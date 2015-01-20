Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atul Commodities Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 50 Suspended
Atul Commodities Pvt. Ltd secured overdraft Fac A4 60 Suspended
B.P. Alloys Ltd ST NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 10 Cr)
Decolene Fibres Pvt Ltd ST; NFBL A4 115 Assigned
M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 25 Suspended
Modern Industries Non-FB Fac A3+ 1320 Reaffirmed
Nabha Power Ltd CP A1+ 18000 Outstanding
Revised from Rs. 2000 Crore
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac D 132.5 Revised from
A4
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd Unallocated line of D 13.7 Revised from
credit A4
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2908 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.222.50 crore)
Winsome Yarns Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac D 1660 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atul Commodities Pvt. Ltd CC facility B+ 40 Suspended
B.P. Alloys Ltd LT FBL B 70 Revised from
BB-
B.P. Alloys Ltd TL B 12.5 Revised from
BB-
(reduced from Rs. 1.42 Cr)
Bestways Transport (India) Pvt CC D 40 Suspended
Ltd
Bestways Transport (India) Pvt TL D 15 Suspended
Ltd
Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd TL B+ 144 Reaffirmed
Frank Lifecare Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits B+ 6 Reaffirmed
G.M. Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 60 Suspended
Gurukrupa Cotton & Oil CC Limits B 95 Reaffirmed
Industries
Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd CC D 70 Assigned
Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd TL D 110 Assigned
Kusum Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 150 Withdrawn
M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 58.4 Suspended
M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT/ST FB Fac BB+ 70 Suspended
M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 26.6 Suspended
Modern Industries FB Fac BBB 830 Reaffirmed
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd TL D 543.8 Revised from
B
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 210 Revised from
B
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B+ 30 Assigned
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 40 Assigned
Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B+ 40 Assigned
(Proposed)
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based- TL * AA 3267 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 435.00 crore) *proposed
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based- CC AA 1100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.70.00 crore)
Winsome Yarns Ltd LT fund based D 3140 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)