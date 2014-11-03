Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 97 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 11 crore) Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 87.1 Reaffirmed Kamman Corporation ST Non FB Limits (LC)* A4+ 80 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of CC/(earlier Rs. 6.00 crore) Kisan Mouldings Ltd NFBL A4 553 Reaffirmed Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd ST : FB Fac A4 330 Reaffirmed Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd ST : Non FB Fac A4 125 Reaffirmed National Industrial NFBL A4 21 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG A4+ 20 Assigned Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Untied A4+ 30 Assigned Premier Industrial Corporation ST FB Sub Limits A4 20 Downgraded Ltd (BP/BD/FBP/FBD) * from A3 *Sub limit within the CC limit Premier Industrial Corporation ST Non FB Sub-Limits A4 200 Downgraded Ltd (LC) * from A3 (earlier Rs. 20 crore) *Sub limit within the CC limit S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL - A4 300 Reaffirmed Inland/Foreign LOC Shadiram & Sons ST FBL - LOC A4+ 950 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 116.00 crore) Shadiram & Sons Unallocated Limit A4+ 210 Assigned Shri Ambika Metaliks Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG A4+ 10 Assigned Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 25 Suspended Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 22.3 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan for import of capital goods Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC** A4 10 Reaffirmed **sublimit of CC for import of raw material Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 35 Reaffirmed Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd non FB Fac A4 350 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk D 57.3 Suspended limits Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- $ 1000 Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd FBL BB+ 332.5 Revised from BB+ (Negative) Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd TL BB+ 39.4 Revised from BB+ (Negative) (reduced from Rs. 5.14 crore) Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd Unallocated LT/ ST BB+ 25 Assigned limits Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL A- 771.2 Upgraded from BBB+ Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2600 Upgraded from BBB+ Ifmr Capital Mosec Eucleia 2014 PTC Series A2 B(SO) 40.7 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Eucleia 2014 PTC Series A1 BBB 411.5 Assigned (SO) Kamman Corporation LT FBL (CC) BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 13.00 crore) Kamman Corporation Proposed Limits BB+ 50 Reaffirmed / A4+ (earlier Rs. 2.00 crore) Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL-TL BB- 857 Downgraded from BB Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL - CC BB- 1370 Downgraded from BB Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT : TL Fac BB 238.6 Upgraded from BB- Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT : FB Fac* BB 20 Upgraded from BB- *sublimit of short term: fund based facilities Magick Woods Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB / 6.1 Assigned A4 Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 2000 Outstanding Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Outstanding National Industrial FB Limits BB- 205.1 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from Rs. 21.77 Crore) National Industrial Unallocated Limits BB- 12.6 Assigned Corporation Ltd Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 30 Assigned Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied BB+ 70 Assigned Premier Industrial Corporation LT FBL (CC) BB 450 Revised from Ltd BBB- (earlier Rs. 47 crore) Premier Industrial Corporation LT FBL (TL) BB 8.3 Revised from Ltd BBB- (earlier Rs. 1.38 crore) Premier Industrial Corporation Proposed Limits BB/ 41.7 Revised from Ltd A4 BBB- / A3 (earlier Rs. 1.62 crore) S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC* B+ 20 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Short Term Non Fund Based Limit Seth Anandram Jaipuria proposed based Bk Fac A 400 Suspended Education Society Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk D 150 Suspended limits Shri Ambika Metaliks Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 140 Assigned Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 50 Suspended Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B 152.8 Reaffirmed Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B 175 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex CC BB 135 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex TL BB 115 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex Unallocated BB/ 5 Outstanding Pvt Ltd A4 T. C. Motors Pvtltd LT fund based Bk BB- 200 Suspended limits Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd FB Fac BB 452.2 Suspended Tirupati Build-Con Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 310.8 Suspended Tirupati Build-Con Pvt Ltd non FB Fac BB+ 490.4 Suspended Yeyo International Bk Fac BB 116 Suspended / A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.