL BBB- 33552.5 Reaffirmed
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd FB Fac-CC BBB- 5800 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 535 crore)
Joseph Leslie & Company Llp Long- TL B+ 8.8 Reaffirmed
Joseph Leslie & Company Llp Long- term, FB Bk Fac B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.3.95 crore
Kranti Cotton And Oil Fund Based- CC cum B 45 Assigned
Industries optionally
convertible debentureBD*
*ODBD- Overdraft against Book Debt
Kranti Cotton And Oil Fund Based- TL B 13.5 Assigned
Industries
Mim Components (Bangalore) Pvt LT FBL-TL B- 82 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mim Components (Bangalore) Pvt LT FBL-CC B- 11.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Oswal Knit India Ltd LT Limits C 213 Assigned
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Debt AAA Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Opportunities Fund - mfs
Conservative Plan
R. R. Energy Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 620 Assigned
R. R. Energy Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 240 Assigned
Ramprastha Promoters And TL BB+ 1000 Outstanding
Developers Pvt Ltd
Ramprastha Promoters And Proposed TL BB+ 500 Assigned
Developers Pvt Ltd
Ramprastha Promoters And NFBL BB+ 189.5 Outstanding
Developers Pvt Ltd
Ramprastha Promoters And Proposed Non-FBL BB+ 1000 Assigned
Developers Pvt Ltd
Ramprastha Promoters And Unallocated Limits BB+ 10.5 Outstanding
Developers Pvt Ltd
Repco Micro Finance Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 120 Assigned
Smpp Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Smpp Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund based/ BB+/ 200 Reaffirmed
NFBL A4+
Spectra Equipments Pvt Ltd LT fund based and NFBL D 115 Suspended
Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & LT (LT) - fund based BB- 140 Assigned
Exports India Pvt Ltd facility
Sri Maharaja Oil Imports & LT/ ST- Unallocated BB- / 10 Assigned
Exports India Pvt Ltd limits A4
Usha Tubes And Pipes Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 155 Suspended
capital Fac
Zeco Aircon Ltd TL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Zeco Aircon Ltd FBL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
