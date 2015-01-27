Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arora Construction Co. (P) Ltd NFBL A4 100 Suspended
Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 229 Assigned
Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac A4+ 48.4 Assigned
Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based A4+ 229 Assigned
(sub-limit) Fac
Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 75 Assigned
(sub-limit) facility
Chawla Sons fund based sublimit A4 35 Assigned
Comed Chemicals Ltd ST FBL A3+ 35* Reaffirmed
* sub-limit of cash credit facility
Ece Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed
Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd fund based working A4 130 Assigned
capital Fac
Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 10 Assigned
Fac
Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4+ 50* Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit of Rs. 5.00 crore long-term fund-based limits
Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 23.3 Reaffirmed
Parmar International Pvt Ltd NFBL (LCs, Bill A2+ 1807 Reaffirmed
Discounting.)
Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40 Withdrawn
Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd ST non-FB Fac A5 600 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshata Polymers Pvt Ltd LT /ST B / 57 Suspended
A4
Ambarwadikar Industries Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 1005 Assigned
Ltd
Arora Construction Co. (P) Ltd FBL BB 50 Suspended
Ashiana Housing Ltd TL A- 500 Upgraded
BBB
Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 322.6 Assigned
Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based BB 145.8 Assigned
(sub-limit) Fac
Bhansali Bright Bars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 390 Withdrawn
A4
Chawla Sons CC fund based facility B+ 70 Suspended
Classic Enterprises Ltd CC* BB- 50 Assigned
* Has sub-limit of PCL/FDBN/P/D for direct parcel limit of Rs 1.0 crore
Classic Enterprises Ltd TL Facility~ BB- 85 Assigned
~Has sub-limit of Import LC on capital goods cum buyer's credit of Rs 6.65 crore
Comed Chemicals Ltd CC BBB 90 Reaffirmed
D.B. Machines Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit B+ 25 Reaffirmed
D.B. Machines Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - FDBP* (under LC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed
* Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase
Ece Industries Ltd FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance
Limited (GVMFL)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Indian MFI Trust - AA-(SO)280 Revised from
Limited (GVMFL) Series XI PTC A-(SO)
Series A1
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Theros IFMR Capital - AA-(SO)380.2 Revised from
Limited (GVMFL) 2014 PTC A-(SO)
Series A1
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Theros IFMR Capital - A-(SO) 16.9 Revised from
Limited (GVMFL) 2014 PTC BBB(SO)
Series A2
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Theros IFMR Capital - BBB(SO)25.8 Revised from
Limited (GVMFL) 2014 PTC BB(SO)
Series A3
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Indian MFI Trust - AA-(SO)240 Revised from
Limited (GVMFL) Series XII PTC A-(SO)
Series A1
Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8 Suspended
Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Reaffirmed
Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 170 Reaffirmed
New Laxmi Steel And Power Pvt CC B+ 110 Downgraded
Ltd to BB-
New Laxmi Steel And Power Pvt TL B+ 68.6 Downgraded
Ltd to BB-
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 95.9 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 27.22 CR)
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB- 176.3 Reaffirmed
Parmar International Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 35.5 Reaffirmed
Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 41 Withdrawn
Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd LTL C 941.6 Withdrawn
Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd FBF C 730 Withdrawn
Rameshwar Industries Long Tern Fund Based B 70 Reaffirmed
- CC
Rameshwar Industries Long Tern Fund Based B 17.5 Reaffirmed
- TL
Rk Electrical Industries FBL D 240 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
Star Automobiles CC Fac BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Suman Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Sycon Constructions Pvt Ltd. LT FBL BB- 180 Assigned
Tirupati Cotex CC B- 60 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Tirupati Cotex TL B- 10 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 1.67 crore)
