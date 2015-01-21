Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali International Bk limits A4 104 Suspended Indo German Carbons Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 2 Assigned (Revised from Rs. 10.50 Crore) Indo German Carbons Ltd ST: Non fund based A4 6 Assigned Fac (Revised from Rs. 0.30 Crore) Krystal Integrated Services ST Fund Based - A3 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Working Capital Demand Loan (sublimit of CC) Krystal Integrated Services ST Fund Based - ST A3 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan (sublimit of BG) Krystal Integrated Services ST Non Fund Based - A3 340 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bk Guarantee Lamos (India) Exports Pvt Ltd FBL A4 50 Withdrawn Lamos (India) Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Withdrawn Priority Jewels Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4+ 70 Withdrawn Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhopal Garage And Services Fund based Bk Fac BB 50 Assigned Station Cauvery Medical Center Ltd TL D 740 Withdrawn Ecl Finance Ltd Sub Debt Programme AA 3000 Assigned (Retail Unsecured Bonds) Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme (Retail AA 8000 Assigned Bonds) Indo German Carbons Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned J. K. Associates Bk Fac BBB- 150 Suspended Kach Motors Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB+ 73.3 Suspended Krystal Integrated Services LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 4.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krystal Integrated Services LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 316 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krystal Integrated Services LT / ST - Unallocated BBB- 139.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd / A3 Modern Vidya Niketan Society TL BBB+ 252.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 27.94 CR) Modern Vidya Niketan Society Unallocated Limits BBB+ 97.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.06 CR) Priority Jewels Pvt. Ltd FBL BB+ 180 Withdrawn Siddhivinayak Construction Fund Based-CC BBB- 40 Assigned Siddhivinayak Construction Non Fund Based - Bk BBB- 40 Assigned Guarantee / A4 Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd FBF BB+ 450 Assigned Vasundhara Constructions Pvt LT - Proposed TL B+ 120 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)