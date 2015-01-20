Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atul Commodities Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 50 Suspended Atul Commodities Pvt. Ltd secured overdraft Fac A4 60 Suspended B.P. Alloys Ltd ST NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10 Cr) Decolene Fibres Pvt Ltd ST; NFBL A4 115 Assigned M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 25 Suspended Modern Industries Non-FB Fac A3+ 1320 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd CP A1+ 18000 Outstanding Revised from Rs. 2000 Crore Parth Foils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac D 132.5 Revised from A4 Parth Foils Pvt Ltd Unallocated line of D 13.7 Revised from credit A4 Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Assigned Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2908 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.222.50 crore) Winsome Yarns Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac D 1660 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atul Commodities Pvt. Ltd CC facility B+ 40 Suspended B.P. Alloys Ltd LT FBL B 70 Revised from BB- B.P. Alloys Ltd TL B 12.5 Revised from BB- (reduced from Rs. 1.42 Cr) Bestways Transport (India) Pvt CC D 40 Suspended Ltd Bestways Transport (India) Pvt TL D 15 Suspended Ltd Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd TL B+ 144 Reaffirmed Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits B+ 6 Reaffirmed G.M. Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 60 Suspended Gurukrupa Cotton & Oil CC Limits B 95 Reaffirmed Industries Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd CC D 70 Assigned Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd TL D 110 Assigned Kusum Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 150 Withdrawn M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 58.4 Suspended M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT/ST FB Fac BB+ 70 Suspended M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 26.6 Suspended Modern Industries FB Fac BBB 830 Reaffirmed Parth Foils Pvt Ltd TL D 543.8 Revised from B Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 210 Revised from B Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B+ 30 Assigned Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 40 Assigned Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 40 Assigned (Proposed) Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based- TL * AA 3267 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 435.00 crore) *proposed Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based- CC AA 1100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.70.00 crore) Winsome Yarns Ltd LT fund based D 3140 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)