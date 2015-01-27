Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arora Construction Co. (P) Ltd NFBL A4 100 Suspended Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 229 Assigned Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac A4+ 48.4 Assigned Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based A4+ 229 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 75 Assigned (sub-limit) facility Chawla Sons fund based sublimit A4 35 Assigned Comed Chemicals Ltd ST FBL A3+ 35* Reaffirmed * sub-limit of cash credit facility Ece Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd fund based working A4 130 Assigned capital Fac Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 10 Assigned Fac Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4+ 50* Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Rs. 5.00 crore long-term fund-based limits Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 23.3 Reaffirmed Parmar International Pvt Ltd NFBL (LCs, Bill A2+ 1807 Reaffirmed Discounting.) Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40 Withdrawn Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd ST non-FB Fac A5 600 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshata Polymers Pvt Ltd LT /ST B / 57 Suspended A4 Ambarwadikar Industries Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 1005 Assigned Ltd Arora Construction Co. (P) Ltd FBL BB 50 Suspended Ashiana Housing Ltd TL A- 500 Upgraded BBB Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 322.6 Assigned Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based BB 145.8 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Bhansali Bright Bars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 390 Withdrawn A4 Chawla Sons CC fund based facility B+ 70 Suspended Classic Enterprises Ltd CC* BB- 50 Assigned * Has sub-limit of PCL/FDBN/P/D for direct parcel limit of Rs 1.0 crore Classic Enterprises Ltd TL Facility~ BB- 85 Assigned ~Has sub-limit of Import LC on capital goods cum buyer's credit of Rs 6.65 crore Comed Chemicals Ltd CC BBB 90 Reaffirmed D.B. Machines Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit B+ 25 Reaffirmed D.B. Machines Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - FDBP* (under LC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed * Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase Ece Industries Ltd FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Limited (GVMFL) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Indian MFI Trust - AA-(SO)280 Revised from Limited (GVMFL) Series XI PTC A-(SO) Series A1 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Theros IFMR Capital - AA-(SO)380.2 Revised from Limited (GVMFL) 2014 PTC A-(SO) Series A1 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Theros IFMR Capital - A-(SO) 16.9 Revised from Limited (GVMFL) 2014 PTC BBB(SO) Series A2 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Theros IFMR Capital - BBB(SO)25.8 Revised from Limited (GVMFL) 2014 PTC BB(SO) Series A3 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Indian MFI Trust - AA-(SO)240 Revised from Limited (GVMFL) Series XII PTC A-(SO) Series A1 Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8 Suspended Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 170 Reaffirmed New Laxmi Steel And Power Pvt CC B+ 110 Downgraded Ltd to BB- New Laxmi Steel And Power Pvt TL B+ 68.6 Downgraded Ltd to BB- Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 95.9 Reaffirmed (Revised from 27.22 CR) Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 135 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB- 176.3 Reaffirmed Parmar International Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 41 Withdrawn Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd LTL C 941.6 Withdrawn Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd FBF C 730 Withdrawn Rameshwar Industries Long Tern Fund Based B 70 Reaffirmed - CC Rameshwar Industries Long Tern Fund Based B 17.5 Reaffirmed - TL Rk Electrical Industries FBL D 240 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Star Automobiles CC Fac BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Suman Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sycon Constructions Pvt Ltd. LT FBL BB- 180 Assigned Tirupati Cotex CC B- 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Tirupati Cotex TL B- 10 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 1.67 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 