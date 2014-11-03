Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 97 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 11 crore)
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 87.1 Reaffirmed
Kamman Corporation ST Non FB Limits (LC)* A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
*Sub limit of CC/(earlier Rs. 6.00 crore)
Kisan Mouldings Ltd NFBL A4 553 Reaffirmed
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd ST : FB Fac A4 330 Reaffirmed
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd ST : Non FB Fac A4 125 Reaffirmed
National Industrial NFBL A4 21 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG A4+ 20 Assigned
Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Untied A4+ 30 Assigned
Premier Industrial Corporation ST FB Sub Limits A4 20 Downgraded
Ltd (BP/BD/FBP/FBD) * from
A3
*Sub limit within the CC limit
Premier Industrial Corporation ST Non FB Sub-Limits A4 200 Downgraded
Ltd (LC) * from
A3
(earlier Rs. 20 crore) *Sub limit within the CC limit
S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL - A4 300 Reaffirmed
Inland/Foreign LOC
Shadiram & Sons ST FBL - LOC A4+ 950 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 116.00 crore)
Shadiram & Sons Unallocated Limit A4+ 210 Assigned
Shri Ambika Metaliks Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG A4+ 10 Assigned
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 25 Suspended
Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 22.3 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of term loan for import of capital goods
Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC** A4 10 Reaffirmed
**sublimit of CC for import of raw material
Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 35 Reaffirmed
Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd non FB Fac A4 350 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arihant Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk D 57.3 Suspended
limits
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- $ 1000
Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd FBL BB+ 332.5 Revised from
BB+
(Negative)
Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd TL BB+ 39.4 Revised from
BB+
(Negative)
(reduced from Rs. 5.14 crore)
Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd Unallocated LT/ ST BB+ 25 Assigned
limits
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL A- 771.2 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2600 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Ifmr Capital Mosec Eucleia 2014 PTC Series A2 B(SO) 40.7 Assigned
Ifmr Capital Mosec Eucleia 2014 PTC Series A1 BBB 411.5 Assigned
(SO)
Kamman Corporation LT FBL (CC) BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 13.00 crore)
Kamman Corporation Proposed Limits BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
/ A4+
(earlier Rs. 2.00 crore)
Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL-TL BB- 857 Downgraded
from
BB
Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL - CC BB- 1370 Downgraded
from
BB
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT : TL Fac BB 238.6 Upgraded
from
BB-
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT : FB Fac* BB 20 Upgraded
from
BB-
*sublimit of short term: fund based facilities
Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB / 6.1 Assigned
A4
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 2000 Outstanding
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Outstanding
National Industrial FB Limits BB- 205.1 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 21.77 Crore)
National Industrial Unallocated Limits BB- 12.6 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 30 Assigned
Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied BB+ 70 Assigned
Premier Industrial Corporation LT FBL (CC) BB 450 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
(earlier Rs. 47 crore)
Premier Industrial Corporation LT FBL (TL) BB 8.3 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
(earlier Rs. 1.38 crore)
Premier Industrial Corporation Proposed Limits BB/ 41.7 Revised from
Ltd A4 BBB- /
A3
(earlier Rs. 1.62 crore)
S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC* B+ 20 Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit of Short Term Non Fund Based Limit
Seth Anandram Jaipuria proposed based Bk Fac A 400 Suspended
Education Society
Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk D 150 Suspended
limits
Shri Ambika Metaliks Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 140 Assigned
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 50 Suspended
Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B 152.8 Reaffirmed
Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B 175 Reaffirmed
Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex CC BB 135 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex TL BB 115 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex Unallocated BB/ 5 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd A4
T. C. Motors Pvtltd LT fund based Bk BB- 200 Suspended
limits
Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd FB Fac BB 452.2 Suspended
Tirupati Build-Con Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 310.8 Suspended
Tirupati Build-Con Pvt Ltd non FB Fac BB+ 490.4 Suspended
Yeyo International Bk Fac BB 116 Suspended
/ A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
