Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajita Sil Chem Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Suspended Ajita Sil Chem Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Suspended Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP / STD A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 6750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 600 crores) Fortuna Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ Withdrawn (Revised from Rs. 4.62 crore) Fortuna Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated A4+ Withdrawn (Revised from Rs. 4.22 crore) India Denim Ltd Non-FB Fac A5 55 Withdrawn Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST fund based A3 95 Withdrawn Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 56 Withdrawn Kritika Vegetable Oils Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 15 Revised from A4 Nemlaxmi Books India Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 7.2 Reaffirmed Facility Sainest Tubes Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 240 Reaffirmed Sainest Tubes Pvt. Ltd BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Sainest Tubes Pvt. Ltd Forward Cover A4 15.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.77 crore) SCG Contracts India Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 150 Revised from A3+ Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 302 Withdrawn Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt/CP programme A1+ 50000 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 4,000 crore MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed deposit MAA- 75.9 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aekta Cot Fibres CC B+ 100 Suspended Ajita Sil Chem Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Suspended Ajita Sil Chem Pvt Ltd TL B+ 68.7 Suspended ASB Projects Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac-TL B+ 95 Assigned ASB Projects Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac B+ 55 Assigned Atul Automotives CC BBB- 10 Upgraded from BB+ Atul Automotives E-Dealer Finance BBB- 80 Upgraded Scheme (e-dfs) # from BB+ #Tie up arrangement with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Atul Automotives Ad-Hoc e-DFS * BBB- 10 Upgraded from BB+ *Tie up arrangement with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited ;Adhoc limit will be released on the request of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 22380 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 4970 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 712 crores) Fortuna Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB 181.4 Upgraded from BB+ (Revised from Rs. 15.03 crore) Fortuna Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 30 Upgraded from BB+ (Revised from Rs. 4.63 crore) India Denim Ltd TL C+ 243.5 Withdrawn India Denim Ltd FBL C+ 125 Withdrawn Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 133.2 Withdrawn Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 45 Withdrawn Kritika Vegetable Oils Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Facility D 110 Revised from B+ Lj-Victoria Properties Pvt Ltd TL BBB 390 Assigned (SO) Mahavir Educational Society Fund Based Bk Fac B- 61.7 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 7.12 crore) Mahavir Educational Society Unallocated Bk Fac B- 9.5 Reaffirmed Model Public School Society proposed Bk lines BB 75 Withdrawn Nemlaxmi Books India Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 70 Reaffirmed Nemlaxmi Books India Pvt Ltd TL B+ 21.4 Reaffirmed Sainest Tubes Pvt. Ltd TL BB 18.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.35 crore) Sainest Tubes Pvt. Ltd CC BB 200 Reaffirmed SCG Contracts India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 30 Revised from BBB Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 500 Withdrawn Shree Shivam Cotton Industries CC B 40 Suspended Shree Shivam Cotton Industries TL B 12.3 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 