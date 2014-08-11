Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4+ 28.5 Reaffirmed ILC/FLC Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Limits Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Limits Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4+ 20* Reaffirmed Limits *Sub limit of Rs 6 crore of LC Limit Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 25.8 Reaffirmed Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LOC A2 300 Revised from BBB+ Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 227.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 19.68 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berar Finance Ltd FD MA- - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 15000 Assigned ICICI Bank Ltd Unsecured Redeemable AAA 15000 Assigned LT Bonds Programme Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 27 Reaffirmed Limits Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd Fund Based - CC B- 120 Downgraded from B+ Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Limits Mohit Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working BB 20 Reaffirmed Capital TL Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB CC BB- 80 Upgraded from B+ Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB TL BB- 119.4 Upgraded from B+ Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- / 17.6 Upgraded A4 from B+/ Reaffirmed Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd TL BBB 300 Revised from BBB+ Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd CC BBB 300 Revised from BBB+ Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd BG BBB 15 Revised from BBB+ Shri Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan FBL D 100 Suspended Trust Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 28.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2.64 crore) Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd Other Proposed LT BBB- 4.1 Reaffirmed Limits The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd TL A- 26000 Revised from BBB+ The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd CC A- 830 Revised from BBB+ The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd NFBF A- 650 Revised from BBB+ The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd NFBF A- 1670 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industrial Steel Pvt FB Fac B 120 Suspended Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)