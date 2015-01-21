US STOCKS-Apple, tech lift Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali International Bk limits A4 104 Suspended Indo German Carbons Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 2 Assigned (Revised from Rs. 10.50 Crore) Indo German Carbons Ltd ST: Non fund based A4 6 Assigned Fac (Revised from Rs. 0.30 Crore) Krystal Integrated Services ST Fund Based - A3 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Working Capital Demand Loan (sublimit of CC) Krystal Integrated Services ST Fund Based - ST A3 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan (sublimit of BG) Krystal Integrated Services ST Non Fund Based - A3 340 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bk Guarantee Lamos (India) Exports Pvt Ltd FBL A4 50 Withdrawn Lamos (India) Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Withdrawn Priority Jewels Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4+ 70 Withdrawn Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhopal Garage And Services Fund based Bk Fac BB 50 Assigned Station Cauvery Medical Center Ltd TL D 740 Withdrawn Ecl Finance Ltd Sub Debt Programme AA 3000 Assigned (Retail Unsecured Bonds) Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme (Retail AA 8000 Assigned Bonds) Indo German Carbons Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned J. K. Associates Bk Fac BBB- 150 Suspended Kach Motors Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB+ 73.3 Suspended Krystal Integrated Services LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 4.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krystal Integrated Services LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 316 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krystal Integrated Services LT / ST - Unallocated BBB- 139.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd / A3 Modern Vidya Niketan Society TL BBB+ 252.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 27.94 CR) Modern Vidya Niketan Society Unallocated Limits BBB+ 97.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.06 CR) Priority Jewels Pvt. Ltd FBL BB+ 180 Withdrawn Siddhivinayak Construction Fund Based-CC BBB- 40 Assigned Siddhivinayak Construction Non Fund Based - Bk BBB- 40 Assigned Guarantee / A4 Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd FBF BB+ 450 Assigned Vasundhara Constructions Pvt LT - Proposed TL B+ 120 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares on Wall Street mostly climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset a spate of weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.