Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Motors Ltd Non FB Fac A1 245 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd ST FB Fac A1 150 Reaffirmed Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd BG Fac A4+ - withdrawn Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 715 upgraded from A4+ God Granites ST - PCFC/PC A4+ 30 upgraded from A4 God Granites ST - Bill Discounting A4+ 30 upgraded from A4 (revised from 2.5cr) God Granites ST - LC A4+ 10 upgraded from A4 Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 1 Reaffirmed M B Patil Construction Ltd Non fund based A3 575 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore) M/S Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Fund Based Working A3 900 Reaffirmed Capital limit M/S Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Non Fund Based A3 200 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limit Patil Construction And Non fund based A3 1950 Upgraded Infrastructure Ltd from A4+ Shreela Diamonds & Jewels Pvt FBL - FDBP/FUDBP* D 100 Downgraded Ltd from A4 *FDBP - Foreign Discount Bill Purchase; FUDBP - Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.0cr) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Inland BG A4 20 Reassigned from A4+(SO) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based sublimit A4 17 Reassigned of CC - BP/BD/FBP/FBD from A4+(SO) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based sublimit A4 33 Reassigned of CC from A4+(SO) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A4 10 Reassigned sublimit of CC- from Inland/Import LOC A4+(SO) Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational ST non FB Fac A2 100 Assigned Trust Syscon Engineers ST, non-FBL - BG A4 12.5 Revised from A4+ Syscon Engineers ST, non-FBL - LOC A4 5 Revised from A4+ Tablets (India) Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 275 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 80 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A3 150 Reaffirmed limit Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 25 Assigned Zuari Rotem Specialty Non-Fund Based, ST A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Developers TL BBB 6147.2 Upgraded from BBB- Adarsh Developers Unallocated BBB 184.8 Upgraded from BBB- Adarsh Realty And Hotels Pvt TL BB 4659.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Adarsh Realty And Hotels Pvt Unallocated BB 667.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Bajaj Motors Ltd TL A+ 633.3 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd CC A+ 300 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd Unallocated A+ 121.7 Reaffirmed Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd TL BBB+ Upgraded from BB+ Bbf Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac D 818.6 Suspended Chirang Motors Pvt Ltd term fund based Bk B 90 Suspended limits Dayanand Textile Industries LT FB Bk Fac B+ 73.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dayanand Textile Industries LT non FB Bk Fac B+ 0.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL BBB- 1910.1 upgraded from BB+ Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT FBL BBB- 940 upgraded from BB+ Gauri Shankar Educational Trust Fund Based Bk Fac B 90 Assigned God Granites LT - CC BB 15 upgraded from BB- Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 67 Assigned Jai Maakali Poultry Products CC BB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kapsons Engineers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB- 170 Assigned Keystone Lifespaces Pvt. Ltd. FBL - TL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 124 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 14.84 crore) M B Patil Construction Ltd TL BBB- 25 Upgraded from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) M B Patil Construction Ltd CC BBB- 400 Upgraded from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 45.00 crore) M/S Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons CC Limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd FBL B 220 Reaffirmed Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 20.5 Reaffirmed Patil Construction And TL BBB- 150 Upgraded Infrastructure Ltd from BB+ Patil Construction And CC BBB- 1000 Upgraded Infrastructure Ltd from BB+ Phr Invent Educational Society FBL D 101 Revised from B Rasik Products Pvt Ltd FB Limits B+ 90 Assigned Rasik Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 13.8 Assigned Rasik Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits B+ 20 Assigned Rasik Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 6.2 Assigned Sbi Cards & Payment Services Subordinated AAA 3750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bond/Lower Tier 2 Bond Programme Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd CC ICRA]BB- 152.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.25cr) Shriniwas Education Society LT Fund Based ICRA]BB+ 276 Downgraded from BBB- Shriniwas Education Society LT Unallocated ICRA]BB+ 239 Downgraded from BBB- Shyam Coal Corporation CC B+ 70 Assigned Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd Palmwooptionally - reaffirmed convertible Bangalore debentures project Five -Star Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 169 Reassigned from BB+(SO) (reduced from Rs.16.96 crore) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 59.1 Reassigned from BB+(SO) (reduced from Rs. 7.34 crore) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 220.9 Reaffirmed / A4 (enhanced from Rs. 20.60CR) Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational TL Fac BBB+ 1300 Assigned Trust Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational LT FB Fac BBB+ 200 Assigned Trust Standard Chartered Bank (2005) Series A Contributions AAA - withdrawn Mbs 1 (Mortgage Loan Pool (SO) Trust 2005 Series I Syscon Engineers LT, FBL - CC BB 55 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd TL Fac BBB- 198 Assigned Tablets (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 325 Reaffirmed Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 20.9 Assigned Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 20 Assigned Zuari Rotem Specialty FB, LT Limits BBB 72.5 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 5 crore) Zuari Rotem Specialty TL BBB 26.4 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 5.63 crore) Zuari Rotem Specialty Unallocated Limits BBB 7.4 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd / A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.