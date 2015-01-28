Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ameya Laboratories Ltd ST FB Fac D 600 Suspended Garg Rice Mills ST- FBL A4 130 Suspended JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packaging A4 20 Assigned Credit (Existing) JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packaging A4 30 Assigned Credit (Proposed) JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd FBP/FBD (Proposed) A4 20 Assigned JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd BG A4 36.6 Assigned Kalyan Exporters & Importers ST - FB Fac A2 100 Withdrawn Kalyan Exporters & Importers ST - Proposed Fac A2 250 Withdrawn Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Narula Exports Non FBL - FLC A4 9 Assigned Narula Exports Non FBL - BG A4 15 Assigned Narula Exports Unallocated non FB Fac A4 36 Assigned Narula Holdings Pvt Ltd Non FBL - FLC/ PBG/ A4 55 Assigned ILC/ FBG Newgen Software Technologies FBL A2 400 Assigned Ltd Newgen Software Technologies Non-FBL A2 100 Assigned Ltd Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import A3 25 Reaffirmed LC-Cum-Buyer's Credit* *Sublimit of cash credit Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd BG A3 5 Reaffirmed Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary A3 70 Reaffirmed Bills Negotiation under LC Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 370 Reaffirmed Spareage Seals Ltd LOC A4 44 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ameya Laboratories Ltd LT FB Fac D 2100 Suspended Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Fund based facility A(SO) 3100 Reassigned Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A(SO) 400 Reassigned facility Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Unallocated A(SO) 500 Reassigned Garg Rice Mills LT- FBL B 10 Suspended Jivandhara Cotton Industries CC B+ 140 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 9.00 crore) JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Assigned JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 0.2 Assigned Kewal Kumar Pawan Kumar Rice LT- FBL B 65 Suspended Mill Lalbhai Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 21 Assigned Manipal Global Education FBL BBB+ 1290 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd BBB Manipal Global Education TL BBB+ 1200 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Map Cotton Pvt. Ltd CC Facility B+ 190 Assigned Map Cotton Pvt. Ltd Bk Overdraft Facility B+ 270 Assigned Map Cotton Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 36.5 Assigned Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 147 Reaffirmed Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 16 Reaffirmed A4 Muktsar Cotton (P) Ltd LT: FBL B 100 Reaffirmed Narula Exports FBL - PCL B+ 10 Assigned Narula Exports FBL - FDBP/ FUBP B+ 10 Assigned Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 17.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 2.36 crore) Sant Ram Rice & General Mills LT FBL B 50 Reaffirmed Shankar Rice Mill FBL B+ 95 Upgraded from B (Enhanced from 7.15 Cr) Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 820 Reaffirmed Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL (Yes Bk) A- 500 Reaffirmed Spareage Seals Ltd FBL B(SO) 22.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Spareage Seals Ltd FBL BB 160 Suspended Spareage Seals Ltd TL limit BB 200.9 Suspended Sree Gopal Rice Mill CC facility B+ 50 Suspended TCL Cables Ltd FBL B+ 100 Suspended TCL Cables Ltd Non-FBL B+ 50 Suspended Venu Food Industries LT FB Fac B+ 71 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.