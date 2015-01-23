Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - FB Fac (sub A4 - Reaffirmed
Ltd limit)
Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4 46 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac (sub A4 - Reaffirmed
Ltd limit)
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Non-FBL A4 64 Assigned
Ltd
Kalsi Brothers NFBL- ST A4 80 Assigned
Marudhar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non -FBL A3 5 Assigned
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd NFBL A2 200 Reaffirmed
(Earlier 70.00 CR)
Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Non Fund BasedFac A4 142.5 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Plastics India Ltd Non-FBL A4 17 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd issuer rating IrBBB- - Assigned
Berry Alloys Ltd TL BB- 177.5 Downgraded
to D
Berry Alloys Ltd FBL BB- 187.5 Downgraded
to D
Berry Alloys Ltd Non-FBL BB- 235 Downgraded
to D
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL D 955 Revised from
B
Bhambra Overseas FBL- CC D 50 Downgraded
from
B+
Bhambra Oversea FBL -TL D 20 Downgraded
from
B+
Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - TL Fac BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - FB Fac BB- 210 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - FB Fac (sub BB- - Reaffirmed
Ltd limit)
Chhindwara Infrastructure Pvt TL B 175 Assigned
Ltd
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt TL B+ 30.6 Suspended
Ltd
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL B+ 60 Suspended
Ltd
E.V. Homes Constructions Pvt FBL B+ 50 Withdrawn
Ltd
Hk Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 5550 Reaffirmed
Kalsi Brothers FBL- LT BB- 150 Assigned
Ludhiana Mediways fund based Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended
Manipal Academy Of Higher LT - TL AA 3384.1 Reaffirmed
Education
(Reduced from 550.00 CR)
Marudhar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 55 Suspended
Marudhar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd fund based BBB- 70 Suspended
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd FBL - - Reaffirmed
(Earlier 60.00 CR)
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 411.1 Reaffirmed
(Earlier 64.37 CR)
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd CC BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(Earlier 120.00 CR)
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 388.9 Reaffirmed
Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 27.52 CR earlier)
Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd TL B+ 442.3 Revised from
BB-
Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd CC B+ 110 Revised from
BB-
Rainbow Plastics India Ltd FB Fac BB- 75 Assigned
S&P Feeds Pvt Ltd TL B+ 58.7 Reaffirmed
S&P Feeds Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Syndicate Bank Additional Tier-I AA- 10000 Assigned
Bonds Programme-Basel
III
Syndicate Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Programme- Basel-III
Vbhc Chennai Value Homes Pvt TL BBB 120 Assigned
Ltd
Vbhc Chennai Value Homes Pvt Fund based working BBB 395.6 Assigned
Ltd capital
Vbhc Chennai Value Homes Pvt Unallocated BBB 326.9 Assigned
Ltd
Vbhc Delhi Projects Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 300 Assigned
Vbhc Delhi Value Homes Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 160 Assigned
Vbhc Delhi Value Homes Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 20 Assigned
Vbhdc Bangalore Value Homes Proposed TL BBB 300 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd BBB-
Vbhdc Bangalore Value Homes Unallocated BBB 400 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd BBB-
