Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Diamonds ST FB Fac A4 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 34.00 crore) Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST FBL A3 30 Upgraded from A4+ Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST NFBL A3 50.8 Upgraded from A4+ Jaina Marketing & Associates Non-FB Fac A1 7000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 335.0 crore) Kotak Commodity Services Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 1500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 100 crore) Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd NFBL(LC) A2+ 2751.5 Assigned Increased from Rs. 175.00 crore Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A3 250 Upgraded Ltd from A4+ Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt fund based and non-FBL A4 50 Assigned Ltd Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco A1+mfs - Assigned Management Company Credit Opportunities Fund Titan Time Products Ltd NFBL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alva Education Foundation TL B+ 1060 Revised from B (enhanced from 49.27) Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT, TL BBB- 93.9 Upgraded from BB+ Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT, CC Facility BBB- 70 Upgraded from BB+ Bansal Educational Trust FB Bk Fac BB 99 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 70000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 4000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd FBL A- / 10700 Upgraded A2+ from BBB+ / A2 Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed limits A- / 3550 Upgraded A2+ from BBB+ / A2 Fab Trade Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 115 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 6.50 crore) Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ / 10 Assigned A4 Harshit Power And Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 179.5 Reaffirmed Harshit Power And Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 127.5 Reaffirmed Harshit Power And Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC D 90 Reaffirmed Harshit Power And Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG D 5 Reaffirmed Himgiri Zee University TL BB 230 Reaffirmed (reduced from 70.75 CR) Jaina Marketing & Associates FB Fac A 2000 Upgraded from A- (enhanced from Rs. 125.0 crore) Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL A- 8396.5 Assigned Increased from Rs. 517.65 crore Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd FBL A- 950 Assigned Increased from Rs. 60.00 crore Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd NFBL(BG) A- 748.5 Assigned Increased from Rs. 45.00 crore Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 250 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt LT BB - withdrawn Ltd Raghav Madhav Filaments Pvt LT loan B+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Raghav Madhav Filaments Pvt LT CC facility B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Satara Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT - CC BB+ 92.5 Assigned Ltd Satara Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT - TL BB+ 11.8 Assigned Ltd Satara Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT - Unallocated BB+ 23.2 Assigned Ltd Titan Time Products Ltd FBL AA 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)