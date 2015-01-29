Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC (ST Scale) A4 40 Assigned Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Non-FBL A4+ 45.3 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd (Earlier Rs. 3.52 CR) Kec International Ltd CP programme A1 2500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 150.00 crore) KTC Threads Llp NFB (sublimit of CC A4 100 Reaffirmed facility) KTC Threads Llp NFB (sublimit of TL A4 40 Assigned facility) Sri Narasus Coffee Co. Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 400 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Petronet Dahej Port Pvt FBL A- 6090 Revised from Ltd BBB+ (Reduced from Rs 800 crore) Adani Petronet Dahej Port Pvt NFBL A- 250 Assigned Ltd Aegis Business Ltd TL BB+ 125 Suspended Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) B 40 Assigned Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT Scale) B 7.5 Assigned Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT/ST B / 2.5 Assigned Scale) A4 Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt TL BBB+ 225 Upgraded Ltd from BBB (Reduced from Rs. 37.67 crore) Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt FBL BBB+ 900 Upgraded Ltd / A2 from BBB ICRA]A3+ (Enhanced from Rs. 85.00 crore) Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt NFBL BBB+ 500 Upgraded Ltd / A2 from BBB/ A3+ Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic FBL - Cash BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd (Earlier Rs. 8.50 CR) Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic FBL - Term BB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd (Earlier Rs. 3.74 CR) Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Unallocated amount BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd / A4+ (Earlier Rs. 0.24 CR) Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD C+ 1000 Revised from Development Pvt Ltd B Jc Graphics Pvt Ltd Bk limits B- 120 Suspended Ktc Threads Llp CC B 110 Reaffirmed Ktc Threads Llp TL B 36 Reaffirmed Mak Constructions LT, FB Fac (enhanced B+ 25 Assigned limits) Mak Constructions LT, FB Fac B+ 125 Assigned Mid India Creations LT fund based B+ 1050 Assigned (Enhanced from 80.00 CR) Patel Oswal Housing CC B 120 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Educational And LT, FB Fac BB- 1032.1 Upgraded Charitable Public Trust from B+ Sri Balaji Educational And LT, non-FB Fac BB- 374.5 Upgraded Charitable Public Trust from B+ Sri Narasus Coffee Co. Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 200 Revised from BBB- Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd FBL BB 140 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)