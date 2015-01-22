Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd ST: Fund Based A2 88 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 150 crore Aarti International Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A2 65 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 8.50 crore Chorus Labs Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd ST - Non-FBL A3+ 580.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 55.03 Crores) Sri Enterprises FBL - UBD/UBDP * A4 40 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Letter of Credit limit of Rs. 37.00 crore and total utilisation of fund based limits should not exceed Rs. 6.60 crore at any point of usage. Sri Enterprises FBL - Packing A4 6 Reaffirmed Credit/FDBP * *Sub limit of Letter of Credit limit of Rs. 37.00 crore and total utilisation of fund based limits should not exceed Rs. 6.60 crore at any point of usage. Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - LOC A4 370 Reaffirmed Sri Enterprises FBL - Letter of A4 370 Reaffirmed Comfort/Buyers Credit ^ ^ Sub limit of Letter of Credit Limit Sri Enterprises Non-FBL - Letter Of A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Guarantee ^ ^ Sub limit of Letter of Credit Limit Thakral Services (India) Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd LT: Non- Fund Based BBB+ 20 Assigned Aarti International Ltd LT: Fund Based^ BBB+/ 4257.6 Reaffirmed A2 Enhanced from Rs. 284.56 crore ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 145.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 425.76 crore. Chorus Labs Ltd CC B- 40 Reaffirmed Chorus Labs Ltd Unallocated B-/ 35 Reaffirmed A4 Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB 984.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 115.97 Crores) Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL - CCs BBB 2216.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 220.00 Crores) Good Luck Steel Tubes Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BBB / 129.1 Assigned Limits A3+ Jayman Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Magnum Traders LT / ST - fund based BB / 120 Reaffirmed Bk Fac * (CC) A4 (enhanced from Rs. 10.0 crore)* Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 12.0 crore at any point of usage Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd TL BBB- 2366.4 Downgraded from BBB (reduced from Rs. 269.00 crore) Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC Limits BBB- 300 Downgraded from BBB Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Non FB Limits BBB- 9.7 Downgraded from BBB Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC Limits/ST Loans ^ BBB-/ 850 Downgraded A3 from BBB / A3+ (reduced from Rs. 95.00 crore) ^ Cash Credit limits are interchangeable with short term loans and in case the limit is availed as short term loan; the short term rating will be applicable Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Non FB Limits # BBB-/ 50 Downgraded A3 from BBB / A3+ # Non Fund based limits are interchangeable between fund based and non fund based limits and in case the limits is availed as short term limit, the short term rating will be applicable Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Proposed Limits BBB-/ 300 Downgraded A3 from BBB / A3+ Patel Cotton Industries CC Limit BB- 75 Reaffirmed Rama Wines LT / ST - fund based BB / 170 Reaffirmed Bk Fac * (CC) A4 (enhanced from Rs. 13.0 crore) * Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 17.0 crore at any point of usage. Sri Enterprises FBL - CC * BB 60 Upgraded from BB- *Sub limit of Letter of Credit limit of Rs. 37.00 crore and total utilisation of fund based limits should not exceed Rs. 6.60 crore at any point of usage. Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao CC BB 250 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao BG BB 15.8 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao TL BB 100.8 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao Unallocated BB / 553.4 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.