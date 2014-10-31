Oct 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 40 Upgraded from A4 Ava Apparels Llp FB Bk Fac A4 42.5 Assigned Ava Apparels Llp Unallocated A4 74 Assigned Dewas Metal Sections Ltd LOC A3 135 Assigned Dewas Metal Sections Ltd BG A3 80 Assigned Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Of A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency - Fund Based Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A2+ 120 Reaffirmed (Sub limit of PCFC) - Fund Based Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance Bill A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Discounted (Sub limit of PCFC) - Fund Based Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Derivatives - NFBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 45 Assigned LOC Phoenix Lamps Ltd ST FBL A2+ 126 Upgraded from A2 Phoenix Lamps Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 228 Upgraded from A2 Power Engineering (India) Pvt FBL- Bill Discounting A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Power Engineering (India) Pvt Non-FBL- LC/BG A4 310 Reaffirmed Ltd Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (fund based) A2+ 30 Reaffirmed (SO) Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (non fund A2+ 55 Reaffirmed based) (SO) SKP Bearing Industries ST non FB Fac A4 0.3 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 38.9 Upgraded from BB Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 70 Upgraded from BB Ava Apparels Llp FB Bk Fac B+ 8.5 Assigned Central Railside Warehouse Co. TL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 7.7cr) Central Railside Warehouse Co. Unallocated A+ 275 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 24.8cr) Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 200 Assigned Capital Fac Dewas Metal Sections Ltd TL BBB- 125 Assigned Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - Fund A 250 Reaffirmed Based Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd CC (Sub limit of A 50 Reaffirmed PCFC) - Fund Based Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 70 Assigned Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 17 Assigned Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 15 Assigned Growing Opportunity Finance Bk Fac BB 120 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd J.R.M Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 210 Suspended Lakshmi Venkata Sai Rice FBL B- 51.7 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from 8.00cr) Lakshmi Venkata Sai Rice Unallocated Limits B- 28.3 Reaffirmed Industries Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd line of credit D 501.5 Suspended OCL India Ltd LT Loans AA 6556.8 Upgraded from AA- OCL India Ltd NCD AA 600 Upgraded from AA- OCL India Ltd FBL (LT) AA 2000 Upgraded from AA- OCL India Ltd NFBL (LT & ST) AA / 3510 Upgraded A1+ from AA-/ Reaffirmed P.N.Rao CC BBB- 60 Revised from BB+) enhanced from 3.00cr P.N.Rao TL BBB- 27 Revised from BB+) enhanced from 1.80cr Phoenix Lamps Ltd LT FBL (including A- 1572 Upgraded unallocated limits) from BBB Pioneer Pet Industries FB Fac B+ 80 Suspended Power Engineering (India) Pvt FBL- CC/Packing Credit C 170 Downgraded Ltd from B- R.K. Steels FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Renew Wind Energy (Karnataka) TL BBB+ 2241.7 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB (Reduced from 231.10cr) Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt TL BBB+ 2998.6 Upgraded Ltd from BBB RKD Exim Pvt Ltd TL D 65.9 Suspended RKD Exim Pvt Ltd CC facility D 22.5 Suspended Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (TL) A- 65 Reaffirmed (SO) Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (fund based) A- 150 Reaffirmed (SO) SKP Bearing Industries LT FB Fac BB- 99.6 Suspended Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt. Ltd NCDs BBB 300 Assigned Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt. Ltd NCDs BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BBB / 2000 Reaffirmed A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.