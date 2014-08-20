Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A3+ 18 Upgraded from A3 Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A2 900 Reaffirmed facility Chandri Paper And Allied ST: NFBL A4 130 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Colours International Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 200 Suspended F&K Agro Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed Harsh Exim Consultancy LLP Non-fund Fac A4 withdrawn (reduced from Rs 0.15 crore) Kepra Industries ST FBL-FDBP A4 45 Assigned Manu Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Nezone Pipes & Structures NFBL - BG/ LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Poonam Roller Flour Mill Pvt Non fund based A4 67.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 7.50 crore) Popular Vehicles And Services ST FB Fac A4+ 1088 Assigned Ltd Popular Vehicles And Services ST non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Popular Vehicles And Services Unallocated Fac A4+ 109.9 Assigned Ltd Rane Holdings Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Shivam Agroprocess Pvt. Ltd. Packaging Credit A4 270 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore) Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- FLC A4 12.5 Suspended Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- ILG A4 25 Suspended Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- A4 127.4 Suspended FLC* *sublimit of term loan Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac - LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB 295 Upgraded from BBB- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB 1400 Upgraded from BBB- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT fund BBB+ 100 Assigned based / ST non-fund / A2 based interchangeable facility Chandri Paper And Allied LT: FBL BB- 70 Downgraded Products Pvt Ltd from BB Colours International Ltd LT, FB Fac B 30 Suspended Cosmic Advertisers Pvt. Ltd. CC facility D 40 Suspended Cosmic Advertisers Pvt. Ltd. TL D 18.7 Suspended Cosmic Advertisers Pvt. Ltd. ST non fund based D 2.5 Suspended facility Eros International Media Ltd NCD programme AA- 7500 Assigned F&K Agro Pvt Ltd TL BB/ 15.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.34 crore) F&K Agro Pvt Ltd CC BB/ 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.95 crore) Flamingo Enterprise Fund Based - TL BB 120 Assigned Friends Land Developers LT FBL BB+ 500 Upgraded from BB Godavari Shilpkala Ltd TL Programmes B+ 617.1 Suspended Greenland Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 165 Withdrawn Harsh Exim Consultancy Llp CC BB- 50 Upgraded from B Harsh Exim Consultancy Llp TL BB- 10 Upgraded from B (reduced from Rs 2.35 crore) ITP Ltd CC facility BBB+ 151.4 Withdrawn Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd LT: Fund Based and BBB 793.2 Upgraded Non-FB Fac from BBB- Enhanced from Rs. 47.32 crore Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt. Ltd. LT loan D 40 Suspended Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt. Ltd. Working capital D 20 Suspended facility Jai Shree Shyam Textiles Fund Based Bk Fac B 74 Assigned Jai Shree Shyam Textiles Non-fund based Bk Fac B 2 Assigned Jai Shree Shyam Textiles Unallocated Bk Fac B 4 Assigned Kepra Industries LT FBL-TL BB- 21.7 Assigned Kepra Industries Unallocated Limit* BB-/ 0.3 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Kushal Education Trust FBL B+ 300 Suspended Land Marvel Projects India Pvt NCD B 850 Suspended Ltd Manu Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Mathuram Swastha Evam Shikshan Fund Based- TL B 70 Assigned Sansthan Mathuram Swastha Evam Shikshan Unallocated Limits B 10 Assigned Sansthan Navasakthi Townships TL B+ 150 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Nazareth Foods Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB 21 Upgraded from BBB- Nazareth Foods Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB 350 Upgraded from BBB- Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - TL BB 162.5 upgraded from B Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - CC BB 170 upgraded from B Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - Standby Line of BB 17 upgraded Credit from B Poonam Roller Flour Mill Pvt TL BB 11.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 6 crore) Poonam Roller Flour Mill PvtCC BB 120 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 10 crore) Popular Vehicles And Services LT FB Fac BB 1175 Assigned Ltd Popular Vehicles And Services TL Fac BB 267 Assigned Ltd Popular Vehicles And Services Non-FB Fac BB 60 Assigned Ltd Rane Holdings Ltd FB Fac AA- 50 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd Proposed LT Fac AA- 450 Reaffirmed Shivam Agroprocess Pvt. Ltd. TL BB- 22.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.39 crore) Shivam Agroprocess Pvt. Ltd. Working Capital Loan* BB- 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10 crore) *Sub Limit of Packaging Credit Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B+ 162 Suspended Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B+ 100 Suspended Smilax Laboratories Ltd Bk Fac D 106.9 Suspended Standard Match Industries Pvt. LT, FB Fac BB+ 130 Assigned Ltd. Suryanagari Educational Society FBL B+ 100 Suspended SVP Builders (I) Ltd LT FBL BB+ 540 Upgraded from BB Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 