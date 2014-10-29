Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A2+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Revised from 158 Cr AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Fund based A2+ 450 Assigned Ltd (sub-limit) facility AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-Fund based A2+ 200 Assigned Ltd (sub-limit) facility AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Capricorn Food Products India ST - Fund based (sub A3+ 450 Upgraded Ltd limits) from A3 Capricorn Food Products India ST - FB Fac A3+ 771.5 Upgraded Ltd from A3 (revised from 75 Cr) Capricorn Food Products India ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ 300 Upgraded Ltd from A3 M/S Padma Sri Rice Mill NFBL A4 0.3 Suspended Natraj Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 74 Assigned Oriental Hotels Ltd ST non fund based A1 300 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 4.45 crore) Oriental Hotels Ltd CP A1 1000 Withdrawn R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd LOC A4 80 Assigned R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd Foreign Discount Bill A4 60 Assigned Purchase Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 2.5 Assigned Letter of Guarantee Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd ST Fund Based - A4 10 Assigned Packing Credit* *sublimit of Cash Credit Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd ST Fund Based - A4 10 Assigned FDBP/FUDB* *sublimit of Cash Credit Sanghvi & Sons ST fund based working A3 660 Upgraded capital limits from A4+ Veekay General Industries NFBL A4 270 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 35 crores) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.R. Cotton Traders LT FBL B+ 120 Assigned Anand Enterprise CC B 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8 crore) Anand Rice Mills FB Fac B 290 Reaffirmed Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A- / 1030 Assigned / Ltd A2+ Reaffirmed Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL facility BBB+ 42.5 Upgraded to Ltd A- Benten Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC facility B- 30 Suspended Benten Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B- 49.5 Suspended Capricorn Food Products India TL BBB 333 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- (revised from 20.45 Cr) Capricorn Food Products India LT - FB Fac BBB 700 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- (revised from 85 Cr) D. Nitin & Co. Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 1495 Revised from BBB- Friends Agro Industries FBL B 96 Reaffirmed Goyal Sons Zaveri Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Jhajharia Nirman Pvt. Ltd CC Facility BB+ 22.5 Assigned Jhajharia Nirman Pvt. Ltd BG BB+ 2.5 Assigned M/S Padma Sri Rice Mill fund based working B 210 Suspended capital limits M/S Padma Sri Rice Mill TL B 33.3 Suspended M/S Padma Sri Rice Mill unallocated limits B 6.4 Suspended M/S Surya Sri Rice Mill fund based working B+ 200 Suspended capital limits M/S Surya Sri Rice Mill TL B+ 7.8 Suspended M/S Surya Sri Rice Mill unallocated limits B+ 42.2 Suspended M/S Trans Conduct (India) CC B 47.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 5 crore M/S Trans Conduct (India) BG B 17.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 1 crore M/S. Satko Estates Bk limits BB+ 350 Withdrawn Natraj Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 5.1 Assigned Oriental Hotels Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 300 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 37.20 crore) Oriental Hotels Ltd LT loans A+ 496.6 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 116.15 Cr) Oriental Hotels Ltd NCDs A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Patikari Power Pvt Ltd TL B- 288.7 Revised from D (Earlier 33.74 Cr) Patikari Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 66.4 Revised from D (Earlier 7.45 Cr) R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd CC BB- 20 Assigned Rai Bahadur Raghbir Singh TL BB- 134 Assigned Educational Society Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB- 83.5 Assigned Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB- 52.5 Assigned Sebacic India Ltd TL D 364.1 Reaffirmed Sebacic India Ltd Funded Interest TL D 54.6 Reaffirmed Sebacic India Ltd CC D 160 Reaffirmed Sebacic India Ltd Forward Contract D 8.1 Reaffirmed Limit Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled Bk Fac B+/ 95 Suspended Rice Mill A4 Uday Krishna Steel Rolling Bk Fac B+ 324.5 Suspended Mill Pvt Ltd Veekay General Industries FBL-CC BB- 30 Upgraded from B+ (Revised from Rs. 5 crores) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.