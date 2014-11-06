Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Henkel India Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 3500 Withdrawn Henkel Marketing India Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 2000 Withdrawn Keltron Component Complex Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 127.5 Reaffirmed Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (BG) D 1650 Revised from A4 Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) D 300 Revised from A4 Modest Infrastructure Ltd Financial strength Grade - 8 Revised from grade Grade - 6 Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 2000 Suspended Fac Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 1000 Suspended Fac Steel Products Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 11.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.15 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 105 Reaffirmed Akshar Cotton Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Anahita Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC A2 BB- - Assigned (SO) Anahita Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC A1 BBB+ - Assigned (SO) B Durga Reddy Infrastructure CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd B Durga Reddy Infrastructure BG BB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bharath Reddy Educational TL D 53 Downgraded Society from B+ Bharath Reddy Educational Proposed Fac D 2 Downgraded Society from B+ Kakinada Sez Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB 2500 Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Keltron Component Complex Ltd FB Fac C 112.5 Reaffirmed Keshava Educational Society TL D 98.5 Downgraded from B+ Keshava Reddy Educational Trust TL D 30 Downgraded from B+ Keshava Reddy Educational Trust Overdraft D 35 Downgraded from B+ Keshava Reddy Educational Trust TL D 30 Downgraded from B+ Keshava Reddy Educational Trust Overdraft D 35 Downgraded from B+ Modest Infrastructure Ltd FBL- CC D 550 Revised from B- S Venugopala Reddy Bk Fac BB- 75 Suspended Sri Kanakadurga Educational TL D 100 Downgraded Society from B+ Sri Keshava Reddy Educational TL D; 250 Downgraded Society from B+ Sri Mahanandeeswara TL D 233 Downgraded Educational Society from B+ Sri Saraswathi Educational TL D 66 Downgraded Society from B+ Sri Satyanarayana Swamy TL D 88.5 Downgraded Educational Society from B+ Sri Surya Educational Society TL D 88.5 Downgraded from B+ Sri Venkateswara Educational TL D 167.5 Downgraded Society from B+ Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 50 Suspended Standard Galva Steels Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 30 Suspended Steel Products Ltd Fund Based- CC C- 115 Downgraded from C (reduced from Rs. 16.85 crore) Steel Products Ltd Non Fund Based- BG C- 100 Downgraded from C (reduced from Rs. 17.00 crore) Sugna Metals Ltd. TL Limits BB+ 152.7 Reaffirmed Sugna Metals Ltd. Fund based CC Limits BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Sugna Metals Ltd. Non-FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Sugna Metals Ltd. Non-FBL BB+ 7.3 Assigned Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD Programme AA 15000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)