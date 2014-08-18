Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 85* Upgraded Ltd from D *enhanced from Rs. 7.78 crore D. D. Agro Industries Ltd Non Fund Bases Limits A4 40 Reaffirmed Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 50 Suspended Hitech Cellphones Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed K N Diamond ST Scale - FBL A4 270 Reaffirmed M/S Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd. NFBL A4 110 Suspended Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 26 Assigned Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Assigned Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A2+ 25000 Reaffirmed Radix Industries (India) Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 2.2 Assigned Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 33.2 Reaffirmed Shiva Utensils Industries Pvt ST FBL A4 300 Reaffirmed Ltd (Revised from Rs.24 Crores) Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 2210 Assigned Swastik Enterprise ST non-fund based A4 25 Suspended facility Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Shikshan Sansthan TL BB- 100 Assigned Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt TL Fac B+ 80* Upgraded Ltd from D *revised from Rs. 20.72 crore Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt LT FB Fac B+ 175* Upgraded Ltd from D *enhanced from Rs. 16.50 crore Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt LT unallocated Fac B+ 110* Upgraded Ltd from D *enhanced from nil D. D. Agro Industries Ltd TL BB- 64.5 Reaffirmed D. D. Agro Industries Ltd Fund Bases Limits BB- 105 Reaffirmed Delta Technology And Bk Fac BB+ 100 Withdrawn Management Services Pvt Ltd Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 317.9 Suspended Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 1260 Suspended Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 37.3* Upgraded from D *revised from Rs. 6.00 crore Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 40 Upgraded from D Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac B+ 22.7* Upgraded from D *enhanced from Nil Hitech Cellphones Pvt Ltd FBL BB 80 Upgraded from BB- Hitech Cellphones Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 50 Upgraded from BB- Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ / 5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 36.7 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 8.50 cr) Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd FBL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT / ST BBB+ 54.5 Assigned / A2+ M/S Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd. FBL B- 290 Suspended Mahe Educational And LT: TL B+ 52.3 Upgraded Charitable Nri Trust from D Mahe Educational And LT: Proposed B+ 52.4 Assigned Charitable Nri Trust Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Assigned Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B 4.5 Assigned Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated - TL B 36.5 Assigned Miladi Fashions Pvt. Ltd Bk lines B / 150 Suspended A4 Momentive Performance LT FBL BBB 120 Assigned Materials (India) Pvt Ltd Paradeep Phosphates Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed Radix Industries (India) Ltd FBL BB+ 35 Assigned Radix Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated BB+/ 62.8 Assigned A4+ Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 44.4 Reaffirmed Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 75* Reaffirmed *50% both ways interchangeability between CC and LC Limits Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd LT proposed FB Fac B+ 35.6 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd FBL A- 1250 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech TL B 57 Assigned Industries Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech CC Limited B 60 Assigned Industries Swastik Enterprise CC facility BB- 35 Suspended Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 35 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD programme AA 3000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 