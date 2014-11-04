Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arvind Remedies Ltd NFBL D 670 Revised from
A4+
Deepak Nitrite Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 1290 Reaffirmed
Deepak Nitrite Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
Dempo Shipbuilding & ST, fund based / A4 750* Reaffirmed
Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-fund based
Sub-limits*
* Rs. 75.0 crore short term fund based / non-fund based facilities are sub-limit
of Rs.75.0 crore long term non-fund based limits
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd Term non FB Fac A4 35 Suspended
Favourite Agency Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) D 600 Revised from
A4
Jindal Steel Products Ltd Non fund based BG A4 45 Suspended
facility
Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd NFBL D 4250 Downgraded
from
A4
Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd Non FBL - FLC/ILC/ILG A4 100 Assigned
Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 20 Assigned
Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd Non FBL - FLC/ILC/ILG A4 100 Assigned
Precious Jewels Corporation Packing Credit A4+ 60 Assigned
Precious Jewels Corporation Post Shipment Demand A4+ 16 Assigned
Loan
Precious Jewels Corporation Export Gold Card A4+ 20 Assigned
Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Foreign LOC A4 20 Assigned
Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Assigned
Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Forward A4 1 Assigned
Contract
Shree Hans Alloys Ltd ST - FBL* A4+; 24 Assigned
*Sublimit within cash credit facility
Shree Hans Alloys Ltd ST - NFBL A4+; 17 Assigned
Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based A3 185 Upgraded
from
A4+)
Vinod H Patel BG A4 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abbott Cold Storages Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Arvind Remedies Ltd TL D 2770 Revised from
BB+
Arvind Remedies Ltd FBL D 2160 Revised from
BB+
Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd NCD BBB+ 1774.4 Assigned
Deepak Nitrite Ltd TL A+ - Withdrawn
Deepak Nitrite Ltd FBL A+ 2347 Reaffirmed
Deepak Nitrite Ltd Fund & Non-FBL A+ / 1240 Assigned
(Interchangeable ) A1+
Deepak Nitrite Ltd Proposed Limits A+ / 1123 Reaffirmed
A1+
Dempo Shipbuilding & LT, FB limits B+ 80 Revised from
Engineering Pvt Ltd BB
Dempo Shipbuilding & LT, non-FBL B+ 750 Revised from
Engineering Pvt Ltd BB
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 54.2 Suspended
Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd FBL (TL) D 2169.9 Downgraded
from C
Flex Foods Ltd TL BBB 90 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Good Shepherd Educational Trust TL A- 380 Suspended
Good Shepherd Educational Trust LT FB Fac A- 30 Suspended
Good Shepherd Educational Trust LT unallocated Fac A- 90 Suspended
Heera Rice Mills CC Limit B+ 75 Assigned
(Enhanced from 17.50cr to 25cr )
Heera Rice Mills TL B+ 18.1 Assigned
Heera Rice Mills LT Unallocated Limit B+ 11.9 Assigned
Hero Realty Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 -
(SO)
Hero Realty Ltd NCDs A+ 1000 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Jindal Steel Products Ltd CC facility C+ 75 Suspended
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 621.6 Revised from
B
(previously rated Rs. 86.83 crore)
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 248.4 Revised from
Limits) B
(previously rated Rs 0.17 crore)
Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL D 1500 Downgraded
from
C
Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned
Mahalaxmi India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 40 Assigned
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD/ Sub. Debt AA- 4000 Assigned
Programme*
* - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 400 crore
OSL Autocar Pvt Ltd TL B+ 22.5 Suspended
OSL Autocar Pvt Ltd Fund based working B+ 37.5 Suspended
capital Fac
Premier Carworld Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk facility C+ 135 Suspended
Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 15 Assigned
Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing BB 70 Assigned
Credit
Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign Bill BB 20 Assigned
Discount
Shree Hans Alloys Ltd CC facility BB+ 67.5 Assigned
Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Standby Line of Credit BB+ 5 Assigned
Shree Hans Alloys Ltd TL BB+ 28.9 Assigned
Spectra Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL BBB- 102.7 Assigned
Ltd
Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 75 Upgraded
from
BB+)
Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB- 120 Upgraded
from
BB+)
Vinod H Patel CC B+ 42.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)