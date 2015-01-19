Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Construction Works Non FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* A4 100 Assigned *Both way inter-changeability between Cash Credit & Letter of Credit up to Rs. 5 crore Gini Tex Pvt. Ltd. Non FBL A3 4 Suspended GTN Engineering (India) Ltd ST FB Fac A2 346.5 Revised from A4+ GTN Engineering (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 180 Revised from A4+ Mantra Packaging Pvt. Ltd. ST Non Fund Based - A4 20 Reaffirmed LOC MRJ Steels Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt ST Non FBL A3 118 Upgraded Ltd enhanced from Rs. 1.50 Crore Shree Sushma Ferrous Alloys Non FBL A4 10 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Construction Works FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Enfield Apparels Ltd TL D 300.4 Suspended Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C+ 30 Assigned Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd FBL - Corporate Loan C+ 60 Assigned Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd FBL - CC* C+ 55 Assigned *Both way inter-changeability between Cash Credit & Letter of Credit up to Rs. 5 crore Gini Tex Pvt. Ltd. FBL BBB- 65 Suspended GTN Engineering (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 1704.8 Revised from BB GTN Engineering (India) Ltd LT non FB Fac BBB 22.5 Revised from BB ICICI Lombard General CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Imosys Engineering Company Pvt CC Limits B 10 Assigned Ltd Imosys Engineering Company Pvt TL B 52.5 Assigned Ltd Lakshmi Sai Delinters FBL BB- 66.1 Revised from Rs. 6.80 Crore Lakshmi Sai Delinters Unallocated Limits BB- 3.9 Revised from /A4 Rs. 0.20 Crore Madhuvan Prasad Infra Pvt Ltd. LT Fund based B+ 75 Upgraded from B- Mantra Packaging Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based - CC B 30 Revised from B- Mantra Packaging Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based - TL B 20 Revised from B- MRJ Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 380 Reaffirmed Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Assigned (SO) Radikal Foods Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB 250 downgraded Radikal Foods Ltd LT: FBL^ BB/ A4 9702^ downgraded ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 313.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs 970.20 crore. RLJ Multigrain Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Downgraded from B+ RLJ Multigrain Pvt Ltd TL B 79.3 Downgraded from B+ Sadashiva Sugars Ltd Bk Fac A- 2827.3 Withdrawn /A2+ Sbk Properties Pvt Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Assigned (SO) ! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt LT FBL BBB- 50 Upgraded Ltd Shree Sushma Ferrous Alloys FBL B+ 50 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Shree Sushma Ferrous Alloys Unallocated B+ /A4 90 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Shriram Non-Conventional FBL D 50 Revised from Energy Ltd (Snel) BB+ Shriram Non-Conventional TL D 200 Revised from Energy Ltd (Snel) BB+ Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Sri Hari Har Overseas B 466 Enhanced Private Limited from Rs. 32 Crore Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AA+ 10000 Assigned Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.