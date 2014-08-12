BRIEF-Goa Carbon says ops at Paradeep unit temporarily shut down
* Says operations at paradeep unit , has been temporarily shut down
Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Motors Ltd Non FB Fac A1 245 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd ST FB Fac A1 150 Reaffirmed Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd BG Fac A4+ - withdrawn Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 715 upgraded from A4+ God Granites ST - PCFC/PC A4+ 30 upgraded from A4 God Granites ST - Bill Discounting A4+ 30 upgraded from A4 (revised from 2.5cr) God Granites ST - LC A4+ 10 upgraded from A4 Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 1 Reaffirmed M B Patil Construction Ltd Non fund based A3 575 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore) M/S Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Fund Based Working A3 900 Reaffirmed Capital limit M/S Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Non Fund Based A3 200 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limit Patil Construction And Non fund based A3 1950 Upgraded Infrastructure Ltd from A4+ Shreela Diamonds & Jewels Pvt FBL - FDBP/FUDBP* D 100 Downgraded Ltd from A4 *FDBP - Foreign Discount Bill Purchase; FUDBP - Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.0cr) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Inland BG A4 20 Reassigned from A4+(SO) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based sublimit A4 17 Reassigned of CC - BP/BD/FBP/FBD from A4+(SO) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based sublimit A4 33 Reassigned of CC from A4+(SO) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A4 10 Reassigned sublimit of CC- from Inland/Import LOC A4+(SO) Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational ST non FB Fac A2 100 Assigned Trust Syscon Engineers ST, non-FBL - BG A4 12.5 Revised from A4+ Syscon Engineers ST, non-FBL - LOC A4 5 Revised from A4+ Tablets (India) Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 275 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 80 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A3 150 Reaffirmed limit Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 25 Assigned Zuari Rotem Specialty Non-Fund Based, ST A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Developers TL BBB 6147.2 Upgraded from BBB- Adarsh Developers Unallocated BBB 184.8 Upgraded from BBB- Adarsh Realty And Hotels Pvt TL BB 4659.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Adarsh Realty And Hotels Pvt Unallocated BB 667.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Bajaj Motors Ltd TL A+ 633.3 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd CC A+ 300 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd Unallocated A+ 121.7 Reaffirmed Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd TL BBB+ Upgraded from BB+ Bbf Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac D 818.6 Suspended Chirang Motors Pvt Ltd term fund based Bk B 90 Suspended limits Dayanand Textile Industries LT FB Bk Fac B+ 73.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dayanand Textile Industries LT non FB Bk Fac B+ 0.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL BBB- 1910.1 upgraded from BB+ Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT FBL BBB- 940 upgraded from BB+ Gauri Shankar Educational Trust Fund Based Bk Fac B 90 Assigned God Granites LT - CC BB 15 upgraded from BB- Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 67 Assigned Jai Maakali Poultry Products CC BB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kapsons Engineers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB- 170 Assigned Keystone Lifespaces Pvt. Ltd. FBL - TL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 124 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 14.84 crore) M B Patil Construction Ltd TL BBB- 25 Upgraded from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) M B Patil Construction Ltd CC BBB- 400 Upgraded from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 45.00 crore) M/S Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons CC Limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd FBL B 220 Reaffirmed Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 20.5 Reaffirmed Patil Construction And TL BBB- 150 Upgraded Infrastructure Ltd from BB+ Patil Construction And CC BBB- 1000 Upgraded Infrastructure Ltd from BB+ Phr Invent Educational Society FBL D 101 Revised from B Rasik Products Pvt Ltd FB Limits B+ 90 Assigned Rasik Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 13.8 Assigned Rasik Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits B+ 20 Assigned Rasik Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 6.2 Assigned Sbi Cards & Payment Services Subordinated AAA 3750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bond/Lower Tier 2 Bond Programme Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd CC ICRA]BB- 152.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.25cr) Shriniwas Education Society LT Fund Based ICRA]BB+ 276 Downgraded from BBB- Shriniwas Education Society LT Unallocated ICRA]BB+ 239 Downgraded from BBB- Shyam Coal Corporation CC B+ 70 Assigned Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd Palmwooptionally - reaffirmed convertible Bangalore debentures project Five -Star Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 169 Reassigned from BB+(SO) (reduced from Rs.16.96 crore) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 59.1 Reassigned from BB+(SO) (reduced from Rs. 7.34 crore) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 220.9 Reaffirmed / A4 (enhanced from Rs. 20.60CR) Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational TL Fac BBB+ 1300 Assigned Trust Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational LT FB Fac BBB+ 200 Assigned Trust Standard Chartered Bank (2005) Series A Contributions AAA - withdrawn Mbs 1 (Mortgage Loan Pool (SO) Trust 2005 Series I Syscon Engineers LT, FBL - CC BB 55 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd TL Fac BBB- 198 Assigned Tablets (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 325 Reaffirmed Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 20.9 Assigned Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 20 Assigned Zuari Rotem Specialty FB, LT Limits BBB 72.5 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 5 crore) Zuari Rotem Specialty TL BBB 26.4 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 5.63 crore) Zuari Rotem Specialty Unallocated Limits BBB 7.4 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd / A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says operations at paradeep unit , has been temporarily shut down
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks