Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Foods Pvt. Ltd. ST non-FBL A4 0.6 Assigned Akanksha Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Akanksha Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 10 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers ST Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Revised from 1.05cr) Dagger Master Tool Industries Non -FBL A4 22 Reaffirmed Ltd Dagger Master Tool Industries ST Loan A4 2.5 Assigned Ltd Micropack Ltd NFBL A3 7.5 Upgraded from A4+ Parijat Industries (India) Pvt ST, non-fund based Bk A3 390 Suspended Ltd Fac Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd ST, non fund based-BG A3+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 55.6 Assigned Ace Foods Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits B+ / 8.8 Assigned A4 Akanksha Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ashapura Stone Industries LT FB Fac B- 51.5 Suspended Bansal Brothers LT FBL BB 60 Reaffirmed (Revised from 7.00cr) Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 75 Suspended Dagger Master Tool Industries TL Limit BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Dagger Master Tool Industries FBL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Dagger Master Tool Industries Unallocated limit BB- 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Micropack Ltd TL BBB- 27.5 Upgraded from BB+ Micropack Ltd FBL BBB- 45 Upgraded from BB+ New Asian Construction Company FBL (CC) D 70 Revised from B+ New Asian Construction Company Non-FBL (BG) D 180 Revised from B+ New Asian Infrastructure FBL (TL) D 295 Revised from Development Pvt Ltd B Parijat Industries (India) Pvt LT, FB Fac and TL BBB- 101.3 Suspended Ltd Parijat Industries (India) Pvt unallocated limits BBB- 8.7 Suspended Ltd / A3 Pertinent Infra & Energy Ltd LT, fund based-TL B+ 125.7 Reaffirmed Pertinent Infra & Energy Ltd LT, B+ 24.3 Reaffirmed Unallocated/Proposed Pristine Industries Ltd LT, fund based-TL BB/ 132.7 Reaffirmed Pristine Industries Ltd LT, fund based-CC BB/ 140 Reaffirmed Pristine Industries Ltd LT, BB/ 127.3 Reaffirmed Unallocated/Proposed Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd LT, fund based-TL BBB 203.6 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd LT, fund based-CC BBB 260 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd LT, BBB 6.4 Reaffirmed Unallocated/Proposed R.K Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 60 Suspended R.L Foods FB Fac B 290 Reaffirmed Sun Hospitality & Service TL B 130 Assigned Apartments Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.