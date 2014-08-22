Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Concept Clothing ST non FB Bk Fac A4+; 136 Upgraded from A4 Jalaram Ceramics Ltd ST NFBL A4 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, FB limits D 19200 Revised from A4 Jet Airways (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL D 23300 Revised from A4 K. Subraya Anantha Kamath & ST NFBL A4+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Sons Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed (revised from 11.00cr) Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Mohan Spintex India Ltd non-FBL A4+ 37 Suspended Savani Exports ST Fund Based A4 30 Reaffirmed Facility- Warehouse receipt financing Techsutre Industries Ltd ST Non-FB limits A4 10* Reaffirmed * Non-fund based limit is sub-limit of Rs.7.0 crore fund based limit V.C. Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4+ 70 Suspended Vaishno Devi Dairy Products ST, NFBL - BG A3 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.P. Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 65 Assigned Concept Clothing LT FB Bk Fac BB 14 Reaffirmed Dr Ramesh Cardiac And LT FBL (TL) BBB 200 Reaffirmed Multispecialty Hospital Pvt Ltd Dr Ramesh Cardiac And Unallocated BBB 350 Reaffirmed Multispecialty Hospital Pvt Ltd Gujarat International Finance TL BBB 11570 Reaffirmed Tec-City Co. Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1200.00 crore) Indag Rubber Ltd FBL A+ 145 Reaffirmed Jai Giriraj Rice And Agro FBL B+ 100 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Jai Giriraj Rice And Agro TL B+ 86.7 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT FBL -CC BB- 185 Upgraded from B+ Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT NFBL BB- 38 Assigned Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, TL D 24600* Revised from BB *Although the loan is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's rating for the same is on a national rating scale, as distinct from an international rating scale. Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB limits D 7500 Revised from BB K. Subraya Anantha Kamath & LT FBL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sons Kgeyes Residency Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 1700 Revised from BBB (Enhanced from 80.0cr) Mohan Spintex India Ltd TL BB+ 1359.2 Suspended Mohan Spintex India Ltd fund based CC limits BB+ 600 Suspended Savani Exports CC facility B+ 70 Revised from B Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea Tea Hypothecation B- 50.6 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Limits Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea TL B- 25.2 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea BG B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Shree Balaji Ice And Cold FBL B 79.9 Assigned Storage Shree Balaji Ice And Cold Unallocated FBL B 24.9 Assigned Storage Shrijee Sugar And Power Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 100 Assigned Shrijee Sugar And Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 192.4 Assigned Super Prime Construction Pvt LT Limits B+ 80 Assigned Ltd Techsutre Industries Ltd LT FB limits BB- 70 Upgraded from B+ Techsutre Industries Ltd TL BB- 138.2 Upgraded from B+ (reduced from 17.00 crore) Vaishno Devi Dairy Products LT, FBL - CC BBB- 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vaishno Devi Dairy Products LT, FBL - TL BBB- 190 Assigned Pvt Ltd Yogiraj Ginning & Oil CC Limit B+ 120 Reaffirmed Industries Yogiraj Ginning & Oil TL B+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Industries -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.