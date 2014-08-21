Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Cement Ltd NFBL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed (SO) (revised from Rs. 25 crores) Electronics & Controls Power ST Non-fund based D 70 Revised from Systems Pvt Ltd A4 Idfc Primary Dealership Co. Ltd CP A1+ 5000 withdrawn Jai Laxmi Lighting Industries NFBL A4 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A1 650 Reaffirmed Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd CP A1 100 Reaffirmed Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 10 Reaffirmed Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC)* A4 10 Reaffirmed * The Letter of Credit limit is the sublimit of the Bank Guarantee Limit. Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Non Fund Based A2 200 Upgraded) from A3+ (enhanced from 17.5 cr) M/S Satya Exports ST, non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed M/S. Srv Synthetics ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 10 Reaffirmed M/S. Suraj Industries ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A3 50 Assigned New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 67.5 Revised from D New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC Limits* A4 370 Revised from D *sub-limit of term loan, ^sub-limit of cash credit facility New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC Limits^ A4 50 Revised from D Nhk Automotive Components ST - Fund Based A2 150 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Nhk Automotive Components ST - Non Fund Based A2 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, FB working A3+ 230* Upgraded capital Fac from A3 (reduced from 27.00 CR)* Interchangeable with long term fund based working capital limits of Rs. 35.00 crore mentioned above. Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A3+ 225.5 Upgraded working capital Fac from A3 (reduced from 30.59 CR) Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (fund based) A2 + 30 Reaffirmed (SO) Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (non fund A2 + 55 Reaffirmed based) (SO) Shodhana Laboratories Ltd FB Fac - ST A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Shodhana Laboratories Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Victoria Foods Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4+ 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Cement Ltd TL A-(SO) 5460 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 425 crores) Adhunik Cement Ltd FBL A-(SO) 820 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 50 crores) Adhunik Cement Ltd Unallocated limits - Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 100 crores) Baba Arts Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac BBB- 300 Withdrawn Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB- 100 Assigned Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB- 150 Assigned Electronics & Controls Power LT- Fund based D 54.7 Revised from Systems Pvt Ltd C Jai Laxmi Lighting Industries FBL B+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd FBL* A/ 2500 Reaffirmed A1 *JSTIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB- 45 Upgraded) from B+ Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 117.5 Upgraded) from B+ Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Working Capital BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Limits (enhanced from 87.28 cr) Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd TL BBB 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.22 cr) Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Unallocated BBB 30 Reaffirmed M/S Satya Exports LT, FB Fac BB- 140 Upgraded) from B M/S. Srv Synthetics TL BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed M/S. Srv Synthetics LT, FB Fac BBB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Suraj Industries LT, FB Fac BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 17.50 crore) Media Content & Communications TL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Services (India) Pvt Ltd Media Content & Communications LTFBL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Services (India) Pvt Ltd Media Content & Communications LT Unallocated Limits BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Services (India) Pvt Ltd Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 110 Assigned Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 100 Assigned New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL Limits B 630 Revised from D New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 150 Revised from D Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd TL BBB 772.4 Upgraded) from BBB- (reduced from 85.38 CR) Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BBB 350 Upgraded capital Fac from BBB- (reduced from 30.00 CR) Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (TL) A- 65 Upgraded) (SO) from BBB+(SO) Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (fund based) A- 150 Upgraded) (SO) from BBB+(SO) Shah Precicast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- TL B+ 95 Assigned Shah Precicast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC B+ 155 Assigned Shodhana Laboratories Ltd FB Fac - LT A- 75 Revised from BBB+ Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Fac AA+ 3750 Assigned Finance Ltd Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Victoria Foods Pvt Ltd WCL BB+ 420 Assigned Victoria Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 160 Assigned Zensar Technologies Ltd FBL AA& 400 Assigned / A1+ & & rating watch with developing implications -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.