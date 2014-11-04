Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Remedies Ltd NFBL D 670 Revised from A4+ Deepak Nitrite Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 1290 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Dempo Shipbuilding & ST, fund based / A4 750* Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Sub-limits* * Rs. 75.0 crore short term fund based / non-fund based facilities are sub-limit of Rs.75.0 crore long term non-fund based limits Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd Term non FB Fac A4 35 Suspended Favourite Agency Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) D 600 Revised from A4 Jindal Steel Products Ltd Non fund based BG A4 45 Suspended facility Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd NFBL D 4250 Downgraded from A4 Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd Non FBL - FLC/ILC/ILG A4 100 Assigned Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 20 Assigned Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd Non FBL - FLC/ILC/ILG A4 100 Assigned Precious Jewels Corporation Packing Credit A4+ 60 Assigned Precious Jewels Corporation Post Shipment Demand A4+ 16 Assigned Loan Precious Jewels Corporation Export Gold Card A4+ 20 Assigned Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Foreign LOC A4 20 Assigned Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Assigned Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Forward A4 1 Assigned Contract Shree Hans Alloys Ltd ST - FBL* A4+; 24 Assigned *Sublimit within cash credit facility Shree Hans Alloys Ltd ST - NFBL A4+; 17 Assigned Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based A3 185 Upgraded from A4+) Vinod H Patel BG A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abbott Cold Storages Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Arvind Remedies Ltd TL D 2770 Revised from BB+ Arvind Remedies Ltd FBL D 2160 Revised from BB+ Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd NCD BBB+ 1774.4 Assigned Deepak Nitrite Ltd TL A+ - Withdrawn Deepak Nitrite Ltd FBL A+ 2347 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd Fund & Non-FBL A+ / 1240 Assigned (Interchangeable ) A1+ Deepak Nitrite Ltd Proposed Limits A+ / 1123 Reaffirmed A1+ Dempo Shipbuilding & LT, FB limits B+ 80 Revised from Engineering Pvt Ltd BB Dempo Shipbuilding & LT, non-FBL B+ 750 Revised from Engineering Pvt Ltd BB Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 54.2 Suspended Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd FBL (TL) D 2169.9 Downgraded from C Flex Foods Ltd TL BBB 90 Upgraded from BBB- Good Shepherd Educational Trust TL A- 380 Suspended Good Shepherd Educational Trust LT FB Fac A- 30 Suspended Good Shepherd Educational Trust LT unallocated Fac A- 90 Suspended Heera Rice Mills CC Limit B+ 75 Assigned (Enhanced from 17.50cr to 25cr ) Heera Rice Mills TL B+ 18.1 Assigned Heera Rice Mills LT Unallocated Limit B+ 11.9 Assigned Hero Realty Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 - (SO) Hero Realty Ltd NCDs A+ 1000 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Jindal Steel Products Ltd CC facility C+ 75 Suspended K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 621.6 Revised from B (previously rated Rs. 86.83 crore) K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 248.4 Revised from Limits) B (previously rated Rs 0.17 crore) Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL D 1500 Downgraded from C Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 40 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD/ Sub. Debt AA- 4000 Assigned Programme* * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 400 crore OSL Autocar Pvt Ltd TL B+ 22.5 Suspended OSL Autocar Pvt Ltd Fund based working B+ 37.5 Suspended capital Fac Premier Carworld Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk facility C+ 135 Suspended Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 15 Assigned Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing BB 70 Assigned Credit Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign Bill BB 20 Assigned Discount Shree Hans Alloys Ltd CC facility BB+ 67.5 Assigned Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Standby Line of Credit BB+ 5 Assigned Shree Hans Alloys Ltd TL BB+ 28.9 Assigned Spectra Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL BBB- 102.7 Assigned Ltd Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 75 Upgraded from BB+) Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB- 120 Upgraded from BB+) Vinod H Patel CC B+ 42.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.