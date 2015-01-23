Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - FB Fac (sub A4 - Reaffirmed Ltd limit) Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4 46 Reaffirmed Ltd Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac (sub A4 - Reaffirmed Ltd limit) D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL A4 20 Assigned Ltd D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Non-FBL A4 64 Assigned Ltd Kalsi Brothers NFBL- ST A4 80 Assigned Marudhar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non -FBL A3 5 Assigned Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd NFBL A2 200 Reaffirmed (Earlier 70.00 CR) Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Non Fund BasedFac A4 142.5 Reaffirmed Rainbow Plastics India Ltd Non-FBL A4 17 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Jewellery India Ltd issuer rating IrBBB- - Assigned Berry Alloys Ltd TL BB- 177.5 Downgraded to D Berry Alloys Ltd FBL BB- 187.5 Downgraded to D Berry Alloys Ltd Non-FBL BB- 235 Downgraded to D Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL D 955 Revised from B Bhambra Overseas FBL- CC D 50 Downgraded from B+ Bhambra Oversea FBL -TL D 20 Downgraded from B+ Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - TL Fac BB- 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - FB Fac BB- 210 Reaffirmed Ltd Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - FB Fac (sub BB- - Reaffirmed Ltd limit) Chhindwara Infrastructure Pvt TL B 175 Assigned Ltd D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt TL B+ 30.6 Suspended Ltd D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL B+ 60 Suspended Ltd E.V. Homes Constructions Pvt FBL B+ 50 Withdrawn Ltd Hk Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 5550 Reaffirmed Kalsi Brothers FBL- LT BB- 150 Assigned Ludhiana Mediways fund based Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended Manipal Academy Of Higher LT - TL AA 3384.1 Reaffirmed Education (Reduced from 550.00 CR) Marudhar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 55 Suspended Marudhar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd fund based BBB- 70 Suspended Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd FBL - - Reaffirmed (Earlier 60.00 CR) Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 411.1 Reaffirmed (Earlier 64.37 CR) Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd CC BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Earlier 120.00 CR) Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 388.9 Reaffirmed Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - Reaffirmed (Reduced from 27.52 CR earlier) Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd TL B+ 442.3 Revised from BB- Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd CC B+ 110 Revised from BB- Rainbow Plastics India Ltd FB Fac BB- 75 Assigned S&P Feeds Pvt Ltd TL B+ 58.7 Reaffirmed S&P Feeds Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Additional Tier-I AA- 10000 Assigned Bonds Programme-Basel III Syndicate Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Programme- Basel-III Vbhc Chennai Value Homes Pvt TL BBB 120 Assigned Ltd Vbhc Chennai Value Homes Pvt Fund based working BBB 395.6 Assigned Ltd capital Vbhc Chennai Value Homes Pvt Unallocated BBB 326.9 Assigned Ltd Vbhc Delhi Projects Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 300 Assigned Vbhc Delhi Value Homes Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 160 Assigned Vbhc Delhi Value Homes Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 20 Assigned Vbhdc Bangalore Value Homes Proposed TL BBB 300 Upgraded Pvt Ltd BBB- Vbhdc Bangalore Value Homes Unallocated BBB 400 Upgraded Pvt Ltd BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.